Read full article on original website
Related
trailrunnermag.com
This Network of Island Trails in Washington State Was Established by a 1970s Cult
Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. “There’s a bunch of trails back there,” she said, leaning against her trailer and gesturing to the forest that surrounded us, the north thicket opening up to a view of Washington’s Quartermaster Harbor. “They were...
lonelyplanet.com
The best places to visit in Washington State, from Paradise to Port Townsend
Washington State’s perennial highlights are its wild open spaces, ideal for kayaking, climbing, hiking and skiing © Thomas Barwick / Getty Images. Washington is a state of dramatic differences, both physical and cultural. The east mixes vineyards with barren scablands and river coulees, while the west is a patchwork of drippy evergreen forests, clinging to the skirts of snowy mountain ranges punctuated by dome-shaped volcanoes.
momswhothink.com
10 Day Trips From Seattle
Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
wsmag.net
A Day in Port Gamble
Spending a day in Port Gamble is like taking a step back in time. This wonderful historic community setting on the northwest shore of Kitsap County was developed beginning in 1841 by a U.S. Navy expedition on the 2-mile-long bay at the mouth of Hood Canal. Named after Lt. Robert Gamble, who was wounded in the War of 1812, it was established as a true company town to support the sawmills that provided lumber for the world market. The Pope and Talbot mill finally closed in 1995 and is now a historic site, preserved to reflect an authentic company mill town.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMO News
Washington State Ferries is hiring, but faces recruiting challenges
SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries and local groups are working to bring more diversity to the ferry workforce, but say there are challenges with recruiting. It's not hard to see the impacts while the ferry system needs dozens of recruits. The Edmonds-Kingston route had slight delays, while routes were canceled at Port Townsend and Coupeville late Wednesday.
5 of the Oldest Best Restaurants in Washington State
There are a lot of amazing restaurants all over Washington State. One of my favorite things to do when we visit a new town or city is go eat at the local "spot" everyone talks about. There is nothing like experiencing the food at a restaurant that has been made the same way for multiple generations. Here is a small list of 5 old restaurants you have to visit if your near them in Washington State.
seniorresource.com
Best Cities Near Seattle To Retire
Seattle is a major coastal seaport in the state of Washington. It’s the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and on the west coast of San Francisco. Seattle is known for its temperate climate, expansive forests, and culturally rich downtown. Home to Starbucks and the Amazon headquarters, Seattle, Washington is world-famous for coffee, grunge, and tech. It’s no wonder this port city is so popular! Naturally, it’s safe to assume that such a large and trendy city has tons of suburbs that are perfect for retirement living. So, where are those places?
425magazine.com
Yardbird Lands in Bellevue
No doubt, even in the rainy Pacific Northwest, people are finding more ways to spend time outdoors enjoying their yards, patios, and balconies, thanks to creative design, including covered areas, heaters, and outdoor firepits. Yardbird Seattle is a direct-to-consumer outdoor furniture brand that debuted in Bellevue in July as the...
q13fox.com
Thousands lose power after lightning strikes in Western Washington
TACOMA, Wash. - More than 15,000 people were without power Wednesday morning after thunderstorms rolled through Western Washington. Tacoma Public Utilities said up to 13,000 customers were without power at the peak of the outages. Power was restored to most customers by 12:45 p.m.. Check for updates here. Puget Sound...
seattlemet.com
Property Watch: A Vintage Courtyard Condo Lives Like a Little House
The 1920s brought an apartment-building boom to Seattle, resulting in many of the gorgeous brick-clad apartments still standing today. Before single-family zoning spread to the vast majority of the city, developers like Frederick Anhalt specialized in luxury apartments that felt like houses—and courtyard housing, made up of small attached cottages facing a central courtyard, was a popular style. This tree-shaded, one-bedroom home is part of Rosina Court, a collection of nine Tudor-style homes on the Capitol Hill edge of the Central District built in 1928 and designed by architect William H. Whiteley.
The Stranger
Guerrilla Gardening Enters Seattle’s War on the Homeless
On August 8, KOMO news reporter Joel Moreno posted a story that deserves the kind of examination an entomologist applies on a wasp: “Neighbors create guerrilla garden after Seattle sweeps homeless camp.” What’s stated in the headline is indeed what’s found in the story, which concerns an unauthorized “community greenspace” that’s “on N 96th St, just off Aurora Ave,” and appeared right after a homeless camp was swept by the city. Moreno writes: “Neighbors call it guerrilla gardening and it’s a new approach to keeping encampments cleared from coming back.”
emeraldcityjournal.com
5 Fun Things to Do in Seattle This August
Summer in Seattle is the perfect time of year to visit or be in the Emerald City. You can enjoy outdoor activities in moderate weather at this time of the year. Whether it is strolling around the city’s attractions and parks or traveling to nearby state and national parks or attending a food or music concert, Seattle has you covered.
Roam beaches and eat seafood on Whidbey Island, 90 minutes from Seattle
Deception Pass and Deception State Park. (Photo by: Giulio Andreini/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)True story: The views at Deception Pass, at the north end of Whidbey Island, are so spectacular they convinced my husband to move to Washington state after he retired from the military.That means 13 years of marriage and a toddler owe their entire existence to Whidbey Island being awesome.What to expect: Whidbey's picturesque northwest beaches, charming seaside towns and great hiking make it like a pick-your–own adventure book of fun itineraries.Where to stayFor a romantic weekend, try the Saratoga Inn in Langley.The upscale B&B boasts...
capitolhillseattle.com
Capitol Hill’s latest grocery indignity: The Madison Trader Joe’s no longer sells booze
There are five Trader Joe’s stores across Seattle including the U District, Queen Anne, West Seattle, Ballard, and Capitol Hill — but only the Madison store no longer has whiskey, gin, and vodka for sale. A decade after the grocery added hard liquor to its aisles after the...
downtownbellevue.com
Moksha Now Closed at Bellevue Square, New Gourmet Indian Restaurant to Open
Moksha, a family-owned restaurant featuring Karaikudi-style Indian cuisine, is permanently closed. It was located at Bellevue Square within the Lodge. The eatery first opened in 2012 with a menu offering a variety of meat and vegetarian dishes from Southern India. It was voted a top restaurant by The Seattle Times in its prime.
Thunderstorms rack the Puget Sound region, leaving thousands without power
A series of lightning storms in the Puget Sound region has left thousands without power Wednesday morning. Fife, Dash point, Browns point, at least 9,000 customers are without power because of lightning strikes. Fife City Hall and the Community and Aquatic Center are closed to the public today. The pool...
3 ways the Seattle housing market has changed in recent months
SEATTLE — It is no secret that real estate is expensive in Seattle. In Washington, the average home price is $627,000 but in King County, the average home price reached $1,078,000 at the beginning of this year. But despite this big obstacle, right now might be a good time...
113-Year-Old Castle Featured In Stephen King Series Looking For New Owner
This local icon is a popular venue for weddings, and it could be yours.
AOL Corp
Puyallup diner closes after 48 years, the latest 24-hour restaurant lost in Pierce County
Cattin’s Family Restaurant, one of a dwindling number of 24-hour diners in the region, closed July 30 after 48 years in Puyallup, Washington. The future of the property, which is owned by a company associated with the Washington State Fair, is yet to be determined. Owner Hermann Harris broke...
urbnlivn.com
Shoreline midcentury home in leafy, park-like setting
Built in 1952, 14739 25th Ave. NE is a three-bedroom, one-bathroom home just north of Seattle in Shoreline. The midcentury property is nestled in a thick stand of evergreens and provides easy access South Woods Park, and arterials like NE 145th St. and Bothell Way NE. Recent updates to the...
Comments / 0