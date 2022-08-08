Read full article on original website
Arcadia police officer, 2 others shot by suspect who barricaded himself for hours inside home
A police officer and two other people were shot by a man who barricaded himself inside an Arcadia home for several hours Wednesday.
OC rental scam: Lucky door knock saves couple thousands of dollars, headaches
Imagine someone knocking on your door and telling you that your home has been listed for rent without your knowledge.
Man Charged with Supplying Two Victims with Fatal Doses of Fentanyl
A 36-year-old man accused of supplying two Riverside County residents with lethal doses of fentanyl was charged Wednesday with two counts of second-degree murder. Christopher Michael Koppa of San Diego was arrested Monday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the deaths of 30-year-old Devahn Reed of Canyon Lake and 34-year-old Patrick Schwab of Lake Elsinore.
Arrests made in killing of rookie Southern California police officer
DOWNEY, Calif. (CNS) - Authorities Wednesday announced arrests in the killing of an off-duty Monterey Park Police Department officer who was gunned down in the parking lot of a Downey gym. "Arrests have been made," Downey Police Captain Scott Loughner told City News Service. Loughner declined to release details of...
TikTok challenge apparently sparked theft of car in Lakewood - Video
A Lakewood man is apparently the latest victim of a TikTok challenge in which people fall prey to thieves stealing their Kia and Hyundai cars.
2 arrested in Inglewood during illegal narcotics distribution investigation
A pair of suspects were arrested Monday after an investigation found them to be in possession of a large amount of narcotics which they were illegally distributing. The suspects, now identified as Juan Sanchez Rodriguez and Beatrix Hernandez, were discovered during narcotics distribution investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriffs' Department's Major Crimes Bureau-HALT (Health Authority Law Enforcement Task Force). After securing a search warrant, members of the task force arrested the pair at their place of opeartion.They were found to be in possession of three pounds of cocaine, two pounds of methamphetamine, dozens of pills of illicit pharmaceutical drugs and two stolen firearms — a handgun and a rifle. Sanchez and Hernandez were booked on several felony charges. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, additional information was not immediately available.
California woman arrested on suspicion of poisoning husband of 10 years
IRVINE, Calif. — Police have arrested a Southern California woman for investigation of poisoning her husband. Police in the Orange County city of Irvine say a man reported Thursday that he believed he was being poisoned by his wife of 10 years after he grew ill over the course of a month.
Neighbors defend taco stand vendor targeted with racial insults, confront attacker
A shocking incident caught on camera shows a man hurling racial insults at a taco stand vendor in Long Beach. The owner says this wasn’t the first time the same man has come to his taco stand to not only direct racist attacks towards him, but also at his customers. In recent weeks, attacks against […]
Suspect Arrested in East Pasadena
A suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon was taken into custody in East Pasadena Tuesday. The suspect was arrested about 7 a.m. after apparently trying to hide for several hours inside a Trader Joe’s/CVS building in the 3000 block of Huntington Drive. Authorities went to the location...
Arrests made in killing of off-duty California officer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A rookie Southern California police officer slain in an off-duty shooting was the victim of an attempted robbery, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón revealed the alleged motive as his office filed charges against a man and a 17-year-old boy in the killing of Monterey Park police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26.
Headlines: Rainwater Is No Longer Safe to Drink; Burning Body Found Hanging in Tree in Griffith Park
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Rainwater is no longer safe to drink ANYwhere on Earth, due to PFAs, say scientists. [EuroNews]. —Protests at a...
Crack Attack: Suspect Allegedly Jettisons 22 Kilos of Coke after Pomona Crash
POMONA – A Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested August 3, accused of dumping a substantial amount of crack cocaine out of the vehicle he drove after a fender bender, according to the Pomona Police Department. Oscar Dimas, 26, was involved in a traffic collision at South Garey Avenue and...
Cypress Police urge residents to sign up for emergency training
Learn disaster response skills by attending the West Orange County CERT Basic Academy. Skills learned in this 20-hour FEMA course can be used immediately to assist your family, your neighborhood, and your business and may help you handle emergencies until first responders arrive. Training begins on Friday, September 30. For...
Report: No charges for PSPD officer present in condo when man was fatally shot
A Palm Springs Police Department officer who was present when a city resident was fatally shot by a bounty hunter won’t face charges. Driving the news: According to a letter obtained by The Desert Sun (🔒), Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin informed Police Chief Andy Mills about the decision in July.
Assault with deadly weapon suspect arrested after barricading inside Trader Joe's/CVS building in East Pasadena
Authorities arrested an assault with a deadly weapon suspect in East Pasadena Tuesday morning, following an hours-long standoff in which the suspect was barricaded inside of a CVS Pharmacy and Trader Joe's building. The incident reportedly began at around 12:40 a.m., when the suspect first was said to have barricaded themself inside of the building, located in the 3000 block of Huntington Drive. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies and a SWAT team were on scene for more than six hours, as the suspect was finally taken into custody at around 7 a.m. There was no information available on an incident that prompted authorities to engage with the suspect.
Burning Body Found Hanging From Tree In Los Angeles Park
A burning body was found hanging from a tree in a popular park in Los Angeles, California. Authorities received a report that there was a fire in a tree in Griffith Park just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday (August 10). When officers arrived, they discovered the woman's body hanging from a tree near the merry-go-round.
Attorney explains why the Irvine doctor accused of poisoning her husband poured Drano into cup
The Orange County dermatologist and wife accused of poisoning her husband was using Drano in her kitchen but not for anything criminal, according to her lawyer. "The idea that my client, who is a 45-year-old well-respected dermatologist in Orange County, would destroy her life, destroy her children's lives and try to kill her husband is just completely absurd and untrue — and for that matter defamatory," said her attorney David Wohl. Emily Yu was arrested last week after her husband Jack Chen, another local doctor, brought images of Yu allegedly pouring Drano into his lemonade to Irvine police. His attorney said Chen...
Cyclist is hit, killed on PCH
A bicyclist was fatally injured Tuesday evening when struck by an automobile in Huntington Beach. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, the accident took place after 6 p.m. on Pacific Coast Highway, north of Admiralty Drive. Arriving officers found the cyclist, a 42-year-old man, lying in...
Man shot to death at Lancaster shopping center ID’d
LANCASTER – The man found shot to death Sunday night in the parking lot of a Lancaster shopping center has been publicly identified. He was 46-year-old Gabriel Frias, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The shooting was reported around 11:12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, in the...
Mom Riding E-Bike with Toddler Killed in Collision with SUV in Carlsbad
A mother riding an e-bike with her daughter in Carlsbad was transported to the hospital Sunday with serious injuries after a colliding with an SUV, according to the Carlsbad Police Department. The woman died Monday from her injuries at the hospital, police said. The 35-year-old woman was riding on an...
