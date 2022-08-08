ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

DoYouRemember?

The Farmers’ Almanac Releases Its Winter Predictions For This Year

Summer is winding down and many people are excited about fall activities. However, some are also wondering what this winter will bring. Will it be snowy and cold? Or relatively dry and mild? The Farmers’ Almanac just released its predictions for the 2022/2023 winter season. The editors claim they have been making accurate predictions since 1818 and many people trust their formula.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heat and pop-up storms

Alert: Red Alert today and tomorrow because of hazy, hot and humid conditions.Advisory: Heat Advisory until 8 PM tomorrow because it will feel like 95-105.Forecast: Today will be hot and sticky with perhaps a few pop-up showers/t'storms anytime after midday. Expect highs in the 90s with feels like temps of 95-105. Any leftover showers should wrap up by about midnight with clearing thereafter. Temps will only fall to around 80 in the city with 70s elsewhere. As for tomorrow, it will be hot and sticky again with scattered showers/t'storms. Highs will be in the 90s with feels like temps of 95-105.Looking Ahead: The heat starts to break on Wednesday, but we're expecting more widespread showers/t'storms. Expect highs in the 80s. There will be a lingering chance of showers on Thursday, but the humidity will continue to slide. Highs will be in the 80s once again. As for Friday, it will be mostly sunny, warm and less humid with highs in the low 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for hot, humid Friday

Sweat and repeat! It's another day of heat and humidity, along with some drenching downpours later on. A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 8PM today because it will feel like 95-100+ during peak heating.Forecast: Today will see more clouds overall with some brighter breaks at times. It's another hot and humid day with temps in the low 90s. Some spotty showers are possible during the morning hours, then a better bet for showers/t-storms in the afternoon and evening. While an isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out, the biggest threat will be heavy rain that could cause some flooding...
ENVIRONMENT
#Stormy
The Weather Channel

More Brutal Heat In Parts Of U.S. In August, Latest Outlook Shows

A large area from the Plains to the Northeast could see temperatures farthest above average. Temperatures along the West Coast will be near average in most areas. We are moving past the climatological hottest time of year in much of the U.S. August marks the final full month of summer,...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Seacoast Current

Grab a Shovel and Your Bean Boots: The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Cold and Early Winter

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I know that it is a bit early to start thinking about snow, but to quote the show "Game of Thrones" "winter is coming." Yes, winter may be a few seasons away, but nonetheless, it will ultimately be here before we know it.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Four-day amber warning for extreme temperatures issued as new heatwave looms

The Met Office has issued a four-day amber warning for extreme temperatures in parts of England and Wales as a new heatwave looms.The warning, for Thursday to Sunday, comes as the forecaster predicted 35C in places – below last month’s record temperatures, which peaked above 40C in some spots.☀️ Sunshine from the word go for many on Tuesday morning with temperatures quickly climbing🌧️ Cloudier skies will persist across northwest Scotland as rain pushes across the Northern Isles pic.twitter.com/WsiL5p9v3l— Met Office (@metoffice) August 8, 2022The vulnerable are likely to experience adverse health affects, while the wider population could also be affected,...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Heat Alert: Over 70 Million Americans at Risk of High Temperatures Until Late Week

Over 70 million Americans from the Great Plains, Great Lakes, Northeast, and to the Pacific Northwest in the United States are under heat alerts this week, according to US weather authorities. The alerts are either in the form of heat advisories or excessive heat warnings, which highlight the ongoing threat of another extreme weather, which can lead to heat-related illnesses or even death.
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

Western Corn Belt dry risks continue through mid-August

Hot weather returned to the Corn Belt in the first week of August 2022, week-ending August 6, as this was the fourth hottest first week of August in 30+ years for the Corn Belt, according to data from WeatherTrends360. Temperatures soared into the triple digits, primarily across the western and...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

UK heatwave: Temperatures could hit mid-30s next week in ‘unusually dry’ August

Temperatures are set to soar into the 30s this week as another heatwave grips the UK. Britain will see temperatures of up to 28C on Sunday before the heatwave rolls over into next week during what is expected to be an unusually dry August, forecasters said.The Met Office urged people to avoid midday sun and stay in the shade as the arid weather looks set to last another seven to 10 days.Highs of 27C and 28C are expected to hit parts of south and South East England on Sunday, with sunny spells forecast throughout the day for most of...
ENVIRONMENT

