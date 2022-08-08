Read full article on original website
Site selected for new youth correctional facility in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections will build a new youth correctional facility on Milwaukee’s northwest side. The new Type 1 facility will be built along West Clinton Avenue, near Noyes Park. The move brings Wisconsin a step closer to closing the facilities at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake. The prisons near Irma came under fire for alleged...
Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison
Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
Beaver Dam tactical situation resolved
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a tactical situation on Seippel Boulevard has been resolved Monday afternoon. According to a post on its Facebook page, the agency had asked peopel to avoid the area near Seippel Blvd., Industrial Dr. and Mary Ann Rd, near the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Beaver Dam.
CLEAR launches at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
CLEAR will open screening lanes at the airport, creating 34 jobs and generating an estimated $2.6 million for the local economy, according to a news release.
Families travel from California, Illinois to adopt beagle puppies at Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Families traveled from all over Tuesday to adopt one of eight beagle puppies available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. "Last night we saw they were up on the website," Chrisdo Fan said. Dozens of people lined up outside the Wisconsin Humane Society in Milwaukee...
Wisconsin State fairgoers noticing higher prices
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — This year, Wisconsin State Fair patrons are shelling out more cash. People who have kids may be spending a lot of time in Spin City, where $40 gets you a wristband for unlimited rides during the day, but all that riding makes people hungry, and the State Fair bill keeps going up.
Wisconsin State Fair fights, 10 disturbances Saturday alone
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - After a series of fights at the Wisconsin State Fair, organizers said they plan to make sure people know what the policy is to get in if you're underage. Wisconsin State Fair officials said more signs will be going up, noting that if you're under 18, you must be with a parent or legal guardian after 6 p.m., and that person must be 21 or older.
Man shot on freeway with 8-year-old grandson in car
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mother said her 8-year-old son was in a car shot up on Interstate 94 near 25th Street. It happened Sunday night and prompted a freeway closure. The mother, who does not want her family identified, told WISN 12 News her son was celebrating his eighth birthday Sunday with his grandparents.
‘It’s almost like I’m hoarding cheese’
WEST BEND — It’s no secret that Wisconsinites have high expectations about cheese. Jessica Youso and her chain of stores, The Cheese Wedge “Uncorked,” are out to raise the bar even higher. The Cheese Wedge recently opened its second and third locations in West Bend and...
Wisconsin's Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman out of Milwaukee jail, bail posted
MILWAUKEE - One of Wisconsin's Most Wanted fugitives is out of the Milwaukee County Jail again, and somebody ponied up six figures to get him out, but he did not get far. At least, not yet. Phone calls tipped prosecutors off to a Twyman's plans to flee the state again.
World’s tallest mass timber building is in Wisconsin, now officially open
MILWAUKEE — When you hunt for an apartment, the construction materials used to build it are rarely a deciding factor for where to live. However, at Ascent MKE in Milwaukee, what was used to build it has become its biggest claim to fame. The 25-story apartment building was constructed...
State Fair's Crazy Grazin' Day: Reduced prices, smaller portions
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Crazy Grazin' Day is Tuesday, and people can't wait to fill our stomachs with various state fair food. For a smaller size, fairgoers can get some of their favorite fair food for a reduced price. Fairgoers can get some of their favorites such as corn...
Milwaukee police phone scam warning, person seeking payment
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is warning the public after it recently received complaints of a phone scam. In the scam, police said, a scammer identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer and claims that you missed jury duty or a court summons and run the risk of being arrested unless you pay a certain amount of money. The scammer has claimed to be a Milwaukee police officer.
Missing Milwaukee woman last seen on south side
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for help locating a missing 45-year-old Milwaukee woman who was last seen on July 5 around 5 p.m. near 14th and Mineral on the city's south side. Jennie Heredia is described as a Hispanic woman, 5’06", 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes....
MCTS: New fare collection system update
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) has been working over the past year to modernize its fare collection system. MCTS announced Monday, Aug. 8 the three phases of the transition to the new system. According to a press release, this phased approach includes estimated timeframes provided there are no...
Pet of the week: Marlin
SAUKVILLE, Wis. — Meet our pet of the week, Marlin, from Ozaukee Human Society. Marlin is a 5-month-old puppy weighing 23 pounds. The Wisconsin Humane Society works diligently to rescue animals like Marlin. If you're interested in learning more about Marlin, W.H.S. encourages you to call 414-264-6257. Dogs, cats...
Five people shot in 75 minutes Saturday in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for shooters in five separate shootings that happened within 75 minutes of each other Saturday evening. Police said the first shooting happened near 16th and Mitchell streets at about 7:40 p.m. A 23-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Overnight shooting near 76th and Grantosa leaves one dead
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting around 1:03 am. that left one dead overnight near 76th and Grantosa. Police say a 29-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-fatal injuries while a 32-year-old Milwaukee man died from the shooting. This is an ongoing investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek...
The cost of courts: how cash bail impacts Wisconsin communities
LA CROSSE (WKBT) –When it comes to a crime, money can determine when a suspect is released from jail. The suspect in the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy posted $1,000 cash bond 10 days before prosecutors he killed 6 people. The incident has raised questions about violent criminals being released on low amounts of bond. but experts say cash bond isn’t just about violent criminals. It impacts people who can’t afford to pay.
