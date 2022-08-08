Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Denzel Ward Calls Out Ja’Marr Chase
Cincinnati Bengals’ wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase appeared on The Pivot podcast, and he had some choice words to say about the Cleveland Browns defensive backs. So, Denzel Ward responded. When he was asked who the best cornerbacks in the league were, he was quick to say Denzel Ward,...
22 recent NFL first-round picks running out of chances heading into 2022 season
As the preseason kicks into high gear, several former NFL first-round picks find themselves fighting for their livelihood.
Insider: 'Minimal fractional chance' Mason Rudolph wins Steelers job over Mitchell Trubisky
In their first summer depth chart released ahead of this past weekend, the Pittsburgh Steelers listed free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky as their starting quarterback ahead of both backup Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett. Rudolph is No. 2 heading into this coming Saturday's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks amid...
Packers Sign Micah Abernathy, Give Him Instant Snaps
The USFL helped new safety Micah Abernathy resurrect his NFL dreams.
Maxx Crosby leads charge in Raiders training camp fight against rookie Dylan Parham
The NFL training camp fights continued on Tuesday. There have already been a number of brawls and brush-ups including a recent one at New York Giants training camp. But this time, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who got into it, per Raiders reporter Vincent Bonsignore. The fight originated as a result of brewing tension between […] The post Maxx Crosby leads charge in Raiders training camp fight against rookie Dylan Parham appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears giving Riley Reiff reps at RT, rookie Braxton Jones at LT as O-line takes shape
Previously a possibility at left tackle, Riley Reiff now looks to be settling in on the right side. The Bears moved the longtime NFC North left tackle-turned-Bengals RT off the blind side recently, with Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com noting rookie Braxton Jones has taken most of the left-side reps over the past several days.
Yardbarker
Raiders Prediction: Las Vegas Will Have A Bottom Tier O-Line, Per PFF
The latest Las Vegas Raiders prediction by Pro Football Focus has the Silver and Black fielding a bottom-tier offensive line. To be more specific, they state that the Raiders will have a bottom-five unit. Ouch. It’s been an interesting offseason between PFF and Raiders fans. Their O-line grades have often...
Yardbarker
RB DeAndre Torrey signs with the Eagles: All you need to know
DeAndre Torrey is a shorter back at 5’7, 199 lbs and like many his size, makes his paydirt as a dual-threat running back. He put up 1,215 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns during his final career with North Texas. He was often asked to line up in the slot and catch balls out of the backfield, as evidenced by his 436 career receiving yards and 4 receiving touchdowns.
New York Jets fear right tackle Mekhi Becton may miss entire 2022 season after MRI reveals 'different' injury to the same knee that sidelined the former first-round pick in 2021
The New York Jets and offensive tackle Mehki Becton were hoping for a massive comeback season after he missed all but one game of the 2021-2022 NFL season with a knee injury. It turns out both sides may have to wait another year for the 2020 first-round pick to build on the promising form he once showed during his rookie season. On Monday Becton suffered a 'different' injury to the same right knee that required surgery last season.
Yardbarker
Trading Roquan Smith Won’t Be Easy
Now that Roquan Smith has demanded a trade the flurry of what if trade scenarios are pouring in from all corners of the NFL landscape. Fans, writers, personalities all have a trade they envision. Trading Roquan Smith won’t be easy. There are three major hurdles for a potential Smith trade.
Yardbarker
Giants Cut OT Matt Gono, Officially Sign OL Eric Smith
His roster spot has been filled by OL Eric Smith, who officially signed his contract with the team. Gono had beenplaced on the exempt/left squad list and was dealing with a neck injury that appears to be potentially career-ending. Gono, 26, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent...
Yardbarker
Raiders Camp: Maxx Crosby Unblockable Vs. Subpar Tackles
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby continues to make waves at training camp in Henderson. The Pro Bowl pass rusher has been receiving much praise this week. However, we should keep that in perspective. This is the time of year when Raiders fans are eating up all the content...
Tomlin on QB Battle: ‘They’re Making It Difficult for Us’
Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett continue to vie for the job.
Yardbarker
UW Practice No. 5 Turned More Physical With Scouts Watching
Maybe it was the dark sky, which forced someone to turn on the Husky Stadium lights to illuminate the fifth University of Washington fall practice. Or the presence of seven NFL scouts, jotting down notes on everything that went on. Either way, things turned a little more physical, even a...
Patriots should have a ton of cap space during the 2023 offseason
The New England Patriots are projected to have some of the most cap space in the NFL next offseason. What should they do with that money?. According to spotrac.com, the New England Patriots are set to have roughly $40 million in cap space next offseason, which at this moment ranks third most in the NFL, and tops in the AFC.
NFL Analysis Network
These 3 Teams Should Consider Signing Free Agent WR Will Fuller
Training camps are underway throughout the NFL as teams are gearing up for their first preseason games. Free agents are waiting for the call as organizations are figuring out which positions they need to address in the coming weeks. One player that is patiently waiting to sign with a new...
NBC Sports
Jason Kelce out indefinitely after getting elbow scoped
Jason Kelce underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his right elbow Tuesday intended to relieve discomfort the veteran center has been experiencing in training camp. Kelce was not at practice earlier in the day and popped up on the Eagles’ injury report with an elbow injury, although the team indicated at the time it wasn’t serious.
