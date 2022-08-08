TOLEDO, Ohio — As the school year inches closer, we're checking in with pediatricians about some key things you can do to get your child ready now. Dr. Kehinde Obeto, a Pediatrician with Nationwide Children's Hospital, recommends parents start getting their kids on a sleep schedule prior to the beginning of the school year to prepare them to wake up and go to bed early. Additionally, younger kids may also need help if they take the school bus, so walking them through that process now is a good idea.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO