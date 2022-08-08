Read full article on original website
14news.com
Jefferson Elementary opens Wednesday for first day of class
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s almost time for Henderson County students to head back to school. Wednesday is their first day. Students will be getting to know the new Jefferson Elementary. It can support 400 students with 18 classrooms. There’s a tornado shelter, a music room equipped with instruments,...
wevv.com
Owensboro Catholic buses won't pick students up for the first day of school
Owensboro Catholic Schools say students will need to find their own way to and from school on Wednesday. This comes after Daviess County Public schools issued a set back to their first day of school due to a software issue in a new transportation routing system. There is no word...
14news.com
School resource officers in Dawson Springs have new cruiser
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - School resource officers in Dawson Springs have a new cruiser. After the December 10 tornadoes, officials say the Jeffersontown Police Department donated one of their cruisers to the Dawson Springs Police Department. Officials say they wanted the cruiser to be a staple in the community.
wevv.com
Warrick County School Corp. announces safety changes ahead of school year
Students in the district headed back to class on Wednesday. Warrick County School Corp. announces safety changes ahead of school year. Students in the district headed back to class on Wednesday.
Owensboro, Kentucky Native Honors Former Teacher For Her Unconditional Love
As students head back to the classroom, let's honor former Owensboro kindergarten teacher Judy Kapelsohn. Benham Sims and his son Stephen recently caught up with Sister Judy for a glorious reunion. We all can say that we've had a special teacher that touched our lives. The one-of-a-kind teacher who showed...
wevv.com
Daviess County Public Schools postpones start of school due to transportation software issue
Many students in Daviess County, Kentucky, will be heading back to class later than originally planned. The Daviess County Public Schools district announced late Tuesday evening that the start of the school year has been pushed back by a couple of days. The district says a major software issue prevents...
wrul.com
White County Fair Crowns New Royalty to Open Festivities
Night one of the 143rd White County Fair is in the books and some familiar names are wearing crowns. The new Little Miss, Anna Claire Campbell beat out 11 other contestants for the title. The 8-year-old blonde haired, blue eyed Campbell enjoys arts and crafts, macaroni and cheese, tumbling, and cheering.
First day of school pushed back in Daviess County, Ky.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess County Public Schools in Kentucky says a software issue is the reason why they are pushing back the start date for the first day of school. All Daviess County Public Schools will be CLOSED Wednesday, August 10 and Thursday, August 11. An official with the Owensboro Public Schools tells […]
TODAY.com
The touching reason a little boy donated school supplies to kindergartners
An 8-year-old boy is honoring his late brother, who would have started kindergarten this week. Greyson Brooks, a third grader, recently delivered $350 worth of supplies to Estes Elementary School in Owensboro, Kentucky. He asked that the crayons, markers and writing paper be used by incoming kindergartners because that’s the class his brother, Wyatt, would have been in.
14news.com
City of Owensboro recognized as Bluegrass Music Capital of the World
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum in Owensboro announced Wednesday the city will be crowned the Bluegrass Music Capital of the World. The museum had formed a task force to bring the title to the annual host of ROMP Fest, which is held in Owensboro.
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Christian County Softball Banquet
The Christian County softball team celebrated the 2022 season Monday evening with their annual banquet. The Lady Colonels finished as regional runner-up, losing a tough one-run decision to Henderson County in the regional title game. YSE was there for the evening and got these pics. Take a look. Christian County...
Heavy police presence expected at former Henderson school
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson State Police Department reassures to not be concerned if you see heavy police presence at the former Jefferson Elementary School on S. Green Street in the coming days. Officers say the department will be conducting training at the school for the next two weeks. During this time, you might […]
Gas prices begin to fall below $3 in Henderson
(WEHT) - According to AAA, the national average gas price was $4.01 on Wednesday. But some drivers in Henderson saw prices far below that.
14news.com
Daviess Co. Public Schools helping fight food insecurity
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Public School officials say students are continuing to face food insecurities throughout the district. Now, school officials are offering services through the family resource youth service. The district is also offering students backpacks with food inside of them. “A lot of times those...
Win Tickets to Indiana’s 47th Frog Follies Hosted By E’ville Iron Street Rods
For the 47th year, thousands of cars and trucks manufactured before 1949 will descend on the city of Evansville as E'Ville Iron Street Rods once again host the annual Frog Follies, and we have your chance to attend as a spectator. An Evansville Tradition. For the last 46 years, even...
One Kentucky Thrift Store Getting Community Ready To Go Back To School [PHOTOS]
Summer is all but gone and families are preparing to head back to school. One Kentucky Thrift Store is helping get everyone ready in a big way. The Common Good Community Store offers clothing, shoes, jewelry, household items, and more at rock-bottom prices. The money made goes directly back into the community. It is located inside Owensboro Christian Church at 2818 New Hartford Road.
14news.com
Kimsey Lane to close for I-69 Ohio River Crossing Section 1 construction
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Kimsey Lane closure is expected to start Monday in Henderson. It’s a long-term closure that will go on through 2025. The nearly half-mile section of Kimsey Lane between Richardson Avenue and Van Wyk Road is closing for I-69 Ohio River Crossing Section 1 construction.
Longtime Evansville Indiana Restaurant Celebrating 70 Years This Month
When it comes to small businesses, it can be tough maintaining a competitive edge against the big national chains, but one Evansville, Indiana burger joint has stood the test of time for nearly three-quarters of a century. All Burgers Are Not Created Equal. Look. When it comes to a good...
14news.com
Crews respond to Evansville structure fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a structure fire on Wednesday afternoon. Dispatch says the fire broke out on the 5700 block of Westbrook Court. We have a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story.
WTVW
EVSC decides on Amy Word’s leave of absence
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation has officially decided that board member Amy Word will take a leave of absence without pay. Monday night was the first board meeting since her arrest during a drug investigation on Franklin Street. The school board president asked Word to...
