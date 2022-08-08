PHILADELPHIA -- Kids from across the Philadelphia area had the opportunity of a lifetime on Tuesday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. As part of the PLAY (Promoting a Lifetime of Activity for Youth) campaign, boys and girls from local youth groups had the chance to take the field to participate in drills and play games before being addressed by star pitcher Aaron Nola. Some even got to stick around to watch the Phillies take batting practice before their series opener against the Marlins and meet some of their favorite players.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO