Bangor, ME

MassLive.com

Mass. vs. N.H.: Little League Baseball World Series live stream, TV schedule, how to watch New England regional semifinal

It’s the semifinals of the New England bracket as the 2022 Little League World Series New England regionals continue Wednesday in Bristol, Connecticut. Once again, the team from Middleboro is representing Massachusetts as they look to keep their tournament hopes alive as they take on the team from Concord, New Hampshire. The Mass. squad opened up regionals play with a 1-0 win over N.H. before falling short against Maine on Monday. The New Hampshire team bounced back from its loss to Massachusetts with a 2-0 win over Vermont to advance to Wednesday’s semifinals. This afternoon’s game will air on TV via ESPN. Fans can also watch the game streaming via DirecTV and fuboTV, which has a free trial.
BRISTOL, CT
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $4M prize won 2 days in a row; $25,000 per year ‘Lucky for Life’ prize won at Market Basket

Two $4 million lottery winners have claimed their prizes back to back. The first $4 million prize was claimed Monday. It was won off of the game “100X the Money” and was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The second $4 million prize was claimed Tuesday and was won off of the game “$4,000,000 Money Bags.” It was sold at Town Food Mart in Taunton.
City
Middleborough, MA
Bangor, ME
Sports
Local
Maine Sports
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
Middleborough, MA
Sports
State
Connecticut State
State
Maine State
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Bangor, ME
City
Bristol, ME
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery: $4 million prize sold at convenience store, $1 million prize sold at Cumberland Farms Monday

Two big lottery prizes were claimed Monday after being sold at two different Massachusetts convenience stores. A $4 million prize was claimed off of the game “100X the Money.” It was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The $1 million prize was from the game “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021.” It was sold at Cumberland Farms in Oxford.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Storms bring rain and damage to Southern New England

(WJAR) — Thunderstorms moved through Southern New England, bringing some much-needed rain to the area. Heavy downpours and lightning strikes have reportedly caused damage to areas around Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Bristol's deputy fire chief told NBC 10 they had around eight calls come in within a five minute...
WARWICK, RI
Person
Danny Hughes
Person
Kaleb Johnson
101.9 The Rock

More Red Sox Pitching Woes – Sox Fall to Braves 9-7 in 11 Innings [VIDEO]

It's looking more and more that the Baseball gods just aren't on the Boston Red Sox's side this year! On the same day that the Red Sox announced that Chris Sale was lost for the season after breaking his no-throwing hand wrist, the Red Sox placed closer Tanner Houck on the Injured List with lower back discomfort and recalled Kaleb Ort from Triple A Worcester. It was Ort who allowed 3 runs on 3 hits as the Atlanta Braves beat the Boston Red Sox 9-7 in 11 innings at Fenway Park on Tuesday, August 9th.
BOSTON, MA
hotradiomaine.com

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas in Mansfield

WHO – Wu-Tang Clan & Nas. WHERE – Xfinity Center (885 S Main St, Mansfield, MA 02048) The legendary, grammy nominated New York group Wu-Tang Clan hits Mansfield by storm, with NAS! See C.R.E.A.M. and Protect Ya Neck live on Saturday, September 10th. Doors open at 8p. Tickets...
MANSFIELD, MA
101.9 The Rock

Sale Out for Season After Having Wrist Surgery

If he didn't have any bad luck he wouldn't have any luck whatsoever! Talk about someone who's totally snake bitten! The Boston Red Sox announced that Chris Sale will miss the rest of the 2022 after having surgery on Monday, August 8th. Sale had an open reduction and internal fixation...
BOSTON, MA
101.9 The Rock

This Intersection in Ashland Separates Locals from Tourists

There's nothing complicated about it, you just need to read the road signs. For some, that's clearly too much of a task. It's a small intersection in The County that, at times, can make a driver's blood boil. The convergence of the Presque Isle Road (Route 163) and Route 11 is nothing crazy. There isn't an elaborate traffic pattern, there's only one stop sign, and it isn't all that busy. There's even a sign that explains how the flow of traffic works, but people clearly don't read said sign.
ASHLAND, ME
#Espn#Tyler Johnson#The New England Regionals
101.9 The Rock

Red Sox Fan Catches Foul Ball 1-Handed with Chicken Tender in Mouth [VIDEO]

Congratulations to the Red Sox fan who made an impressive catch of a foul ball along the 1st base line in last night's 9-7 loss to the Atlanta Braves in extra innings. With the score tied 4-4 in the top of the 5th, the fan made the catch. Hey with the price of chicken tenders at Fenway Park, those babies are dear. A chicken tender meal with french fries has to be at least $20 at Fenway!
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Watch: Timeline of events that led to fight on Block Island ferry

BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Here’s the timeline of events that unfolded on Block Island on Monday — leading to the arrest of seven people on the ferry after a fight. Rhode Island State Police said troopers responded to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort, where Reggae Fest was being held.
PROVIDENCE, RI
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
GoLocalProv

New Restaurants Coming to Providence and Warwick

New restaurants are popping up in Providence — and Warwick. The team at Dig In Dining, which was founded by Ed Brady and Jeff Quinlan and counts numerous Thirsty Beaver locations and Huck’s Filling Station among its offerings — is launching their latest endeavor. Greenwich Cove Kitchen...
WARWICK, RI
CBS Boston

Lightning strikes two boats off coast of Wareham

EAST WAREHAM (CBS) –  Lightning struck not one, but two boats off the coast of Wareham just before 7 p.m.Firefighters were already on the scene at Onset Bay on Tuesday when they witnessed the second strike of lightning with their own eyes. "Very odd for us to be actually on scene and be here when it happens," said Fire Chief Jeffrey Osswald.The Onset Fire Department responded for a report of fuel leaking from a sailboat in the Bay, which they believe was caused by an initial strike of lightning during the heat storm Tuesday night. Once they were on scene,...
WAREHAM, MA
The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

