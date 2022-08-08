ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, KY

14news.com

Jefferson Elementary opens Wednesday for first day of class

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s almost time for Henderson County students to head back to school. Wednesday is their first day. Students will be getting to know the new Jefferson Elementary. It can support 400 students with 18 classrooms. There’s a tornado shelter, a music room equipped with instruments,...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

School resource officers in Dawson Springs have new cruiser

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - School resource officers in Dawson Springs have a new cruiser. After the December 10 tornadoes, officials say the Jeffersontown Police Department donated one of their cruisers to the Dawson Springs Police Department. Officials say they wanted the cruiser to be a staple in the community.
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
wrul.com

White County Fair Crowns New Royalty to Open Festivities

Night one of the 143rd White County Fair is in the books and some familiar names are wearing crowns. The new Little Miss, Anna Claire Campbell beat out 11 other contestants for the title. The 8-year-old blonde haired, blue eyed Campbell enjoys arts and crafts, macaroni and cheese, tumbling, and cheering.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

First day of school pushed back in Daviess County, Ky.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess County Public Schools in Kentucky says a software issue is the reason why they are pushing back the start date for the first day of school. All Daviess County Public Schools will be CLOSED Wednesday, August 10 and Thursday, August 11. An official with the Owensboro Public Schools tells […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
TODAY.com

The touching reason a little boy donated school supplies to kindergartners

An 8-year-old boy is honoring his late brother, who would have started kindergarten this week. Greyson Brooks, a third grader, recently delivered $350 worth of supplies to Estes Elementary School in Owensboro, Kentucky. He asked that the crayons, markers and writing paper be used by incoming kindergartners because that’s the class his brother, Wyatt, would have been in.
OWENSBORO, KY
yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Christian County Softball Banquet

The Christian County softball team celebrated the 2022 season Monday evening with their annual banquet. The Lady Colonels finished as regional runner-up, losing a tough one-run decision to Henderson County in the regional title game. YSE was there for the evening and got these pics. Take a look. Christian County...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Heavy police presence expected at former Henderson school

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson State Police Department reassures to not be concerned if you see heavy police presence at the former Jefferson Elementary School on S. Green Street in the coming days. Officers say the department will be conducting training at the school for the next two weeks. During this time, you might […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Daviess Co. Public Schools helping fight food insecurity

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Public School officials say students are continuing to face food insecurities throughout the district. Now, school officials are offering services through the family resource youth service. The district is also offering students backpacks with food inside of them. “A lot of times those...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WBKR

One Kentucky Thrift Store Getting Community Ready To Go Back To School [PHOTOS]

Summer is all but gone and families are preparing to head back to school. One Kentucky Thrift Store is helping get everyone ready in a big way. The Common Good Community Store offers clothing, shoes, jewelry, household items, and more at rock-bottom prices. The money made goes directly back into the community. It is located inside Owensboro Christian Church at 2818 New Hartford Road.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Crews respond to Evansville structure fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a structure fire on Wednesday afternoon. Dispatch says the fire broke out on the 5700 block of Westbrook Court. We have a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

EVSC decides on Amy Word’s leave of absence

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation has officially decided that board member Amy Word will take a leave of absence without pay. Monday night was the first board meeting since her arrest during a drug investigation on Franklin Street. The school board president asked Word to...
EVANSVILLE, IN

