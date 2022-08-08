ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona County, MN

fox9.com

18-year-old woman killed in crash involving semi-truck on Highway 60

WANAMINGO TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - An 18-year-old woman died from a crash involving a semi-truck Wednesday morning in Goodhue County. Minnesota State troopers responded to a crash just before 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Rachel Nesseth, 18, was driving a Saturn Vue heading southbound on County Road 1 while the semi-truck was heading westbound on Highway 60, and the two vehicles collided at the intersection in Wanamingo Township.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Fatal crash involving teen in Goodhue County collision

GOODHUE COUNTY, Iowa – A fatal collision involving a semi and a compact SUV happened Wednesday morning in Wanamingo Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says Rachel Lynn Nesseth, 18 of Zumbrota, was driving south on County Road 1 and a semi driven by Jay Lawrence Bowe, 62 of Lewiston, was westbound on Highway 60. The vehicles crashed in the intersection around 8:48 am.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
Winona County, MN
Winona County, MN
Winona County, MN
KAAL-TV

UPDATE: 18-year-old killed in Goodhue County crash identified

(ABC 6 News) - An 18-year-old Zumbrota woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Goodhue County early Wednesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened at 8:48 a.m. at the intersection of Co. Road 1 and Highway 60 just east of Bombay in Goodhue County. MSP...
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
106.9 KROC

Vehicle Strikes Traffic Sign in Winona County Crash

Lewiston, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Sargent Minnesota woman was injured after the vehicle she was traveling in stuck a road sign near Lewiston Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol's crash report indicates 37-year-old Ashley Larson was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Stephen Klopp of Winona. The report says the vehicle was eastbound on interstate 90 when it left the roadway and entered the ditch on the right side and struck a metal traffic sign east of the Lewiston exit around 7:30 a.m.
LEWISTON, MN
106.9 KROC

Driver with Multiple DWI's Attempts to Flee Olmsted County Deputy

Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Olmsted County Sheriff's Deputy arrested a Rochester man at taser point after he allegedly attempted to elude a traffic stop Tuesday evening. Sheriff's Captain James Schueller said a deputy was parked facing northbound traffic in the median of Hwy. 52 between Rochester and Oronoco around 7:45 p.m. The deputy was checking the license plates of passing vehicles when the plate of one vehicle came back as having an owner with a revoked driver's license. Schueller said the vehicle was also labeled as "subject for impoundment."
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Crash between two SUVs in Olmsted County

HIGH FOREST TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision in Olmsted County has resulted in injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 1:41 pm at the intersection of Highway 63 and Interstate 90. A 2018 Toyota Highlander driven by a 73-year-old woman from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was westbound on I-90 and exited onto Highway 63 when it collided with a 2015 Ford Escape driven by a 19-year-old female from Kirkwood, Missouri.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

One killed in Onalaska motorcycle crash Monday

TOWN OF ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in the Town of Onalaska Monday. La Crosse County Sheriff's Office responded to a single-vehicle crash at 8:34 p.m. The driver of a motorcycle was traveling northbound on County Road Z when they left the road, entered the ditch and tipped over, according to the release. The driver was ejected.
ONALASKA, WI
KROC News

Minnesota's Crack Down on Speeding Leads to Nearly 19,000 Tickets Last Month

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Law Enforcement from 300 agencies in Minnesota cited nearly 19,000 drivers for speeding during extra speed enforcement during the month of July. The southeast region of the state saw some of the most citations written. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office led greater Minnesota as the agency with the most number of citations written with 196. State Troopers in the Rochester area led the Minnesota State Patrol districts in the number of citations written with 1,353, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Catalytic Converter Thefts Cost Stewartville Business Over $25,000

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Stewartville business is out an estimated $25,509 after it was reportedly hit by catalytic converter thefts for a second time. Olmsted County Sheriff's Captain James Schueller said deputies responded to business on the report of catalytic converters stolen off of seven vehicles shortly before 11:00 Tuesday morning. Schueller says the size of the vehicles that had the car part ripped off makes the theft more costly than regular catalytic converter thefts. The business is equipped with security cameras. Schueller says the estimated loss does not include labor costs.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
KROC News

Faribault Man Crashes in NW Rochester Neighborhood

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Faribault man could face charges after crashing in a northwest Rochester neighborhood Monday night. Rochester Police officers responded to the report of a rollover crash in the 2,000 block of Valley High Dr. Northwest around 11 p.m. A police spokesperson said investigators determined a 2018 Dodge Charger was traveling west when it struck a curb, left the roadway and struck a parked car in the 1950 block of Valley High Dr. Northwest.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Rochester Police Respond to Multiple Overdoses Over the Weekend

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police officers responded to what is being described as an "unusually high" number of overdose calls over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the first of three overdose calls came in just after 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 10 block of 11th Ave. Southeast. Responding officers revived a 31-year-old man by using Narcan. He was brought to St. Mary's Hospital for further treatment.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Elton Hills Bridge to Partially Reopen This Evening

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The day has finally come; the Elton Hills Drive Bridge in Northwest Rochester will be partially opened to traffic later today. The City of Rochester today issued a news release announcing the contractors working on the bridge replacement project will open one lane in each direction over the new bridge this evening. The outside lanes on the four-lane bridge and the pedestrian facilities will remain closed. The announcement indicates they are expected to reopen during the week of August 22.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Two Seriously Injured in Winona Rollover Crash

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two Winona residents suffered serious injuries after their vehicle was in a rollover crash Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says 71-year-old Jacqueline Klees was traveling south on Hwy. 61 in Winona when her vehicle entered the right-hand ditch and rolled over in the area of Clarks Ln around 3:30 p.m. Klees and her passenger, 38-year-old Amanda Fast, suffered life-threatening injuries.
WINONA, MN
KROC News

Woman Accused of Defrauding Olmsted County Sent to Prison

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Byron woman who was recently accused of defrauding the Olmsted County jail through a forged check has been ordered to serve a 95-month prison sentence for a previous conviction. An Olmsted County judge yesterday revoked 33-year-old Chrysten Doney's probation and executed a nearly eight-year...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KROC News

Judge Dismisses Murder Charge Against Rochester Man

Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - A murder charge filed against a Rochester man has been dismissed. A judge in Blue Earth County recently issued an order dismissing the third-degree murder charge against 40-year-old Jesse Skelly after ruling there was insufficient evidence to bring the case to trial. Skelly had been accused of supplying the drugs that resulted in the overdose death of a Mankato area woman.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Motorcycle Injury Crash Near St. Charles

St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcycle crash this morning in Winona County sent an Albert Lea man to the hospital. The State Patrol says 72-year-old Terry Sigurson was traveling east on I-90 when he apparently lost control and his motorcycle crashed into the right ditch. The crash was reported just after 9 AM near the St. Charles exit.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com

