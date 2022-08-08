ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

94.5 PST

Date Set for River Fest 2022 at Ballpark in Trenton, NJ

River Fest is back for 2022 and you know what that means...so is the World Famous Case's Pork Roll Eating Championship. Oh yeah. Save the date. It will be at the Trenton Thunder Ballpark (1 Thunder Road, Trenton) Saturday, September 24th from 12pm - 5pm with the Pork Roll eating contest happening at 3:30pm. You won't want to miss that.
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

First Friday Celebrates Trenton Artists and Traditions

Before the rain showers blanketed Trenton, ending the drought and breaking the heat, this month’s First Friday included a flurry of events across the city, ranging from an abstract art exhibit to a block party that spread throughout downtown. Jonathan Conner (LANK), the public projects manager at Artworks, said...
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

Levitt AMP Music Brings Blues to One West State Street

Underneath the painted fixtures and the mid-century lighting, three Jazz groups performed for the Levitt AMP Trenton Concert Series at One West State Street. The first was Big Mike Blues Band, performing old blues with quick rhythm and a raspy sound. “It’s got guitar, bass, drums, harmonica, it’s blues. You gotta look it up. I can’t describe it. Other than it’s blues,” said Richard McPherson, the guitarist in the band.
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

Episcopal Community Services of New Jersey to Hold Grant Info Session

Today, August 9th at 7 p.m., the Episcopal Community Services of New Jersey will hold a Zoom session to discuss grants valued between $7,000 and $15,000 and are designed to expand existing charity and justice ministries of congregations and make new ones possible. Attendees are encouraged to review the guidelines and application and apply for these funds, as the application and guidelines have been updated from earlier rounds. Applications will be accepted no later than Friday, September 9th. You may register yourself if you wish to attend with the link provided: Meeting Registration – Zoom.
TRENTON, NJ
City
Trenton, NJ
County
Mercer County, NJ
NJ.com

Beauty to the Block brings the heat to Trenton

Diane Bellamy says when she opened In His Image Hair Studio in Trenton with her husband Antonio five years ago, she included a plan to bring “beauty to the block” by setting aside a day each year to offer free hairstyles for the needy. “I knew this is...
TRENTON, NJ
Person
Jeff Mason
CBS Philly

Raising Cane’s Opens 2nd Philadelphia Location Near Temple University Campus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers opened its second Philadelphia location on Tuesday. It’s located along 12th Street right near Temple University. Raising Cane’s kicked off the opening celebration early with a “luck 20” drawing. Twenty customers won free Cane’s for a year and the winners were announced before the official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:45 a.m. The first Raising Cane’s opened in University City earlier this year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Fox Chase Tavern Opens in Northeast Philadelphia

Fox Chase Tavern is now open in Northeast Philadelphia. The new tavern takes over the former Mcnally's on Rhawn, A neighborhood bar known for cold drinks and bar fare. Before opening the Fox Chase Tavern, The new owners are Kevin and Jen Bove, who enjoy good food and a great atmosphere. The couple also owns Squire Tavern in Somerton, a fine-dining restaurant. And now, the pair has expanded their offerings with a new location in Fox Chase, Located at 427 Rhawn Street. The couple is also devoted to motorcycle cruising. The menu includes cheesesteaks, roast pork, and appetizers such as fried pickles, wings, scrapple fries, and french onion soup.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Gloucester Premium Outlets Launches Back-to-School “Do Good with Denim” Initiative Aug. 8-Sept. 5

Gloucester Premium Outlets is proud to host its back-to-school denim drive, “Do Good with Denim”, to support sustainability and positively impact the community. In collaboration with The Angels Community Outreach, Gloucester Premium Outlets invites shoppers during the busy back-to-school season to drop off their denim-exclusive clothing to be recycled.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ

For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
BURLINGTON, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Michael Schulson, Guy Fieri Bringing New Eats to Philly, Jersey Shore

The dog days of summer aren't slowing down the Philadelphia region's restaurant industry, with a number of new ventures slated to open. Here's what you need to know about Greater Philadelphia’s restaurant scene this week, care of the Philadelphia Business Journal:. Michael Schulson's All-Day Dining Spot to Debut. A...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Mayor Calls Emergency Meeting for Public Health Measures

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Mayor W. Reed Gusciora, announced an emergency council meeting to discuss the City’s monkeypox and Covid preparation response and the need to dedicate resources to ensure residents are protected. The meeting will take place on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 5 pm. The Biden Administration has...
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Philadelphia’s Black And Mobile, 3 Years After Launch, Continues To Link Up With More Black-Owned Restaurants

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — August is Black Business Month. All month long, we are celebrating local businesses that are making an impact in the community. Meet the twin brothers behind the growing Black and Mobile delivery service in Philadelphia. “We support Black people, the Black business, the Black community, the dollar circulation,” David Cabello said. “All of that.” In today’s ever-growing food delivery industry, being mobile is important. But for twins David and Aaron Cabello being Black is essential. The 27-year-olds are behind the latest food delivery app Black and Mobile. They only deliver from Black-owned restaurants. “We’re in five markets. We’re trying to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

This popular N.J. ice cream shop was just named one the country’s best

An exalted ice cream shop in Central Jersey has added yet another honor to its resume. National food site Thrillist.com recently released a list of the 40 best ice cream shops in the United States. While only one Garden State parlor made the list, it was one that is no stranger to national honors. The Bent Spoon, a Princeton ice cream shop known for bold and innovative flavors, was New Jersey’s representative.
PRINCETON, NJ

