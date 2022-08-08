The New York Yankees were one of the more active teams at the MLB Trade Deadline, making numerous moves. They swung a trade for All-Star Andrew Benintendi to essentially replace Joey Gallo, who was sent to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The team also had a need for another proven starter and Brian Cashman addressed just that, acquiring Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics, although his first outing with the Bronx Bombers was miserable. Also, the Yankees got Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals, sending Jordan Montgomery the other way.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO