It's proven quite a challenge to build fully autonomous vehicles that are capable of navigating our nation's roadways. It's a wee bit easier to accomplish the driverless task off the beaten path. Foxconn, otherwise known as Hon Hai Technology Group, announced plans to build autonomous electric tractors at its plant in Lordstown, Ohio, a location where several future vehicles are already in the works, notably the Endurance pickup truck from Lordstown Motors and the Fisker Pear.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO