Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
The Spun

Erin Andrews Excited About The Lions: NFL World Reacts

The NFL world is excited about the Detroit Lions. Heading into Tuesday evening's "Hard Knocks" 2022 debut, Erin Andrews expressed her excitement for the NFC North franchise. "I’m a massive Aaron Glenn fan. Just saw a #HardKnocks preview with Coach Glenn and Duce Staley going back and forth. CAN’T FREAKING WAIT," she tweeted.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Dan Campbell Reacts To Lions' Surprise Retirements

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell knows that his team has had a lot of young players retire recently. Cornerback Jermaine Waller, nose tackle John Penisini, and receiver Corey Sutton have all retired from the NFL this year, but Campbell firmly believes that their decisions weren't just about football. "I...
DETROIT, MI
On3.com

Greg McElroy reveals bad news for Michigan in attempting back-to-back 10 win seasons

Michigan is coming off their best season of the Jim Harbaugh era. The Wolverines won their most games since 1997, won the Big Ten Championship game and made an appearance in the College Football Playoff. On top of that, they beat Ohio State for the first time since 2011. However, ESPN’s Greg McElroy has highlighted multiple reasons why that success may be hard to come by again in 2022.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Levi
Yardbarker

Detroit Lions Starters Set To Play Full First Quarter of Pre-Season Week 1

Opening day for the Lions and 27 other NFL teams is just over a month away. This week, fans will finally get their first in-depth look at the team, first with Hard Knocks , premiering Tuesday, August 9th, then against the Atlanta Falcons in Detroit’s first pre-season game, Friday, August 12th. Not only will the first unit starters get their time during HBO Max’s show, but also for Week 1 of pre-season.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Look: Aidan Hutchinson's Mom Goes Viral During Hard Knocks

Just a few months ago, the 2022 NFL draft kicked off with Georgia's Travon Walker being the No. 1 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. It took no time for the Detroit Lions to run to announce Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson as the No. 2 overall pick. Immediately after he was drafted, the cameras panned to see him celebrating with his family.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Prominent ex-NBA All-Star in talks to join Pistons coaching staff

The Detroit Pistons could be bringing in a guy who used to torch them during the playoffs. Frank Isola of ESPN reported on Monday that retired former NBA All-Star Rashard Lewis is in talks to join the Pistons coaching staff. Isola also notes that Detroit is already finalizing a deal with another ex-NBA player, Keith Bogans, to join head coach Dwane Casey’s staff.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Detroit Lions rookie defensive end performs rousing rendition of Michael Jackson's 'Billie Jean' on HBO's Hard Knocks

The Detroit Lions have a ton of work ahead of them as the 2022 NFL season rapidly approaches. In head coach Dan Campbell's second season, the Lions are looking to improve on a 3-13-1 campaign and ultimately turn around one of the most dismal franchises in all of professional sports. That's a lot of pressure, so it's good to see that the players in the organization are still allowing themselves to have fun from time to time.
DETROIT, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Coen Carr, 4-star 2023 small forward, announces B1G commitment

Coen Carr is heading north to play in the Big Ten. The 4-star small forward from South Carolina announced his commitment to Michigan State on Tuesday. Carr shared the big news on his Instagram account. Out of Legacy Early College (Greenville, South Carolina) Carr is listed at 6-7, 200 pounds....
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Michigan TE Erick All 'looks like a grown man'

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Sherrone Moore helped recruit Erick All to Michigan, coached his position in 2019 and 2020, and now leads an offense in which the tight end plays an important role. Both have come a long way. Moore began his coaching career at Louisville as a graduate...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan adds pair of former Wolverine stars to radio broadcast for 2022

The Michigan Wolverines announced that 2 of their own will be returning home. Jason Avant and Jack Miller will join the Wolverine radio network this coming fall. The pair will join play-by-play announcer Doug Karsch and analyst Jon Jansen this year. Avant is considered one of the best Wolverine wide receivers of all time.
ANN ARBOR, MI

