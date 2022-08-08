Read full article on original website
insideevs.com
Schwinn Releases Stylish Mendocino Commuter E-Bike
Most of us have grown up with some exposure to the Schwinn brand. Given that Schwinn bikes have been around since 1895, you can assume that the majority of bicycle enthusiasts worldwide are familiar with them. It appears that this firm is just as active as they were more than 125 years ago, since they continue introducing new models, and are now keeping up with the latest cycling trends by making their own e-bikes.
RideApart
Italian Custom Shop Molds Moto Guzzi V85 TT Into A Sexy Scrambler
Custom shop Officine Rossopuro is no stranger to Moto Guzzis. The Italian garage specializes in Guzzis old and new, but Mandello Del Lario's latest adventure bike, the V85 TT, presented a new challenge for founder Filippo Barbacane. Released in 2019, the V85 catered to an underserved crowd within the adventure...
RideApart
HP Corse Has A Shiny New Exhaust Pipe For The Moto Morini X-Cape
Moto Morini is considered by many as a boutique motorcycle manufacturer known for its eccentric yet stylish two-wheelers. When it launched the X-Cape, however, it proved that it was indeed capable of executing a fine example following a tried and tested formula. Although not attaining the same level of popularity as its mainstream contemporaries, there's no denying that the X-Cape 650 can hold its own in the middleweight enduro-ADV segment.
RideApart
Scorpion Updates Retro Belfast Helmet With Evo And Evo Carbon Options
City dwellers who depend on their two-wheelers to go around town have the choice to pare down on gear. Due to the extremely slow traffic speeds, riding in the city, especially in crowded and congested ones like those in Europe and Asia, might actually be safer than riding for sport or pleasure. However, due to the intense heat, it is imperative to wear breathable, light-weight riding gear.
RideApart
Chinese Sportbike Concept Jedi Vision K750 To Enter Production Soon
The Chinese concept bike Jedi Vision K750, which was unveiled at the most recent EICMA, appears to be almost ready for production. In this instance, the Vision K750 is shown in what looks to be close to production-ready trim in a video that Vision Effect released on YouTube. Let's examine it in greater detail.
insideevs.com
Would You Buy Okai's New Ranger E-Bike For $2,000?
Okai is an international electric mobility company which, until recently, focused mainly on budget-friendly electric kick scooters. With electric bicycles increasing in popularity rapidly than ever before, there was no better time than now for Okai to come up with its own utilitarian, all-terrain electric bike that was built to a budget. Enter the Okai Ranger.
RideApart
Marc Marquez Amps Up Training Ten Weeks After Latest Surgery
Marc Marquez is very familiar with the post-injury rehabilitation process. In the past two-and-a-half MotoGP seasons, Marquez has missed half of the races due to on/off-track incidents and/or resulting surgeries. It's practically impossible to deter the six-time MotoGP champion, though. His latest road to recovery may be his most daunting....
insideevs.com
The Gin X Hybrid Offers E-Bike Features At Standard Bike Prices
A commuter or cargo e-bike is likely your best option if you want a nice electric bicycle that won't break the bank and can handle both city streets and hilly terrain. Indeed, there are several e-bikes like this from large and small manufacturers that arefit all sorts of budgets. The new Gin X hybrid e-bike is a great example of a no-frills, urban-focused e-bike that packs pretty impressive value.
RideApart
Mash Introduces The Black Side, A Sleek Sidecar With A Rugged Personality
In modern times, the sidecar is a rare kind of transportation that is not especially prevalent, but has a devoted fan base—I'm looking at you, Jason. Sidecars, which are mostly regarded as recreational vehicles, are rare nowadays since mainstream manufacturers tend to avoid this specialized market, though, the custom scene has brought forth quite a good number of sidecars.
insideevs.com
Ride1Up Updates Core-5 E-Bike To Offer More Features At Affordable Price
E-bike manufacturers have been increasing battery size recently by choosing more energy-dense battery cells over less energy-dense ones, which results in an e-bike battery that has the same physical size and form but manages to pack in more capacity for longer range. This poses as an exciting prospect for e-bike curious folk who, up until now, wonder if getting an e-bike really is worth it.
ZDNet
Garmin Enduro 2: 150 hours of GPS tracking and endurance athlete training features
Early this year, I had the chance to try out the fantastic Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar watch and loved that I could train, play, work, and live with the watch mounted on my wrist for weeks. The Fenix 7X is built for multisport athletes, while the new Garmin Enduro 2 is optimized for endurance athletes who need a wearable that will track performance for the longest ultra races.
How To Choose the Best E-Bike Conversion Kit for Your Bike
The first time I got passed by someone riding an electric bicycle, I quietly cursed the person who zipped by without peddling. “That’s not biking, that’s just being lazy,” I thought. The second time I got passed, I realized I was actually jealous. Lots of people...
Best shoes for Peloton 2022: Snap up some top-tier cycling shoes
We've spent countless hours putting the best shoes for Peloton to the test – here's a round-up of our top picks
insideevs.com
The Buxus Eva Blurs The Line Between E-Bike And E-Motorcycle
Motorcycles are certainly not for everyone, but e-bikes are the next best things and appeal to a much wider audience. Of course, as with most things in life, imagination unlocks endless possibilities, so we can always imagine that our electric bikes are in fact powerful motorcycles. The whole imagining process is indeed a lot easier if your e-bike is designed like a motorcycle.
tripsavvy.com
REI and Airstream's First Collab Is the Adventure Travel Trailer of Your Dreams
When it comes to RV travel, the iconic Airstream trailer is one of the first images that may pop into your head. But for adventure travelers, the Airstream's long, bullet-shaped trailers are often too large for off-road ventures. Now, the company has found the perfect way to reach adventure travelers...
insideevs.com
Masi Barolo i/0 Raises The Bar In Gravel E-Bike Performance
Gravel bikes are a relatively new trend in the world of cycling, especially when compared to the two disciplines of mountain and road cycling. Having been into cycling all my life, I remember scoffing whenever I'd see a gravel biker on the trails around a decade or so ago, thinking to myself that these bikes would never take off. Needless to say, I was proven wrong—so much so, in fact, that I now have a bunch of gravel bikes in my collection.
