ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Sports
State
Texas State
College Station, TX
College Sports
College Station, TX
Football
wtaw.com

Kayla Wells Selected to USA Basketball 3×3 U23 Nations League Team

MIAMI – Former Texas A&M women’s basketball standout Kayla Wells was named to the 2022 USA Basketball Women’s 3×3 U23 Nations League Team, the organization announced Tuesday. Wells is featured on the six-player roster alongside Aaliyah Moore (Texas), Maddy Siegrest (Villanova), Celeste Taylor (Duke), Alyssa Utsby...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Over 2,000 Bryan ISD teachers, staff honored at Convocation

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Before students and teachers head back for the first day of school on Aug. 16, Bryan ISD hosted its annual Convocation to kick off the school year. The auditorium at Central Baptist Church was filled with more than 2,000 Bryan ISD teachers and staff. Superintendent Ginger Carrabine, along with many Student Ambassadors, took part in the program.
BRYAN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
wtaw.com

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about his priorities as he reaches the end of his term, how inflation is affecting city decisions and costs, bond issues, the upcoming city council meeting, wildfires, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Stylist shares how to keep hair, grooming tools protected

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether on the basketball court or in the boardroom, it’s important to know how to take care of your child’s hair, especially when you’re on the go. Etta Whitley, founder and lead instructor of Finetta Barber and Beauty Academy, joined BVTM to give tips on how to properly shave, what ingredients to look for in products and how to keep hair tools clean.
BRYAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M Football#First Open#Kyle Field#American Football#College Football
KWTX

Waco family of 3 dies in fiery head-on collision with 18-wheeler

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco family, including a 3-year-old girl, was killed in a fiery crash Tuesday afternoon in Falls County. Texas DPS Troopers responded to a major crash at 2:10 p.m. Aug. 9 involving a passenger car and a truck tractor semi-trailer. A 2021 Freightliner, operated by a...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Water main break in Rockdale leads to street closures

ROCKDALE, Texas (FOX 44) – A water main break was reported in the City of Rockdale on Monday morning. The City says water will not be available for possibly eight hours, due to the work required to repair the break. Murray Street, between Scarbrough and Marshall Streets, will be closed to traffic during the repair work.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Texas boy, 6, survives being run over by 18K-pound bulldozer

FRANKLIN, Texas — A 6-year-old Texas boy run over by a bulldozer weighing roughly 18,000 pounds is already walking less than two weeks after his parents feared the worst. According to KBTX-TV, Bodie Boring was at a job site with his father July 27 when the accident occurred, fracturing the child’s skull, bruising both his lungs, breaking his pelvis and causing a brain bleed.
FRANKLIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KBTX.com

Blaze in Washington County near Lake Somerville continues to burn

BURTON, Texas (KBTX) - Fire crews worked through the night to battle a fire that has burned through 300 acres. Rock Creek Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Tim Hamff tells KBTX the fire is about 20% contained. Two homes were lost in the blaze but no injuries have been reported.
BURTON, TX
wtaw.com

Brazos County Commissioners Receive A Wildfire Update

Tuesday’s Brazos County commission meeting included a wildfire update from deputy emergency management coordinator Jason Ware. During the past week there were five fires that burned less than ten acres. Ware also reported Brazos County has at its disposal, one airplane tanker, two helicopters, two bulldozers, and two Texas...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Brazos County Historical Society Receives A State Award And College Station’s Historic Preservation Committee Presents Its 111th Marker

Brazos County commissioners during their August 2 meeting learned that the Brazos County historical committee received a state ward. Committee chairman Henry Mayo said the state historical commission award was for local efforts during 2021. Mayo says Brazos County is one of the highest generating counties for historical markers on an annual basis. Adjoining counties that also received the state’s distinguished service award were Burleson, Washington, and Milam counties.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy