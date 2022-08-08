Read full article on original website
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez exchanges gear with Aaron Judge, promises to meet him in playoffs
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez was caught having a little chat with New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge before the two teams face off on Wednesday afternoon. The topic? The MLB postseason. "J-Rod" was seen exchanging a signed jersey for an autographed bat with Judge on the diamond at T-Mobile...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 0, Mariners 1: An inexplicably weird and dumb game
If you are an East Coast reader who typically misses the late night games on the West Coast and checks back in the morning, be very glad you did not watch this game live. What started as an incredible pitchers’ duel between aces Gerrit Cole and Luis Castillo devolved into an objectively-awful series of baserunning blunders in extra-innings. Incredibly, the game simply didn’t end after any of those mistakes and marched onto a 13th inning before the Mariners finally put the scoreless tie to bed.
Yardbarker
Mariners squeak by Yanks in 13 innings
Pinch hitter Luis Torrens lined a walk-off single into right field with one out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the 13th inning as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting New York Yankees 1-0 Tuesday night. Seattle's Matt Brash (3-3) pitched two scoreless innings to earn the victory....
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Mariners prediction, odds, pick – 8/8/2022
The New York Yankees take on the Seattle Mariners. Check out our MLB odds series for our Yankees Mariners prediction and pick. Jameson Taillon goes to the bump for the Yankees, while Logan Gilbert starts for the Mariners. Jameson Taillon has a 3.96 ERA. That ERA was 2.30 on June...
Watch: The Yankees Had An Embarrassing Night On The Bases Tuesday
The New York Yankees ran the bases in Seattle on Tuesday night as if they were playing under the influence. Honestly, if they actually were doing that, they might not have looked as bad as they did. New York's extra inning baserunning in their 1-0 loss to the Mariners was worse than you'll find on most Little League fields.
Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees
From one star outfielder to another. Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge met on the field before the two teams are set to collide later Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. Rodriguez and Judge exchanged signed memorabilia on the field and then had a conversation. The Mariners rookie issued this […] The post Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees baserunning lowlight package is worth a watch for all haters (Video)
The New York Yankees suffered another devastating defeat at the hands of the Mariners on Tuesday night, thanks in part to their own blunders. Baserunning blunders are impossible to overcome, even for the most talented of teams. The New York Yankees are one of those teams, despite their recent struggles.
Yankees snap losing streak, Aaron Judge hits home run in victory over Mariners
On a night when the Yankees ended their losing streak and Aaron Judge homered yet again, it wasn't all good news for New York. Judge hit his 44th homer, Josh Donaldson went deep and drove in three runs, and the Yankees snapped a five-game skid by beating the Seattle Mariners, 9-4, on Monday.
2 post-MLB trade deadline moves Yankees must make
The New York Yankees were one of the more active teams at the MLB Trade Deadline, making numerous moves. They swung a trade for All-Star Andrew Benintendi to essentially replace Joey Gallo, who was sent to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The team also had a need for another proven starter and Brian Cashman addressed just that, acquiring Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics, although his first outing with the Bronx Bombers was miserable. Also, the Yankees got Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals, sending Jordan Montgomery the other way.
