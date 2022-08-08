Read full article on original website
One of The Most Unique Restaurants in Ohio is Set Inside a Former JailTravel MavenWooster, OH
Dick Vermeil a coach for CantonChiefs Focus News And More.Canton, OH
The Least Visited State Park in Ohio is also the most PeacefulTravel Maven
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
wyso.org
An Ohio State Fair steer sells for record-breaking $225,000
A 16-year-old Auglaize County teen sold her steer for a record-breaking $225,000 at the Ohio State Fair this weekend. The 4-H and Future Farmers of America Sale of Champions Livestock auction bid is the highest ever paid for any animal since the auction began in 1968. There was a gasp...
Greater Cleveland medical device maker moving HQ to Colorado
OAKWOOD, Ohio - ViewRay Inc., the Oakwood company that has developed an MRI-guided radiation therapy for cancer patients, announced Monday that it will move its headquarters from Greater Cleveland to Colorado “to attract top-tier talent from the state’s growing medical technology sector.”. The medical device maker will continue...
Ranking Ohio’s 20 best counties as a place to retire
CLEVELAND, Ohio - What should be considered when looking for a place to retire?. That’s pretty subjective. But if the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, climate, crime rates, outdoor space, restaurants, and cultural and entertainment opportunities are of importance to you, a new list attempts to rank Ohio counties.
myfox28columbus.com
Gov. DeWine directs $13 million to help Ohio families
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An executive order signed by Gov. Mike DeWine is directing as much as $13 million to help families across the state. The money comes from the Jobs and Family Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Nearly $3 million is coming to Central Ohio with most...
whbc.com
Canton Borrowing $47 Million to Upgrade Sugarcreek Aquifer
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Council has given the OK to borrow the $47 million needed to renovate the Sugarcreek water plant and wellfield south of Navarre. The design work has been done and Great Lakes Construction is now purchasing the needed materials, hoping to...
Ohio BMV may have taken too much money— here’s how to get it back
If you had your driver's license laminated between July 2018 and July 2019, you may be entitled to a free soda — or a candy bar or something. That was when Ohio deputy registrars unlawfully charged a $1.50 fee to laminate driver's licenses and ID cards, as alleged by a class-action lawsuit filed in 2019 against the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, according to a news release from the Ohio BMV.
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
Changes to school lunch funding mean many parents will once again have to pay
CLEVELAND — Many Northeast Ohio students head back to school next week, and with the new year comes an old breakfast and lunch protocol: Charging the families that can afford to pay. For the past 2 years, the USDA offered free breakfast and lunch to all students through the...
Intel in Ohio: What kind of pollution does a semiconductor plant make?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel, which is on track to start building a massive semiconductor chip factory in Licking County later this year, is eager to talk about environmental concerns that might arise when a major manufacturer comes to town. Intel currently has factories in Chandler, Arizona, Hillsboro, Oregon and Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The […]
As the school year begins, calls for book bans begin to accelerate in Ohio
With the culture war surrounding Critical Race Theory in full force in Ohio, schools are getting increased calls to ban literature. The Bluest Eye, by Toni Morrison, is the latest victim.
whbc.com
Stark Health Program Encourages Visits to All Farm Markets
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Health Department is giving local Farmers Markets a shot in the arm. Their Stark Marketeers program provides information on the markets, looks for feedback from customers, and even offers prizes along the way, if you record your visits at the webpage.
wosu.org
First Somali American nominee for Ohio House is ready to address priorities
Education, infrastructure, and health care are the top priorities for Ohio’s first Somali American to win a major party’s nomination in the state. Munira Abdullahi won her race as a Democrat in the 9th State House District, which represents part of northeast Columbus, primary by more than 67% of the vote over her opponent Paul Filippelli. She says she is ready to work on her priorities.
richlandsource.com
Regulators’ foot-dragging on public records hides the full story behind Ohio’s utility corruption scandal
Documents produced at the end of July shed light on Sam Randazzo’s role at the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. But more documents before and after his tenure still haven’t been produced. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to...
Drivers ticketed by speed cameras despite Ohio court ruling: Here’s why
The FOX 8 I-Team followed the money paid by drivers ticketed by local speed cameras. What we found exposed why so many towns keep collecting fines even after a recent Ohio Supreme Court ruling.
Autoblog
Foxconn will build autonomous electric tractors in Ohio
It's proven quite a challenge to build fully autonomous vehicles that are capable of navigating our nation's roadways. It's a wee bit easier to accomplish the driverless task off the beaten path. Foxconn, otherwise known as Hon Hai Technology Group, announced plans to build autonomous electric tractors at its plant in Lordstown, Ohio, a location where several future vehicles are already in the works, notably the Endurance pickup truck from Lordstown Motors and the Fisker Pear.
Ohio teacher arrested on rape charge
OHIO (WTRF) – An Ohio teacher has been arrested on a rape charge. Clayton Crosier a teacher in Harrison County, is currently suspended from his duties by the Harrison Hills City School District and put on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation and court proceedings. Crosier is a high school intervention specialist at […]
Cleveland Orchestra’s insurance refuses to pay for needed procedures after employee’s gender-affirmation surgery, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Cleveland Orchestra’s health insurance refused to pay for necessary surgeries for an employee who suffered complications from her gender-affirmation surgery, according to a lawsuit filed late Wednesday. Rem Wransky filed the allegations in federal court in Cleveland against the orchestra and the third-party administrator of its...
whbc.com
Family Receives Gift on 20-Year Anniversary of Massillon Police Officer Killing
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Twenty years after his untimely death while on duty, a Massillon police officer was honored in a special way on Tuesday. Former Massillon resident Donna Marsinick presented Officer Eric Taylor’s widow JuWanna with a large, homemade memorial blue quilt at Tuesday’s memorial event behind the Massillon Recreation Center.
Local schools facing bus driver shortage
Just Tuesday morning I checked the Educational Service of Eastern Ohio's website, as well as Trumbull and Columbiana County's websites. There are still dozens of bus driver positions that need to be filled ahead of the school year.
