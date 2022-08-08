The New York Jets and offensive tackle Mehki Becton were hoping for a massive comeback season after he missed all but one game of the 2021-2022 NFL season with a knee injury. It turns out both sides may have to wait another year for the 2020 first-round pick to build on the promising form he once showed during his rookie season. On Monday Becton suffered a 'different' injury to the same right knee that required surgery last season.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO