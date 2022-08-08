ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

AFAR

You’ll No Longer Need to Show TSA Your Boarding Pass at These Airports

It seems like a simple enough request—be ready to show the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer your boarding pass and a government ID when you get to the front of the security line at the airport. And yet, sometimes you’ve tucked the paper boarding pass into a pocket, and you can’t remember which. Or decided to fold it up into your wallet and need dig it out. Or it’s on your phone, which is now locked.
Fortune

Delta Air Lines CEO just revealed a harsh truth about why your flight was canceled

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. So far, travel this summer has been characterized by long lines at airports, a spate of flight delays and cancellations, and unprecedented amounts of lost luggage. All of which make for one of the most chaotic travel seasons in recent memory.
INDUSTRY
Thrillist

Alaska Airlines Has Fall Flights Starting at Just $39 Right Now

Alaska Airlines is giving you the opportunity to save big on your fall travel plans, with a flight sale that starts with one way flights at $39. From now until August 4, at 11:59 pm PT, you can book flights directly through the website to take advantage of the savings of the airline's Take Care sale.
LIFESTYLE
TravelNoire

Delta Pays Disabled Passenger $4,800 In Miles For Not Putting His Wheelchair On Flight

Millions of Americans are flocking to airports this summer, and many passengers with disabilities are amongst them. For these specific travelers, flying can lead them to some inconveniences. And recently, a disabled passenger flying with Delta Air Lines faced a problem with his wheelchair. As Business Insider reported this Monday, a passenger named Tim Kelly was offered 400,000 SkyMiles by Delta Air Lines as compensation for forgetting to put Tim Kelly’s wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin from New York and then breaking it on the way back.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fortune

JetBlue CEO says he’s ‘over-hiring’ just to keep staff numbers level after another weekend of airline chaos sees 8,700 U.S. flights delayed or cancelled in a single day

Staff shortages have wreaked havoc at airports across the globe in recent months, disrupting countless summer vacations. But one airline is taking matters into its own hands by hiring more people than it actually needs in a bid to guarantee it has enough employees to keep operations running. Robin Hayes,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Storms ground US air travelers as airlines cancel flights

Tens of thousands of flyers had their travel plans upended Friday after airlines canceled more than 1,100 flights for a second straight day because of thunderstorms hitting the East Coast.The New York City area’s three major airports and Reagan National Airport outside Washington, D.C., recorded the most cancellations by Friday afternoon, according to tracking service FlightAware.American Airlines scrubbed more than 200 flights, or 6% of its schedule. Republic Airways, which operates smaller planes for American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express, also canceled more than 200 flights, about 20% of its schedule.Another 3,700 flights were delayed by midafternoon.Thunderstorms were causing...
TRAVEL
BBC

Ryanair boss O'Leary says the era of €10 flights is over

Ryanair won't be offering flights at rock bottom prices any more thanks to the soaring cost of fuel, the budget airline's boss has admitted. Chief executive Michael O'Leary says the era of the €10 ticket is over. The airline's average fare would rise from around €40 (£33.75) last year...
INDUSTRY

