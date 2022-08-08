ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guardians beat Tigers 3-2 after Detroit fires GM Al Avila

DETROIT -- — Steven Kwan hit a leadoff triple and scored to help Cleveland Guardians get off to a solid start and beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2 Wednesday night. A few hours before the first pitch, the Tigers fired general manager Al Avila to end his seven-year tenure without a postseason appearance.
