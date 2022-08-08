Read full article on original website
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy Stengel
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy Stengel
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
WTOL-TV
Duck, duck, Jeep: Rubber ducks brighten Jeep owners' days
TOLEDO, Ohio — People who Jeeps get more than just the vehicle; they get to join a global group of fanatics celebrating their love for the brand through inside traditions like the "Jeep wave," the Toledo Jeep Fest and, uniquely, rubber ducks. Allison Parliament was visiting family in Ontario,...
13abc.com
TPD to conduct traffic enforcement blitz
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department will conduct a traffic enforcement blitz starting August 19 to September 5. The enforcement blitz will concentrate on all traffic violations but an emphasis will be set on identifying those operating a vehicle while under the influence, OVI offenders. Officers will work...
13abc.com
Car crashes into occupied home in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - No one was hurt when a car crashed into an occupied home in Toledo on Tuesday. It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Avenue. According to Toledo Police at the scene, an SUV with four people inside was driving westbound on South Ave. when it lost control and hit a pole, signage on a nearby business, and then a home.
13abc.com
Monroe Prosecuting Attorney will file a charge in hit-and-run accident
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is grateful to be alive after being struck by a car and watching the suspect flee the scene. The incident happened last month in Monroe, Michigan. Deymond Underwood Jr., 46, said he was riding his motorcycle when a man struck him from behind...
Cracks in evacuated Michigan senior high rise large enough to fit a hand, report shows
ADRIAN, MI - An initial assessment of a 12-story senior apartment complex in Adrian evacuated on July 25 shows a crack in the floor of one room large enough to fit a person’s hand and extending completely through concrete planks between levels, to the extent that light was visible between units.
13abc.com
Toledo to replace all customer-owned lead lines
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is going to utilize $10 million of the American Rescue Plan Act funding to replace all customer-owned lead lines in the city. According to the Division of Water Distribution, there are estimated to be about 3,000 lines still in use. In order...
Now hiring: USPS Toledo looking to fill immediate openings, holding job application workshop Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — The United States Postal Service is looking to fill immediate openings for several job positions in Toledo. USPS will be hosting a job application workshop at its 435 South St. Clair St. location in downtown Toledo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Salvation Army sees record number of families in need of school supplies
TOLEDO, Ohio — Leaders at the Salvation Army are helping Lucas County families get connected to school supplies amid an increased need. Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. until noon, any Lucas County family can visit the Salvation Army's downtown location at 620 N. Erie St. to pick up a backpack filled with school supplies. Those planning to pick up supplies will need a photo ID, your child's birth certificate and any document that shows the last four digits of your social security number.
Detroit News
State police takes over search for Lenawee Co. woman missing 1+ year
Michigan State Police will take over the search to find a Lenawee County woman who has been missing since April 2021, officials said. The investigation into Dee Ann Warner's disappearance will be led by the state agency at the request of the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information about...
Toledo Zoo welcomes baby flamingo chicks
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo announced Monday that it is caring for eight new flamingo chicks. The babies are fed six times a day with a diet of fish, shrimp, egg yolks, rice cereal and water until they're fully weaned. That process takes about two months. The chicks...
13abc.com
Chance to win year supply of gas with blood or platelet donation
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - According to the American Red Cross, about 62% of the U.S. population is eligible to give blood, but only 3% does. All who come to donate between August first through 31, will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value.
13abc.com
Toledo neighbors petitioning to fix roads after construction
DNA technology led to the arrest and conviction of Marshall after more than 20 years since police say he raped three people and murdered a woman in Toledo. 13abc's Cyber Monday segment interviews cyber security expert Dave Hatter weekly. Sashem and Dave discuss phishing and your private information on 8/8/22.
13abc.com
Man wanted by police for nearly a year arrested in Toledo, video shows escape
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fugitive who escaped from a Wisconsin airport last year has been arrested by Toledo Police and U.S. Marshals. According to the U.S. Marshals Cleveland post, Robert Johnson escaped while he was being transported through the Milwaukee International Airport last November. USMS Cleveland said the non-violent fugitive task force and Toledo Police arrested Johnson on Wednesday.
Man hit by car in downtown Toledo Friday night on life support, family says
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was hit nearby the downtown Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority hub on North Huron Street Friday night, according to the Toledo Police Department. According to the family of the victim, the man is on life support in the ICU. The family said the driver hit the man while he was on a night walk with his daughter and a couple of other friends.
whbc.com
Judge Finds Man Guilty, Accused of Running Phony Funeral Business
TOLEDO, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man accused of running phony funeral home businesses in four Ohio cities including Akron was found guilty by a judge in Toledo last week. He’s guilty of ‘impersonating a funeral director’. Shawnte Hardin will be sentenced later this...
13abc.com
TPD looking for suspect who allegedly assaulted, robbed victim at Circle K
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect who stole from, and assaulted a victim at Circle K on July 26. According to TPD, the victim, a 24-year-old woman, was standing in line at the Circle K on Secor holding a $100 bill when the suspect told the victim “That’s my money, give me my money!”
sent-trib.com
BG man going to prison for shooting himself; state rep, who was on ride-along with trooper, testifies
A Bowling Green man who shot himself in the leg with a stolen gun is going to jail. Both the arresting Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper and Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, spoke at Graig Gibson’s sentencing Tuesday. Gibson, 32, was transported from the jail to the courtroom of...
WTOL-TV
Back to class: pediatricians offer advice as kids return to school
TOLEDO, Ohio — As the school year inches closer, we're checking in with pediatricians about some key things you can do to get your child ready now. Dr. Kehinde Obeto, a Pediatrician with Nationwide Children's Hospital, recommends parents start getting their kids on a sleep schedule prior to the beginning of the school year to prepare them to wake up and go to bed early. Additionally, younger kids may also need help if they take the school bus, so walking them through that process now is a good idea.
WTOL-TV
Man hit by car in downtown Toledo Friday night paralyzed and undergoing surgery, family says
The victim was hit nearby the TARTA hub on North Huron Street. His family said he was no longer on life support Sunday but is paralyzed from the waist down.
sent-trib.com
Habitat for Humanity dedicates 49th home in Wood County
ROSSFORD— Habitat’s 49th home in Wood County was dedicated on Wednesday. Sabrina Bais, the future homeowner, along with family and Habitat supporters celebrated the completion of this project. “I am excited that Sabrina will have a decent and affordable home in which to raise her four boys, here...
