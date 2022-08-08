Most of us have grown up with some exposure to the Schwinn brand. Given that Schwinn bikes have been around since 1895, you can assume that the majority of bicycle enthusiasts worldwide are familiar with them. It appears that this firm is just as active as they were more than 125 years ago, since they continue introducing new models, and are now keeping up with the latest cycling trends by making their own e-bikes.

BICYCLES ・ 2 DAYS AGO