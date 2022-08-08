Read full article on original website
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: Jamaica's rise, England's path forwards and a look ahead to Netball World Cup 2023
The fact that a World Cup is situated so soon after the Commonwealth Games is always a fascinating feature of netball's calendar. Next year's competition starts on July 28 and while 11 months might seem like a long time in terms of the amount of individual training hours, when you look at it more closely there's perhaps room for two, or at a push three, Test series only.
Vandalised Mayer-Marton mural in Oldham church granted Grade II-listed status
The Crucifixion mosaic and fresco saved from destruction after two-year campaign
Team England boss Mark England hails ‘exceptional Games’ after record medal haul
England’s record-breaking performance at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games bodes well for a medal push at the Paris Olympics in two years’ time, according to the team’s chef de mission Mark England.Team England eclipsed their previous total medal tally by two, finishing with 176, while their final gold tally of 57 was just one short of their record set in Glasgow in 2014.And if things couldn't get better, we've have officially overtaken our total medal tally for Glasgow, with 1⃣7⃣6⃣🥇🥈🥉 for Birmingham 2022.A new record for our most medals won EVER 🤯#BringitHome|#Birmingham22— Team England (@TeamEngland) August 8, 2022“This has been an...
TV star Adam Hills is named in Australia's squad to play in the Rugby League World Cup after becoming a pioneer for physically disabled footballers
Comedian Adam Hills has taken to social media to express his pride after he was named in the Australian Physical Disability Rugby League World Cup squad to play in England later this year. The 52-year-old has been selected in the extended Aussie squad, so his position in the final 20...
Ten Commonwealth Games stars set to shine at Paris 2024 Olympics
Commonwealth success is not always the most reliable indicator of Olympic glory but there have been many examples where it has served as the springboard.Back in 2006, Jess Ennis-Hill won bronze in Melbourne at just 19, and used that as the launchpad for a career that brought her an Olympic gold in London six years later.So, after 11 thrilling days of competition at Birmingham 2022, now we have the opportunity to see who might follow in Ennis-Hill’s footsteps and convert Commonwealth silverware into an Olympic medal, with Paris now just two years away.Delicious Orie (Boxing)The superheavyweight from nearby Wolverhampton showed...
BBC
Eurovision UK host city: Turin's advice to song-contest organisers
Mohamad El Zein still talks about how "colourful and diverse" Turin was in May. One of 650 Eurovision Song Contest volunteers in the Italian industrial city - with numerous events for locals and tourists outside of the arena - the 29-year-old says: "From 06:00 to 03:00 it was venue, party, venue, party."
BBC
Kenny Miller column: 'Rangers can turn Champions League qualifier around'
Champions League third qualifying round, second leg: Rangers v Union Saint-Gilloise (0-2) Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 9 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers trail Union Saint-Gilloise 2-0 going into the second leg...
BBC
World Para Dressage Championships: Lee Pearson wins Britain's first medal with individual bronze
Lee Pearson won Britain's first medal at the World Para Dressage Championships as he claimed individual bronze in Herning, Denmark. Pearson, on Breezer, earned a score of 75.09% to place behind Denmark's champion Katrine Kristensen, and Austrian Pepo Puch in second. The 48-year-old is a 14-time Paralympic champion after taking...
SkySports
Fixtures announced for European Netball World Cup Qualifiers in Scotland
Scotland, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Wales, Gibraltar and Isle of Man will take to court at Emirates Arena in Glasgow. This will be the fourth of five qualifiers for the Netball World Cup 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. The competition will be played in a round robin format, with final standings determining qualification.
Athletics-London Stadium to host Diamond League meeting in 2023
LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The London Stadium will host a Diamond League meeting in 2023 after a three-year gap, UK Athletics (UKA) said on Monday. The 2020 meet in London was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic while the 2021 edition was shifted out of the city as the cost required to convert the stadium from a soccer to an athletics venue and back was too much.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Scots' golden trio 'can go as far as they want' - Ricky Burns
Former world champion Ricky Burns thinks Scotland's Commonwealth Games boxing medallists can "100%" make it to the top in the professional game. But he suggests that they should be in no rush to give up on any Olympic dreams they may still harbour. Sam Hickey, Sean Lazzerini and Reese Lynch...
BBC
Cymru Premier's managerial merry-go-round
The Cymru Premier has seen something of a managerial merry-go-round during recent months. Seven of the 12 top-flight clubs have changed manager - with the most dramatic the eve of season departure of New Saints head coach Anthony Limbrick. BBC Sport Wales looks at the summer's managerial changes ahead of...
BBC
European Rowing Championships: Welshmen going for gold after year of 'resurrection'
British rowing is enjoying a season of "resurrection" after disappointment at last year's Olympics, says Tokyo bronze medallist Oliver Wynne-Griffith. Tokyo 2020 was below-par for British rowers, who won two medals - the team's lowest Olympic haul since 1996 - and no golds for the first time since 1980. The...
BBC
Cymru Premier: Wales' national league celebrates 30-year anniversary
The new Cymru Premier campaign kicks off this weekend - 30 years on from the competition's first season. Then known as the League of Wales, its formation proved controversial and divisive, but 20 clubs created history in August 1992 with the opening round of games. Of those 20, only two,...
BBC
Rare tiny creatures uncovered in Highland caves
Researchers believe they have found a rare species of a tiny subterranean creature in the Highlands. They measure about one millimetre in size and live in pools inside caves. The animals found in Smoo Cave and Allt nan Uamh Stream Cave could be the first recorded in Scotland. Rare microscopic...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Collado, Celtic, Valakari, Motherwell, Rangers, Dundee United
Barcelona winger Alex Collado is a reported target for Celtic. (Express) Collado, 23, will be allowed to leave Barcelona on loan this season. (Sun) Former referee Des Roache believes Moritz Jenz should have received a second booking for his celebration after the Celtic defender netted in Saturday's 3-1 at Ross County. (Express)
BBC
Former prosecutor John Watt QC jailed for abusing children
A former Scottish prosecutor has been jailed for 10 years for sexually abusing four young children more than four decades ago. John Watt QC, who was also a criminal defence lawyer, preyed on three young girls and a boy over a 14-year period. The 72-year-old had been extradited from the...
BBC
Australia captain Meg Lanning to take indefinite break from game 'effective immediately'
Australia captain Meg Lanning has announced she is taking an indefinite break from the game, "effective immediately", for personal reasons. The 30-year-old says she is taking the time to focus on herself after a "busy couple of years". The news comes days after Lanning led her country to Commonwealth Games...
BBC
Leigh Griffiths: Former Celtic striker joins Mandurah City in Australia's third tier
Former Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has agreed to join semi-professional club Mandurah City in Australia's third tier. City say the 31-year-old, who has been capped 22 times for Scotland, will play in their last two home games of the league season. Mandurah currently lie fourth in the Football West State...
BBC
Carabao Cup: Coventry City v Bristol City moved to Burton Albion because of 'unsafe' pitch
Coventry City's Carabao Cup first-round tie with Bristol City on Wednesday has been moved to Burton Albion's Pirelli Stadium due to their pitch still being deemed "unsafe". The Coventry Building Society Arena hosted rugby sevens matches for the Commonwealth Games at the end of July. Home ticket-holders will be refunded,...
