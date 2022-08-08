Today, August 9th at 7 p.m., the Episcopal Community Services of New Jersey will hold a Zoom session to discuss grants valued between $7,000 and $15,000 and are designed to expand existing charity and justice ministries of congregations and make new ones possible. Attendees are encouraged to review the guidelines and application and apply for these funds, as the application and guidelines have been updated from earlier rounds. Applications will be accepted no later than Friday, September 9th. You may register yourself if you wish to attend with the link provided: Meeting Registration – Zoom.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO