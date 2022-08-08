ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

WPFO

Law to freeze property taxes for seniors takes effect

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A new Maine law allowing some senior citizens to stabilize their property taxes takes effect Monday, and with it comes more guidance from the state. The Property Tax Stabilization Program allows certain senior citizens to freeze the tax amount on their home. If you qualify, your 2023...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Topsham Fair kicks off Maine's fair season

TOPSHAM (WGME) – Fair season kicked off this week in Maine, as the Topsham Fair gets underway. This is the 168th year for the fair. The midway is already lined with vendors and the exhibition halls are full of items ready for judging. In addition to celebrating Maine's thriving...
TOPSHAM, ME
WPFO

Maine voters can now request absentee ballots for Nov. 8 election

PORTLAND (WGME) -- It may only be August, but Mainers can now request absentee ballots for the November 8 election. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows made the announcement Monday. The ballots themselves won't be available until 30 days before Election Day, but under Maine law, voters can request ballots three...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

7 arrested in Block Island Ferry brawl; 1 arrested in bar fight

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — Officers with guns drawn boarded a chaotic Block Island Ferry while it was still on the water Monday night after a fight broke out on board. Rhode Island State Police told WJAR that seven people were arrested and that two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY

