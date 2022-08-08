Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police investigate man killed by a fallen tree
JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio announces the death of a 66-year-old man from Jim Thorpe who has died due to a fallen tree hitting him. According to the coroner, Nolan Wernett was hit by a fallen tree Tuesday around 9:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Broadview Drive in Jim […]
Wanted man dies after police shooting at gas station
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A road is shut down and a police investigation is underway at an auto center parking lot near 22nd and Church Streets where police say they shot and killed a wanted man while trying to arrest him. Trooper Anthony Petroski told Eyewitness News that members of the United States Marshals […]
Man dies after being shot by police during arrest
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after being shot by police during an arrest in Luzerne County. Police say it happened in Hazle Township at the 22nd Street Auto Sales Center just before 1 p.m. Wednesday. According to a release from state police, members of the U.S....
Man charged for pushing woman to ground, causing head injuries
West Milton, Pa. — A Milton man is accused of assaulting a woman after she reportedly turned him down for sex. The accuser went to the hospital early the morning of July 13 after Mickail R. Henriquez, 20, allegedly assaulted her at a party at a West Milton apartment, according to state police at Milton. The accuser told police that a man she knew as "Machia," who police later found...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times News
Lehigh teen dies after being injured by wood chipper
State police at Bethlehem are investigating the death of a 17-year-old male injured in a wood chipper incident. Troopers were dispatched to 3785 Excelsior Road in North Whitehall Township, at 1:39 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of a male who had been critically injured while working with a commercial wood chipper.
PSP: Burglar steals $3K in tools from 70-year-old
BENTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police in Lackawanna County are investigating an incident where an unknown burglar stole approximately $3,000 worth of tools from a 70-year-old man. Investigators said the burglar broke into the man’s house on Lewis Ct., Benton Township, sometime between October 2021 and June 3, 2022. State police said a portable […]
Eastern PA Infant Dies After Being Found Unresponsive: Police
An infant died after being found unresponsive in Luzerne County, authorities said. Troopers responded to the Hazleton Apartments on West 24th Street in Hazle Township around 2:50 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 for a report of an unresponsive 3-month-old child, Pennsylvania State Police said. Cops found the child in bed with...
Woman found dead after house fire in Palmerton, authorities say
A woman was found dead after a house fire early Tuesday in Carbon County, the coroner reports. An autopsy was planned for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Coroner Robert Miller Jr. told lehighvalleylive.com, as part of an effort to confirm the woman’s identity and the cause and manner of her death.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man wanted for stalking charged with harassing DA's office
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A New York man who was wanted on an arrest warrant repeatedly called the district attorney's office and left foul-mouthed sexual messages for staff, police say. Harold Nazario, 39, is now charged with obstructing a government agency and harassment. Previous charges filed against him, which triggered the arrest warrant, include stalking, harassment, and terroristic threats. According to police: ...
UPDATE: One arrested after deadly shooting in Lackawanna County
CARBONDALE, Pa. — Police in Lackawanna County have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting Monday night in Carbondale. A 35-year-old man was shot and killed around 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot at a housing complex on Fallbrook Street in Carbondale. The Carbondale police chief confirmed...
Former Luzerne County officer pleads guilty to drug, gun charges
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Todd Houghtlin, of Duryea, pleaded guilty on August 2, 2022, to the charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and illegal possession of a firearm, according to officials. Houghtlin was pulled over in July 2020. Investigators said a search of his vehicle found 50...
PSP: Drug deal leads to mans death in Carbondale shooting
CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police reveal new information about a Carbondale shooting that occurred Monday night that they say left one man dead after a drug deal went wrong. According to Pennsylvania State Poice (PSP), around 11:30 p.m. police were called for gunshots heard from a parking lot of Fallbrook Apartments in Carbondale. Once arriving […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police arrest suspects in deadly shooting in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Pa. — Two people are under arrest after a man was gunned down in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Lackawanna County Monday night. On Tuesday, police arrested Taaj Blan, 21, and his mother, Margaret Del Castillo, 46, both from Moosic. Blan is charged with criminal...
Times News
Fatal shooting of security guard in Berks
State police at the Reading barracks are investigating the fatal shooting of a security guard at a Berks County business. Troopers said on Saturday at 12:08 a.m. a 911 call was received from someone who said he was hired for security by Pinnacle Transport Company, 235 Quarry Road, in New Morgan, due to recent catalytic converter thefts in the area.
Easton Man sentenced for trying to entice a minor online
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An Easton man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempting to entice a minor online. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said, 41-year-old, Lorenz Quiambao, of Easton, was sentenced on Tuesday, to 10 years in prison, followed by a 10-year term of supervised release […]
wkok.com
Geisinger Medical Center: Accident Victim Still in Fair Condition
WEST HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY – There was a crash on I-80 Sunday that injured an out of state motorcyclist. Troopers are out the details on the 7pm crash at mile marker 228 just east of the Danville exit. Police said 55-year-old Timothy Mitchell of Ohio was riding in...
Former police officer pleads guilty to trafficking fentanyl with firearm
SCRANTON — A former police officer in Luzerne County recently pled guilty in federal court to trafficking fentanyl while armed with a firearm. Todd Houghtlin, 52, of Duryea, was one of four people arrested in a fentanyl distribution ring linked to the Bloods street gang in July 2020, according to court records.
Woman charged for viciously assaulting boyfriend in hotel room
Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A woman in Snyder County was charged after she allegedly grabbed her boyfriend in a leg hold and broke several of his ribs. The couple had been staying at a hotel in Shamokin Dam when they had a disagreement early the morning of Aug. 2. The accuser told state police at Selinsgrove that his girlfriend, Elizabeth Michelle Stammer, had been drinking heavily that night. The couple had been watching television and when the accuser announced he was going to sleep, Stammer...
Man found inside home despite warnings to stay away
Williamsport, Pa. — A man told police he knew to stay away from the abandoned home, but had nowhere to go. Officer Zachary Geary said Dwayne Philip Rainey, 62, of Williamsport was located inside a front room of the property near the 700 block of Park Avenue when officers were let in on July 28. Rainey was taken into custody and charged with third-degree felony criminal trespassing. Rainey, who was charged with retail theft in 2018 and possession of drug paraphernalia in 2022, was incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $15,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Ryan Tira on Aug. 22 for a formal arraignment. Docket sheet
Security guard killed after approaching 'suspicious' vehicle in Berks County, police say
Investigators say the two guards approached a suspicious car. That's when someone inside started shooting.
Comments / 0