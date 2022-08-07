Read full article on original website
Chase Robin
2d ago
he see the real enemy are using drill for a designed negative agenda for our Young people!!!
Reply(1)
8
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Jim Jones Admits He Was "Upset" When He Heard Maino's "Hi Hater"
Jim Jones admitted that he was "upset" when he first heard his Lobby Boyz partner, Maino, had released the song, "Hi Hater." Jones discussed his first impression of the breakthrough song during a recent interview with HipHopDX. “I was mad,” Jones recalled. “I don’t think I ever even told you...
Ja Rule Fires Back at Fat Joe After Joe Checked Ja for Not Defending Ashanti During Irv Gotti Interview
Ja Rule is taking Fat Joe to task after the Bronx, N.Y. rapper called Ja out for not defending Ashanti during Irv Gotti's explosive Drink Champs podcast interview. On Tuesday (Aug. 9), Ja Rule responded to Fat Joe under a HollywoodUnlocked Instagram post of Joe weighing in on the Irv Gotti and Ashanti saga. After prefacing his statement with three cap emojis, Ja wrote, "STOP saying I didn’t defend sis and all women when I clearly told Gotti stop calling Ashanti/women the B word same way I told Joe at Verzuz watch the interview before you talk shit… NOW LEAVE ME TF OUT THESE GROWN FOLKS BUSINESS… ❤️."
Irv Gotti Says He Was “In Love” With Ashanti When She Started Dating Nelly
Click here to read the full article. Irv Gotti and Ja Rule are set to appear on an upcoming episode of Drink Champs, where they will discuss a multitude of topics stemming to the 2000s. In a clip released from the duo’s sit-down with N.O.R.E and DJ EFN, Gotti reveals he was once in love with his Murder Inc. signee, Ashanti – although she was dating Nelly. Irv Gotti and Ashanti’s close-knit relationship sparked dating rumors for years. But in 2003, it was confirmed that she was dating Nelly – surprising Gotti and the rest of the world. The Murder Inc....
Joe Budden Says Jay-Z Wanted $250,000 to Be on ‘Pump It Up’ Remix
Jay-Z recently said he doesn't charge to appear on tracks these day, but that wasn't the case nearly 20 years ago, according to Joe Budden. The rapper-turned-podcaster recently appeared on Queenzflip and DJ G Money's Flip Da Script Podcast for an episode that aired on Monday (July 18). Joe shared his account of Jay-Z quoting his A&R a price of $250,000 to hop on the remix of Joe's 2003 hit song "Pump It Up."
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Cannon Proposes To Bre Tiesi Days After Saying He'd Get Back With Mariah Carey
Nick Cannon is the first to admit that he isn't great at monogamy. He often jokes about the plethora of children he's had with multiple women, recently commending Elon Musk's procreation philosophy. Now, however, it looks like he's ready to try to settle down once more. "I said I would...
HipHopDX.com
Xzibit Says 'There Will Be Blood' On Estranged Wife's Hands For Claiming He's Stashing Millions
Xzibit’s divorce from Krista Joiner is beginning to look a lot like Dr. Dre’s split from Nicole Young — ugly. On Sunday (July 24), Xzibit’s estranged wife claimed his brother Jason told her he was stashing millions in cash, which she only assumed was to stop her from getting her hands on it. She also accused her soon-to-be ex of being forced to beg him for gas money, food and haircuts for their son.
Instagram Model Connected to Nick Cannon, Chris Brown Says She’s Has AIDS for 8-10 Years
On Monday, 27-year-old Instagram model Gena Tew revealed on social media her experience navigating her AIDS diagnosis. She has received an outpour of love since the announcement. The model has been linked to celebrities like Nick Cannon, Dave East, and Chris Brown, however refuses to expose those she’s been with...
John Legend Says Friendship with Kanye West Ended When He Didn't Support Rapper's Presidential Run
John Legend is shedding light on his current relationship with Kanye West — or rather, lack thereof. The 43-year-old singer revealed that politics — namely, West's support for former president Donald Trump, and his own presidential run in 2020 — dramatically altered their friendship. "We aren't friends...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Patti LaBelle Spills The Tea On Aretha Franklin, Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion During ‘Drink Champs’
Music icon Patti LaBelle spilled the tea about several singers during her appearance on Drink Champs on July 30. LaBelle shared stories about her relationship with the late Aretha Franklin. She also gave her opinion about singers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. LaBelle was asked by the Drink Champs...
Kim Kardashian Is ‘Very Sad’ About Pete Davidson Split Amid Reports He’s In Trauma Therapy Over Kanye’s Online Harassment
Kim Kardashian may have broken things off with Pete Davidson, but that doesn't mean she's not sad about their split.
Jordyn Woods Steps Out for 1st Time Since Khloe-Tristan Baby No. 2 News Looking Glamorous: See Photos
Jordyn Woods is living her best life and looking glamorous in her first new photos since it was revealed that Khloé Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby via surrogate, despite breaking up in 2021. Several hours after Khloé, 38, confirmed the shocking news on Wednesday,...
Lloyd Banks Reveals What 50 Cent Told Him During Their Last Conversation
The release of Lloyd Banks’ new album, The Course of the Inevitable 2, has put the Queens-bred emcee back in the public eye. The rapper has appeared on numerous platforms promoting his fifth studio album. In an interview with GQ, the G-Unit rapper shed light on the current status of his relationship with 50 Cent, as the two have apparently drifted apart in recent years. After Fif made critical comments about Banks’ work ethic, or the alleged lack thereof, in his 2020 book Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter, The Punchline King didn’t take too kindly to them. Many questioned whether the pair have reconciled.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Cannon Calls Ye Out For Dating His Ex Kim Kardashian, Claims He Introduced Them
Nick Cannon's still defending his reputation as a "habitual spin-the-blocker." The 41-year-old entertainment jack-of-all-trades recently spoke to The Hot Tee Talk Show about his love for Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey, but not without revealing a juicy backstory. According to Cannon, who dated the reality TV titan years ago, Kim...
ETOnline.com
How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad
Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent, T.I., 2 Chainz + More Send Prayers To Lil Duval Following Nasty Car Crash
Nassau, Bahamas – Lil Duval was involved in a car accident in the Bahamas on Tuesday night (July 26). The comedian shared gruesome footage of himself being loaded into an ambulance on Instagram after his quad was struck by a vehicle. Duval explained in the caption of his video...
Kylie Jenner Doesn't Play Around When Travis Scott Wants A Sandwich
Sandwiches — the food of the everyman. According to Five Thirty Eight, approximately 49% of adults across the United States will consume at least one sandwich on any day of the year. Few foods are more versatile than this lunchtime staple. Whether you are a sourdough lover or a rye bread fiend, anything go can between those two slices of bread. Sandwiches can be packed with proteins, cheeses, spreads, sauces, and veggies. They can be sweet or savory, hot or cold, vegan or gluten-free. The real question is, is there anything a sandwich can't be? If you are a fan of this quick and easy meal, here are several sandwiches you'll want to make every day of the week.
EW.com
Grace Jones joins Beyoncé's Renaissance after rejecting 'temporary attention' from pop collaborations
Beyoncé and Grace Jones? Together? On one song? Renaissance has officially revived our weary souls — especially after the latter once rejected the idea of collaborating with contemporary pop stars. The legendary performer joins Bey on the Renaissance track "Move" after previously writing in her 2015 memoir, I'll...
Nelly Appears to Throw Jab at Irv Gotti During Performance With Ashanti – Watch
Nelly appeared to throw a light jab at Irv Gotti while recently performing alongside Ashanti. Nelly and Ashanti are currently co-headlining the My 2000s Playlist Tour along with Ja Rule, Lil Jon & The Eastside Boyz, Fabulous and the Ying Yang Twins. During a tour stop in Oakland, Calif. at Oakland Arena on Aug. 5, Nelly appeared to address Irv's recent comments on the Drink Champs podcast, where the Murder Inc. cofounder said he had a tryst with Ashanti only to find out she moved on to Nelly by seeing the two entertainers together at a basketball game. A video of the performance shows Nelly and Ashanti performing their 2008 duet, "Body on Me." After the track is over, Nelly urges the crowd to cheer for his former boo.
Fans Want Lori Harvey and ‘Miami Vice’ Star’s Son to ‘Hook Up Now That She’s Available’
Fans are already trying to play matchmaker for Lori Harvey and a 'Miami Vice' star's son.
Power 105.5 Boise
Boise, ID
926
Followers
471
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT
Boise's Hip Hop and R&B Station. Listen everywhere you go on the free Power 105.5 mobile App.https://powerboise.com/
Comments / 21