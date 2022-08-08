ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees 0, Mariners 1: An inexplicably weird and dumb game

If you are an East Coast reader who typically misses the late night games on the West Coast and checks back in the morning, be very glad you did not watch this game live. What started as an incredible pitchers’ duel between aces Gerrit Cole and Luis Castillo devolved into an objectively-awful series of baserunning blunders in extra-innings. Incredibly, the game simply didn’t end after any of those mistakes and marched onto a 13th inning before the Mariners finally put the scoreless tie to bed.
Mariners squeak by Yanks in 13 innings

Pinch hitter Luis Torrens lined a walk-off single into right field with one out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the 13th inning as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting New York Yankees 1-0 Tuesday night. Seattle's Matt Brash (3-3) pitched two scoreless innings to earn the victory....
Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees

From one star outfielder to another. Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge met on the field before the two teams are set to collide later Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. Rodriguez and Judge exchanged signed memorabilia on the field and then had a conversation. The Mariners rookie issued this […] The post Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 post-MLB trade deadline moves Yankees must make

The New York Yankees were one of the more active teams at the MLB Trade Deadline, making numerous moves. They swung a trade for All-Star Andrew Benintendi to essentially replace Joey Gallo, who was sent to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The team also had a need for another proven starter and Brian Cashman addressed just that, acquiring Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics, although his first outing with the Bronx Bombers was miserable. Also, the Yankees got Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals, sending Jordan Montgomery the other way.
