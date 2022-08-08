ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Ghislaine Maxwell Just Got Transferred to a Low Security Prison

Ghislaine Maxwell will be serving out her 20-year sentence for sex trafficking at a new location. CNN reported that Maxwell has been transferred to a low-security federal prison in Florida. Maxwell, a former associate of Jeffrey Epstein, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in late June. Maxwell has reportedly...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Independent

Father accused of killing his two daughters before going on the run for 12 years finally faces trial

Jury selection for the trial of a father accused of “honour killing” his two daughters is set to begin Monday. Prosecutors said that nearly fifteen years after the gruesome killings of Amina Said, 18, and Sarah Said, 17, their father, 65-year-old Yaser Said, will face justice for their killings, as per Fort Worth Star-Telegram.On New Year’s Eve 2008, Mr Said drove the girls to a hotel parking lot in Irving, Texas, and allegedly shot them multiple times inside his taxicab, court documents show. One of the girls, later determined by the FBI to be Sarah, called 911 and...
IRVING, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Attorneys#New Trial#Kidnap#Jury Selection#Violent Crime
The Independent

This doctor helped send Ramiro Gonzales to death row – now he’s changed his mind

Last September, a psychiatrist named Edward Gripon travelled to Texas’ death row to meet a man he helped put there. He had testified at the 2006 trial of Ramiro Gonzales, who was facing a death sentence for kidnapping, raping and killing Bridget Townsend when they both were 18 years old.“This is a man who has demonstrated a tendency to want to control, to manipulate, and to take advantage of certain other individuals,” Gripon told the jury at the time, predicting that Gonzales would pose a risk of harming more people.Now, Gripon sat before a man in his late 30s who...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Rapper Mystikal again accused of rape; held without bond

Rapper Mystikal was jailed in Louisiana on Monday, accused of rape more than a year after prosecutors dropped charges that had kept him jailed for 18 months in another part of the state.Michael “Mystikal” Tyler was arrested on charges including rape and domestic abuse battery, Sheriff Bobby Webre of Ascension Parish, just outside Baton Rouge, said in a Facebook post Monday.The 51-year-old hip-hop legend is being held without bond on 10 charges, according to the sheriff's office inmate lookup.Attorney Joel Pearce said he believes bond will be discussed at a hearing Tuesday. Pearce said he is supposed to meet with...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy