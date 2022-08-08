ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
San Diego, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
KVUE

Pearland sluggers top Oklahoma, advance to Little League World Series

HOUSTON — Pearland is heading back to Williamsport. Pearland Little League defeated Oklahoma, 9-4, on Tuesday to win the Southwest Regional Championship in Waco and advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Pearland, or Texas East, scored runs in the first four innings. Shortstop Jake Zurek...
PEARLAND, TX
Jersey Shore Online

Little League Softball Team Defies Odds

TOMS RIVER – Like the cast of a sports movie, the 10-U Little League Softball team were the scrappy underdogs that made it to the top. They weren’t underdogs because of any lack of talent. Far from it. They had the talent to head to the North East Regional despite only having played together for two years, Manager Bob D’Ambrosio said.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Axios

Inside Japan's national obsession with baseball

In America, the madness arrives in March. In Japan, it comes in August, swapping basketballs for baseballs and colleges for high schools, Axios' Jeff Tracy writes. Driving the news: Japan's Summer Koshien — the national high school baseball tournament named after the stadium where it's held — began Saturday, back with full crowds for the first time since 2019.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#University Of Connecticut#Major League Baseball#The Los Angeles Angels#The San Diego Padres
MLB

Philly youth groups get big league experience at CBP

PHILADELPHIA -- Kids from across the Philadelphia area had the opportunity of a lifetime on Tuesday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. As part of the PLAY (Promoting a Lifetime of Activity for Youth) campaign, boys and girls from local youth groups had the chance to take the field to participate in drills and play games before being addressed by star pitcher Aaron Nola. Some even got to stick around to watch the Phillies take batting practice before their series opener against the Marlins and meet some of their favorite players.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Bally Sports West Re-Airing Roundtable Featuring Vin Scully, Chick Hearn & Bob Miller

Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully has been celebrated throughout the sports world since passing away last Tuesday at the age of 94. Manager Dave Roberts, Clayton Kershaw and Justin Turner were among those to speak highly of their relationships with the Hall of Fame broadcaster, and Jaime Jarrín, Alanna Rizzo and several others posted heartfelt messages on social media.
LOS ANGELES, CA
1390 Granite City Sports

35+ Amateur Baseball Update

Jordan (The Brewmeisters are No. 1 Seed) The Brewmeisters defeated their Northwest League rivals the Goldtimers, backed by sixteen hits, with nine players collecting hits. Their starting pitcher was Jason Harren (Former Luxemburg Brewer) threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts.
BASEBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX43.com

2022 Little League World Series scores, history and more

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The 75th Little League World Series will return to full capacity for fans and participants in this year's events. Little League officials were forced to cancel plans for spectators in 2021 because of the pandemic. The series was canceled entirely in 2020. 2022 Little League World...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy