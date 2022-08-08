Read full article on original website
Why ESPN says Detroit Lions have a top-10 young core in the NFL
Expectations keep rising for the Detroit Lions' second year under head coach Dan Campbell. But that's just how the 46-year-old coach likes it. So far this offseason, Campbell compared his Lions to the surprise 2022 Kentucky Derby winner, Rich Strike, and has been vocal about the team's desire to give Detroit "something to be proud of."
Barry Sanders Makes His Opinion On Saquon Barkley Extremely Clear
In order for the New York Giants to be better this season, Saquon Barkley has to get back to form. Legendary running back Barry Sanders firmly believes that at least the latter will happen. "I have all faith and confidence in Saquon," Sanders told TMZ Sports. "He has the right...
Eater
Former Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders Opens a Cheesesteak Restaurant Downtown
Legendary former Detroit Lions player Barry Sanders is back in the Motor City. Sort of. The icon paid a visit downtown Tuesday, August 9, for the grand opening of the Lefty’s Cheesesteak branch at 28 W. Adams Avenue — not too far from Ford Field — which Sanders co-owns.
How to Watch 'Hard Knocks' Featuring Detroit Lions
This season of "Hard Knocks" featuring the Detroit Lions premieres this Tuesday on HBO.
Erin Andrews Excited About The Lions: NFL World Reacts
The NFL world is excited about the Detroit Lions. Heading into Tuesday evening's "Hard Knocks" 2022 debut, Erin Andrews expressed her excitement for the NFC North franchise. "I’m a massive Aaron Glenn fan. Just saw a #HardKnocks preview with Coach Glenn and Duce Staley going back and forth. CAN’T FREAKING WAIT," she tweeted.
Dan Campbell Reacts To Lions' Surprise Retirements
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell knows that his team has had a lot of young players retire recently. Cornerback Jermaine Waller, nose tackle John Penisini, and receiver Corey Sutton have all retired from the NFL this year, but Campbell firmly believes that their decisions weren't just about football. "I...
Greg McElroy reveals bad news for Michigan in attempting back-to-back 10 win seasons
Michigan is coming off their best season of the Jim Harbaugh era. The Wolverines won their most games since 1997, won the Big Ten Championship game and made an appearance in the College Football Playoff. On top of that, they beat Ohio State for the first time since 2011. However, ESPN’s Greg McElroy has highlighted multiple reasons why that success may be hard to come by again in 2022.
Lions Will Play Starters against Atlanta Falcons
Dan Campbell reveals how long the starters will play against the Atlanta Falcons.
Photos: Meet Miss Michigan, Sister Of Lions Rookie Aidan Hutchinson
On Tuesday night, the football world watched as the Detroit Lions were featured on HBO's Hard Knocks. The first episode of the show focused on several players, including former No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson. The former Michigan star's rookie performance had social media talking. He's not the only Michigan...
Yardbarker
Detroit Lions Starters Set To Play Full First Quarter of Pre-Season Week 1
Opening day for the Lions and 27 other NFL teams is just over a month away. This week, fans will finally get their first in-depth look at the team, first with Hard Knocks , premiering Tuesday, August 9th, then against the Atlanta Falcons in Detroit’s first pre-season game, Friday, August 12th. Not only will the first unit starters get their time during HBO Max’s show, but also for Week 1 of pre-season.
Michigan receivers having 'outstanding' start to fall camp, Jim Harbaugh says
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Just about every day in fall camp, Jim Harbaugh says, Ronnie Bell does something to prove he has fully recovered from the knee injury that ended his 2021 season before it ever really began. In one Michigan football practice last week, that moment came during...
Look: Aidan Hutchinson's Mom Goes Viral During Hard Knocks
Just a few months ago, the 2022 NFL draft kicked off with Georgia's Travon Walker being the No. 1 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. It took no time for the Detroit Lions to run to announce Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson as the No. 2 overall pick. Immediately after he was drafted, the cameras panned to see him celebrating with his family.
Prominent ex-NBA All-Star in talks to join Pistons coaching staff
The Detroit Pistons could be bringing in a guy who used to torch them during the playoffs. Frank Isola of ESPN reported on Monday that retired former NBA All-Star Rashard Lewis is in talks to join the Pistons coaching staff. Isola also notes that Detroit is already finalizing a deal with another ex-NBA player, Keith Bogans, to join head coach Dwane Casey’s staff.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh says Michigan WR room has 'the license and the ability to be the best we've ever had'
Jim Harbaugh sees great potential for Michigan’s receiving corps in 2022. The eight-year head coach said this season’s wide receiver room could be the best of his Wolverine tenure. “It’s got the license and the ability to be the best we’ve ever had. Better than last year, because...
Detroit Lions rookie defensive end performs rousing rendition of Michael Jackson's 'Billie Jean' on HBO's Hard Knocks
The Detroit Lions have a ton of work ahead of them as the 2022 NFL season rapidly approaches. In head coach Dan Campbell's second season, the Lions are looking to improve on a 3-13-1 campaign and ultimately turn around one of the most dismal franchises in all of professional sports. That's a lot of pressure, so it's good to see that the players in the organization are still allowing themselves to have fun from time to time.
Lions training camp notebook: Day 13 wraps the pre-preseason slate
Wednesday marked the final day of Detroit Lions training camp practice open to the public. The fans in attendance on the beautiful morning after the rousing Hard Knocks debut did not get to see a great deal of heavy contact. The 13th day of training camp was a lighter one...
saturdaytradition.com
Coen Carr, 4-star 2023 small forward, announces B1G commitment
Coen Carr is heading north to play in the Big Ten. The 4-star small forward from South Carolina announced his commitment to Michigan State on Tuesday. Carr shared the big news on his Instagram account. Out of Legacy Early College (Greenville, South Carolina) Carr is listed at 6-7, 200 pounds....
Michigan TE Erick All 'looks like a grown man'
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Sherrone Moore helped recruit Erick All to Michigan, coached his position in 2019 and 2020, and now leads an offense in which the tight end plays an important role. Both have come a long way. Moore began his coaching career at Louisville as a graduate...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan adds pair of former Wolverine stars to radio broadcast for 2022
The Michigan Wolverines announced that 2 of their own will be returning home. Jason Avant and Jack Miller will join the Wolverine radio network this coming fall. The pair will join play-by-play announcer Doug Karsch and analyst Jon Jansen this year. Avant is considered one of the best Wolverine wide receivers of all time.
