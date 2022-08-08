ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

SkySports

Commonwealth Games: Jamaica's rise, England's path forwards and a look ahead to Netball World Cup 2023

The fact that a World Cup is situated so soon after the Commonwealth Games is always a fascinating feature of netball's calendar. Next year's competition starts on July 28 and while 11 months might seem like a long time in terms of the amount of individual training hours, when you look at it more closely there's perhaps room for two, or at a push three, Test series only.
WORLD
The Independent

Team England boss Mark England hails ‘exceptional Games’ after record medal haul

England’s record-breaking performance at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games bodes well for a medal push at the Paris Olympics in two years’ time, according to the team’s chef de mission Mark England.Team England eclipsed their previous total medal tally by two, finishing with 176, while their final gold tally of 57 was just one short of their record set in Glasgow in 2014.And if things couldn't get better, we've have officially overtaken our total medal tally for Glasgow, with 1⃣7⃣6⃣🥇🥈🥉 for Birmingham 2022.A new record for our most medals won EVER 🤯#BringitHome|#Birmingham22— Team England (@TeamEngland) August 8, 2022“This has been an...
SPORTS
The Independent

Ten Commonwealth Games stars set to shine at Paris 2024 Olympics

Commonwealth success is not always the most reliable indicator of Olympic glory but there have been many examples where it has served as the springboard.Back in 2006, Jess Ennis-Hill won bronze in Melbourne at just 19, and used that as the launchpad for a career that brought her an Olympic gold in London six years later.So, after 11 thrilling days of competition at Birmingham 2022, now we have the opportunity to see who might follow in Ennis-Hill’s footsteps and convert Commonwealth silverware into an Olympic medal, with Paris now just two years away.Delicious Orie (Boxing)The superheavyweight from nearby Wolverhampton showed...
SPORTS
BBC

Eurovision UK host city: Turin's advice to song-contest organisers

Mohamad El Zein still talks about how "colourful and diverse" Turin was in May. One of 650 Eurovision Song Contest volunteers in the Italian industrial city - with numerous events for locals and tourists outside of the arena - the 29-year-old says: "From 06:00 to 03:00 it was venue, party, venue, party."
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

Kenny Miller column: 'Rangers can turn Champions League qualifier around'

Champions League third qualifying round, second leg: Rangers v Union Saint-Gilloise (0-2) Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 9 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers trail Union Saint-Gilloise 2-0 going into the second leg...
SOCCER
BBC
U.K.
Scotland
Sports
SkySports

Fixtures announced for European Netball World Cup Qualifiers in Scotland

Scotland, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Wales, Gibraltar and Isle of Man will take to court at Emirates Arena in Glasgow. This will be the fourth of five qualifiers for the Netball World Cup 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. The competition will be played in a round robin format, with final standings determining qualification.
WORLD
Reuters

Athletics-London Stadium to host Diamond League meeting in 2023

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The London Stadium will host a Diamond League meeting in 2023 after a three-year gap, UK Athletics (UKA) said on Monday. The 2020 meet in London was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic while the 2021 edition was shifted out of the city as the cost required to convert the stadium from a soccer to an athletics venue and back was too much.
WORLD
BBC

Cymru Premier's managerial merry-go-round

The Cymru Premier has seen something of a managerial merry-go-round during recent months. Seven of the 12 top-flight clubs have changed manager - with the most dramatic the eve of season departure of New Saints head coach Anthony Limbrick. BBC Sport Wales looks at the summer's managerial changes ahead of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Rare tiny creatures uncovered in Highland caves

Researchers believe they have found a rare species of a tiny subterranean creature in the Highlands. They measure about one millimetre in size and live in pools inside caves. The animals found in Smoo Cave and Allt nan Uamh Stream Cave could be the first recorded in Scotland. Rare microscopic...
WILDLIFE
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Collado, Celtic, Valakari, Motherwell, Rangers, Dundee United

Barcelona winger Alex Collado is a reported target for Celtic. (Express) Collado, 23, will be allowed to leave Barcelona on loan this season. (Sun) Former referee Des Roache believes Moritz Jenz should have received a second booking for his celebration after the Celtic defender netted in Saturday's 3-1 at Ross County. (Express)
SOCCER
BBC

Former prosecutor John Watt QC jailed for abusing children

A former Scottish prosecutor has been jailed for 10 years for sexually abusing four young children more than four decades ago. John Watt QC, who was also a criminal defence lawyer, preyed on three young girls and a boy over a 14-year period. The 72-year-old had been extradited from the...
PUBLIC SAFETY

