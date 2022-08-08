Read full article on original website
CLYNK sites across Maine overflowing with bags amid unprecedented demand
PORTLAND (WGME) -- CLYNK is still taking cans and bottles, even as bags pile up. Sites from York to Damariscotta have been backed up recently. The company says there are a lot of issues contributing to the problem. Betty Lasu collects cans to help children in Sudan. “Like right now...
Law to freeze property taxes for seniors takes effect
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A new Maine law allowing some senior citizens to stabilize their property taxes takes effect Monday, and with it comes more guidance from the state. The Property Tax Stabilization Program allows certain senior citizens to freeze the tax amount on their home. If you qualify, your 2023...
Topsham Fair kicks off Maine's fair season
TOPSHAM (WGME) – Fair season kicked off this week in Maine, as the Topsham Fair gets underway. This is the 168th year for the fair. The midway is already lined with vendors and the exhibition halls are full of items ready for judging. In addition to celebrating Maine's thriving...
Maine voters can now request absentee ballots for Nov. 8 election
PORTLAND (WGME) -- It may only be August, but Mainers can now request absentee ballots for the November 8 election. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows made the announcement Monday. The ballots themselves won't be available until 30 days before Election Day, but under Maine law, voters can request ballots three...
To help strengthen public education, Maine DOE holds first Educator Summit
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The new school year is fast approaching and the Maine Department of Education (DOE) held its first Educator Summit on Tuesday to help teachers prepare for an evolving school environment. The goal of the networking event is to strengthen public education after two years of the pandemic.
7 arrested in Block Island Ferry brawl; 1 arrested in bar fight
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — Officers with guns drawn boarded a chaotic Block Island Ferry while it was still on the water Monday night after a fight broke out on board. Rhode Island State Police told WJAR that seven people were arrested and that two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
