Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
Related
WATCH: Tulsa little leaguer hit by pitch, consoles opposing pitcher
A Tulsa little league player showcased his team's sportsmanship early in Tuesday's Little League World Series Southwest Region Final in Waco.
CBS Sports
Roger Maris' son doesn't want Aaron Judge to break father's AL home run record
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is having a historic season so far. So historic that he has a chance to break Roger Maris' single-season franchise home run record this season -- which also happens to be the American League single-season home run mark. However, Roger Maris' son, Kevin Maris,...
Field of Dreams Is Building, So Major League Baseball Won't Come in 2023
Frank Thomas says there won't be a Field of Dreams game in 2023.
MLB Won’t Host Game at ‘Field of Dreams’ Site in 2023, per Report
The Reds and Cubs will play in Iowa on Thursday, but the league isn't planning to schedule a return next year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVUE
Pearland sluggers top Oklahoma, advance to Little League World Series
HOUSTON — Pearland is heading back to Williamsport. Pearland Little League defeated Oklahoma, 9-4, on Tuesday to win the Southwest Regional Championship in Waco and advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Pearland, or Texas East, scored runs in the first four innings. Shortstop Jake Zurek...
Little League Softball Team Defies Odds
TOMS RIVER – Like the cast of a sports movie, the 10-U Little League Softball team were the scrappy underdogs that made it to the top. They weren’t underdogs because of any lack of talent. Far from it. They had the talent to head to the North East Regional despite only having played together for two years, Manager Bob D’Ambrosio said.
Inside Japan's national obsession with baseball
In America, the madness arrives in March. In Japan, it comes in August, swapping basketballs for baseballs and colleges for high schools, Axios' Jeff Tracy writes. Driving the news: Japan's Summer Koshien — the national high school baseball tournament named after the stadium where it's held — began Saturday, back with full crowds for the first time since 2019.
MLB・
Mattress Mack invites Pearland Little League to Astros game as team basks in viral moment
The Williamsport-bound little leaguers have a celebration tour, of sorts, planned at the Astros game and their own backyard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Philly youth groups get big league experience at CBP
PHILADELPHIA -- Kids from across the Philadelphia area had the opportunity of a lifetime on Tuesday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. As part of the PLAY (Promoting a Lifetime of Activity for Youth) campaign, boys and girls from local youth groups had the chance to take the field to participate in drills and play games before being addressed by star pitcher Aaron Nola. Some even got to stick around to watch the Phillies take batting practice before their series opener against the Marlins and meet some of their favorite players.
Yardbarker
Bally Sports West Re-Airing Roundtable Featuring Vin Scully, Chick Hearn & Bob Miller
Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully has been celebrated throughout the sports world since passing away last Tuesday at the age of 94. Manager Dave Roberts, Clayton Kershaw and Justin Turner were among those to speak highly of their relationships with the Hall of Fame broadcaster, and Jaime Jarrín, Alanna Rizzo and several others posted heartfelt messages on social media.
35+ Amateur Baseball Update
Jordan (The Brewmeisters are No. 1 Seed) The Brewmeisters defeated their Northwest League rivals the Goldtimers, backed by sixteen hits, with nine players collecting hits. Their starting pitcher was Jason Harren (Former Luxemburg Brewer) threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts.
La Verne All-Stars win Little League Softball World Series opener
The all-star team from the La Verne Little League opened play in the Little League Softball World Series Tuesday with a 9-2 victory over its counterpart from the Pitt County Girls Softball Little League. La Verne is scheduled to face the all-star team from the Chesterfield Little League of Chesterfield,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX43.com
2022 Little League World Series scores, history and more
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The 75th Little League World Series will return to full capacity for fans and participants in this year's events. Little League officials were forced to cancel plans for spectators in 2021 because of the pandemic. The series was canceled entirely in 2020. 2022 Little League World...
Comments / 0