texags.com
Former A&M football player, head coach Gene Stallings joins TexAgs Radio
Former Texas A&M football player and head coach Gene Stallings joined Wednesday's edition of TexAgs Radio to share his thoughts on the A&M-Alabama budding rivalry, the latest news and notes from around college football and more. Key notes from Gene Stallings interview. I'm excited to watch football and Texas A&M....
Baylor and Texas A&M both in the top-10 in first coaches poll of the season
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Both Baylor and Texas A&M are just few weeks away from their respective season openers with high expectations for the 2022 football season. Further proof of that point came on Monday, when both programs earned their way into the top-10 of the first coaches poll of the season. Jimbo Fisher’s […]
247Sports
The Block: Our reaction to Haynes King running with the 1s at Texas A&M
In this excerpt from The Block, Carl Reed and guest co-host Brandon Marcello discuss the quarterback battle in College Station, pinning Aggies sophomore Haynes King as the likely front-runner.
'A Good Place To Be': Why D.J. Durkin Chose to Join Texas AM
After finding success with Ole Miss in two seasons, D.J. Durkin is set to replace long-time Texas A&M standout defensive coordinator Mike Elko.
wtaw.com
Kayla Wells Selected to USA Basketball 3×3 U23 Nations League Team
MIAMI – Former Texas A&M women’s basketball standout Kayla Wells was named to the 2022 USA Basketball Women’s 3×3 U23 Nations League Team, the organization announced Tuesday. Wells is featured on the six-player roster alongside Aaliyah Moore (Texas), Maddy Siegrest (Villanova), Celeste Taylor (Duke), Alyssa Utsby...
Texas A&M faculty leaders say President leaving them out of major decisions
Faculty leaders at Texas A&M University in College Station are calling on President Kathy Banks to better collaborate and be more transparent with professors about changes to the university.
KBTX.com
Over 2,000 Bryan ISD teachers, staff honored at Convocation
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Before students and teachers head back for the first day of school on Aug. 16, Bryan ISD hosted its annual Convocation to kick off the school year. The auditorium at Central Baptist Church was filled with more than 2,000 Bryan ISD teachers and staff. Superintendent Ginger Carrabine, along with many Student Ambassadors, took part in the program.
News Channel 25
Car engulfed in flames spotted on Highway 6 heading into College Station: Witness
BRYAN, Texas — A car engulfed in flames was spotted this morning on Highway 6 heading into College Station, according to a witness. Around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, a viewer submitted this photo to our station, confirming the incident. EMS was reportedly seen responding to the scene. No further details...
College Station Krispy Kreme offering dozen glazed donuts at national gas average
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Four Wednesdays remain in Krispy Kreme's 'Beat the Pump' offer, which has been going on since June 8. The offer runs through Aug. 31 and is only redeemable when purchased in-store, at the drive-thru or ordered online via online pickup. According to Krispy Kreme's website,...
wtaw.com
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about his priorities as he reaches the end of his term, how inflation is affecting city decisions and costs, bond issues, the upcoming city council meeting, wildfires, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
KBTX.com
Sticker shock sets in as higher electric bills start to hit mailboxes, providers offer conservation tips
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Historic record-setting heat across the Brazos Valley is sending utility bills through the roof. With temperatures consistently in the triple-digits Texans are doing all they can to stay cool and keep electricity costs down. Experts with both the cities of Bryan and College Station say there...
KBTX.com
Stylist shares how to keep hair, grooming tools protected
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether on the basketball court or in the boardroom, it’s important to know how to take care of your child’s hair, especially when you’re on the go. Etta Whitley, founder and lead instructor of Finetta Barber and Beauty Academy, joined BVTM to give tips on how to properly shave, what ingredients to look for in products and how to keep hair tools clean.
KWTX
Waco family of 3 dies in fiery head-on collision with 18-wheeler
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco family, including a 3-year-old girl, was killed in a fiery crash Tuesday afternoon in Falls County. Texas DPS Troopers responded to a major crash at 2:10 p.m. Aug. 9 involving a passenger car and a truck tractor semi-trailer. A 2021 Freightliner, operated by a...
KBTX.com
To bring or not to bring: Educators break down what to bring to school and what to leave home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The start of the new school year is just days away, which means stores are packed with parents starting or finishing school shopping for their kids. Educators Fabi Payton and Andrea Alvarado broke down essentials parents should add to their children’s bookbags and those that can be bought later in the year or should be saved for home.
fox44news.com
Water main break in Rockdale leads to street closures
ROCKDALE, Texas (FOX 44) – A water main break was reported in the City of Rockdale on Monday morning. The City says water will not be available for possibly eight hours, due to the work required to repair the break. Murray Street, between Scarbrough and Marshall Streets, will be closed to traffic during the repair work.
Texas boy, 6, survives being run over by 18K-pound bulldozer
FRANKLIN, Texas — A 6-year-old Texas boy run over by a bulldozer weighing roughly 18,000 pounds is already walking less than two weeks after his parents feared the worst. According to KBTX-TV, Bodie Boring was at a job site with his father July 27 when the accident occurred, fracturing the child’s skull, bruising both his lungs, breaking his pelvis and causing a brain bleed.
KBTX.com
Blaze in Washington County near Lake Somerville continues to burn
BURTON, Texas (KBTX) - Fire crews worked through the night to battle a fire that has burned through 300 acres. Rock Creek Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Tim Hamff tells KBTX the fire is about 20% contained. Two homes were lost in the blaze but no injuries have been reported.
wtaw.com
Brazos County Commissioners Receive A Wildfire Update
Tuesday’s Brazos County commission meeting included a wildfire update from deputy emergency management coordinator Jason Ware. During the past week there were five fires that burned less than ten acres. Ware also reported Brazos County has at its disposal, one airplane tanker, two helicopters, two bulldozers, and two Texas...
Waco family, 3-year-old daughter dead after fiery wrong-way crash: Texas DPS
A fatal crash outside Temple has killed a young couple and their 3-year-old daughter, officials said.
wtaw.com
Brazos County Historical Society Receives A State Award And College Station’s Historic Preservation Committee Presents Its 111th Marker
Brazos County commissioners during their August 2 meeting learned that the Brazos County historical committee received a state ward. Committee chairman Henry Mayo said the state historical commission award was for local efforts during 2021. Mayo says Brazos County is one of the highest generating counties for historical markers on an annual basis. Adjoining counties that also received the state’s distinguished service award were Burleson, Washington, and Milam counties.
