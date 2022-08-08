ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pix11.com

NY, NJ weather forecast: Rain possible, but cool weekend ahead

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A weak front will remain to the south of the New York and New Jersey region as milder temperatures will settle into the area. Folks can expect partly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high temperature will be 87 in the city, and in the low to mid 80s in the suburbs.
ENVIRONMENT
pix11.com

Very hot, humid weather ahead

Expect extreme heat in New York and New Jersey on Tuesday. Thunderstorms are also possible. Temperatures will cool some on Wednesday and are expected to stay in the 80s for the rest of the week.
ENVIRONMENT
pix11.com

Congestion pricing details released

Drivers entering the heart of New York City would pay an extra $9 to $23 as soon as the end of next year under the congestion pricing plan. ‘I’m shattered’: Dog dies after attack in Prospect …. NY legislation provides support for Holocaust survivors. Lawmakers pushing for funds...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Moose on the Loose: Mets World Series bound

PIX11's Marc Malusis predicts the New York Mets will be the 2022 World Series champions. ‘I’m shattered’: Dog dies after attack in Prospect …. NY legislation provides support for Holocaust survivors. Lawmakers pushing for funds to revitalize, save Hunts …. Trump says he took the Fifth Amendment in...
QUEENS, NY
pix11.com

For the home: Making any home an oasis

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Think your shoebox apartment needs an upgrade?. No matter how small a space is, you can turn it into a home you can call your own. Thom Filicia, an interior and product designer, joined New York Living to provide tips on how to make the most of your space.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Etiquette guide: The dos and don’ts in New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Haven’t made up your mind on what to order before lining up? Fuhgeddaboudit!. In New York City, there is an unspoken (mostly) list of what to do and what not to do. Myka Meier, an etiquette coach, joined New York Living on Wednesday to talk about the dos and don’ts when visiting or living in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

2 killed in New Jersey Turnpike bus crash

A second person has died in the New Jersey Turnpike bus crash, officials said Wednesday. More than a dozen others were injured. ‘I’m shattered’: Dog dies after attack in Prospect …. NY legislation provides support for Holocaust survivors. Lawmakers pushing for funds to revitalize, save Hunts …. Trump...
ACCIDENTS
pix11.com

Gov. Hochul to sign legislation supporting holocaust survivors

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to sign into law a bill that will support and honor holocaust survivors. Gov. Hochul to sign legislation supporting holocaust …. Documentary “In Their Shoes” highlights a prison …. For the home: Making any home an oasis. Save on food and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

There's some serious lacrosse being played in the Bronx

Lacrosse is one of the oldest team sports in America, and in NYC the sport is particularly popular in the Bronx. There’s some serious lacrosse being played in the …. City Council holds hearing on NYC’s response to asylum …. Manhole fires break out across NYC, ConEd points...
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Pregnant Bronx mom was victim in cold case slaying

Jasmine Porter was 36 years old and six months pregnant when she was strangled in her Bronx apartment on Feb. 5, 1996, sources said. Neighbors found her 5-year-old son wiping the blood off his mother’s face when they made the terrible discovery, according to law enforcement officials.
BRONX, NY

