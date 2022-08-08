ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

One of Palm Springs’ Best Restaurants Just Opened an Outpost in LA

Chef Michael Beckman’s Workshop Kitchen & Bar has been a hit in Palm Springs since it opened a decade ago. Now he’s bringing an outpost of the French-inspired restaurant to his hometown of Los Angeles. The new spot, which opened Friday in LA’s Fairfax District, is serving up two different tasting menus, with a number of supplemental courses and “for the table” dishes. The first five-course tasting option ($90) features fish and beef dishes such as halibut with sauce bouillabaisse, morels, pickled Fresno and tom kha foam, as well as hanger steak with artichokes, beurre rouge and herb salad. The second...
Chef Tony Dim Sum reopens in Pasadena

Even the best laid plans go awry. That’s exactly what happened when Chef Tony He decided to open his eponymous dim sum restaurant in Old Town Pasadena last March 14, 2020, right before the pandemic intervened. In the interim, Chef Tony Dim Sum Arcadia opened in what used to be Din Tai Fung’s original U.S. location.
LA foodie events you shouldn't miss

Food is an art form in Los Angeles. There are so many amazing places to dine out and enjoy wonderful food options, but sometimes there are more events than we can get our hands on. These events span a wide variety of cuisines and offerings, whether it be dining out or hosting your foodie event.
easyreadernews.com

11 Reasons we Love Palos Verdes

Los Angeles is an amazing area with history (downtown and Pasadena), culture (Hollywood) and fantastic ocean beach cities (Manhattan Beach, Hermosa, Redondo, Torrance.) But if you were to come visit me from out of town, and ask me to take you to the most breathtaking place to visit in all of L.A., I’d easily throw you in the car and haul you to the Palos Verdes Peninsula, our own little Hawaii in Southern California.
This $17 Million Hilltop Mansion in LA Has Gobsmacking Ocean Views From Santa Monica to Malibu

You’d be forgiven for thinking you’re in a treehouse with views like these. This sprawling hilltop manse, known as Paseo La Cresta Residence, in the exclusive Palos Verdes Estates, nearly 20 miles south of Los Angeles, brings the outdoors in thanks to its many windows and picture-perfect landscaping. Architecture firm KAA Design, known for their contemporary, lifestyle-focused California projects, favors heavily incorporating nature into each of its homes and working with elevation and light through architectural elements. After an extension renovation in 2016, the owners are putting the home on the market for $16.9 million.  The home was originally built in the...
Michelin Guide adds 18 LA restaurants

Anyone looking for proof that Los Angeles is a haven for globetrotting foodies should check out the list of LA area restaurants the Michelin Guide added Wednesday. The food their inspectors found “is too good to keep a secret,” according to the famed culinary website. The following are...
Pacific Palisades Burger Named Best in Southland

LA Times selects Hank’s Burger at Hank’s Palisades as best burger in the region. Hank’s Palisades has been awarded the title of 2022 Best Burger Of The Southland by the Los Angeles Times. On their Instagram page in their announcement, the restaurant states that they are very excited and truly honored by this award.
L.A. Shelter Frustrated by Kanye, Please Deliver What You Promised

10:43 AM PT -- Troy Vaughn, President and CEO of Los Angeles Mission, tells TMZ ... "We have absolutely had collaborative discussions with Ye about improving the lives of the unhoused on Skid Row, especially through design as he mentioned in his tweet. We are extremely optimistic that Ye will be an instrumental force in helping us launch The Skid Row Revitalization Project in the coming months."
Lightscape Returns to the LA Arboretum in Arcadia this Holiday Season

The L.A. Arboretum’s Internationally Acclaimed Lightscape Returns for the 2022 Holiday Season Bigger, Bolder, Brighter!. Following its inaugural run in Los Angeles, internationally acclaimed Lightscape returns to the 127-acre Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden from November 11, 2022 through January 8, 2023. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail will span one mile and feature spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations that come alive at night with color, imagination and sound.
Former Fox Hills Plaza Mall Sells for $56 Million

The former Fox Hills Plaza Mall has finally been sold to a new buyer for $56 million as reported by The Real Deal.com. A division of company M.C. Strauss was the seller and the property, at 6221-99 Bristol Plaza Parkway, and the property was purchased by Henry Shahery’s Bristol Parkway Propco. Judging by the name of the company, it sounds like the company’s main purpose is the purchase and possible development of this specific property. The sale was originally reported by The Los Angeles Business Journal.
A Complete Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is one of the most popular cities in the world for anyone interested in visiting its beaches, experiencing its fine nightlife, and walking through the streets of Hollywood. Los Angeles is one of the best places to enjoy a wide selection of local and international fusion cuisine. Several...
Things to Do This Weekend: Nisei Week Japanese Festival

Nisei Week Japanese Festival: Two weekends brimming with traditions, uplifting performances, powerful Taiko drumming, anime displays, a coronation, a car show, and the beloved Ondo street dance? This Little Tokyo festivity has become a spirited and celebratory focal point of August over the decades. There's a lot happening around the neighborhood during the fest, so do consult the schedule first, to make sure you see the presentations you have in mind. The cultural exhibits, including bonsai and calligraphy? Those will be at the Japanese Americal Cultural & Community Center plaza, all weekend long, while the Grand Parade will roll later in the day on Aug. 14. All of the details, including locations? Find them here.
Just Listed for $34 Million, Brand New Villa in Newport Coast showcases A Lifestyle of Unparalleled Luxury

The Villa in Newport Coast, a Crystal Cove’s newest estate with southwest facing views in the exclusive enclave offering a lifestyle of unparalleled luxury is now available for sale. This home located at 22 Midsummer, Newport Coast, California offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 11,000 square feet of living spaces. Call John Cain (Phone: 949-478-7772) at Pacific Sotheby’s Int’l Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Villa in Newport Coast.
