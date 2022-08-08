ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission Viejo, CA

mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Supplying Two Victims with Fatal Doses of Fentanyl

A 36-year-old man accused of supplying two Riverside County residents with lethal doses of fentanyl was charged Wednesday with two counts of second-degree murder. Christopher Michael Koppa of San Diego was arrested Monday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the deaths of 30-year-old Devahn Reed of Canyon Lake and 34-year-old Patrick Schwab of Lake Elsinore.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
San Diego Channel

Arrests made in killing of rookie Southern California police officer

DOWNEY, Calif. (CNS) - Authorities Wednesday announced arrests in the killing of an off-duty Monterey Park Police Department officer who was gunned down in the parking lot of a Downey gym. "Arrests have been made," Downey Police Captain Scott Loughner told City News Service. Loughner declined to release details of...
DOWNEY, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

2 arrested in Inglewood during illegal narcotics distribution investigation

A pair of suspects were arrested Monday after an investigation found them to be in possession of a large amount of narcotics which they were illegally distributing. The suspects, now identified as Juan Sanchez Rodriguez and Beatrix Hernandez, were discovered during narcotics distribution investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriffs' Department's Major Crimes Bureau-HALT (Health Authority Law Enforcement Task Force). After securing a search warrant, members of the task force arrested the pair at their place of opeartion.They were found to be in possession of three pounds of cocaine, two pounds of methamphetamine, dozens of pills of illicit pharmaceutical drugs and two stolen firearms — a handgun and a rifle. Sanchez and Hernandez were booked on several felony charges. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, additional information was not immediately available. 
INGLEWOOD, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect Arrested in East Pasadena

A suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon was taken into custody in East Pasadena Tuesday. The suspect was arrested about 7 a.m. after apparently trying to hide for several hours inside a Trader Joe’s/CVS building in the 3000 block of Huntington Drive. Authorities went to the location...
EAST PASADENA, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Arrests made in killing of off-duty California officer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A rookie Southern California police officer slain in an off-duty shooting was the victim of an attempted robbery, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón revealed the alleged motive as his office filed charges against a man and a 17-year-old boy in the killing of Monterey Park police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
localocnews.com

Cypress Police urge residents to sign up for emergency training

Learn disaster response skills by attending the West Orange County CERT Basic Academy. Skills learned in this 20-hour FEMA course can be used immediately to assist your family, your neighborhood, and your business and may help you handle emergencies until first responders arrive. Training begins on Friday, September 30. For...
CYPRESS, CA
CBS LA

Assault with deadly weapon suspect arrested after barricading inside Trader Joe's/CVS building in East Pasadena

Authorities arrested an assault with a deadly weapon suspect in East Pasadena Tuesday morning, following an hours-long standoff in which the suspect was barricaded inside of a CVS Pharmacy and Trader Joe's building. The incident reportedly began at around 12:40 a.m., when the suspect first was said to have barricaded themself inside of the building, located in the 3000 block of Huntington Drive. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies and a SWAT team were on scene for more than six hours, as the suspect was finally taken into custody at around 7 a.m. There was no information available on an incident that prompted authorities to engage with the suspect. 
EAST PASADENA, CA
iheart.com

Burning Body Found Hanging From Tree In Los Angeles Park

A burning body was found hanging from a tree in a popular park in Los Angeles, California. Authorities received a report that there was a fire in a tree in Griffith Park just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday (August 10). When officers arrived, they discovered the woman's body hanging from a tree near the merry-go-round.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Attorney explains why the Irvine doctor accused of poisoning her husband poured Drano into cup

The Orange County dermatologist and wife accused of poisoning her husband was using Drano in her kitchen but not for anything criminal, according to her lawyer. "The idea that my client, who is a 45-year-old well-respected dermatologist in Orange County, would destroy her life, destroy her children's lives and try to kill her husband is just completely absurd and untrue — and for that matter defamatory," said her attorney David Wohl. Emily Yu was arrested last week after her husband Jack Chen, another local doctor, brought images of Yu allegedly pouring Drano into his lemonade to Irvine police. His attorney said Chen...
IRVINE, CA
Cyclist is hit, killed on PCH

Cyclist is hit, killed on PCH

A bicyclist was fatally injured Tuesday evening when struck by an automobile in Huntington Beach. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, the accident took place after 6 p.m. on Pacific Coast Highway, north of Admiralty Drive. Arriving officers found the cyclist, a 42-year-old man, lying in...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
theavtimes.com

Man shot to death at Lancaster shopping center ID’d

LANCASTER – The man found shot to death Sunday night in the parking lot of a Lancaster shopping center has been publicly identified. He was 46-year-old Gabriel Frias, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The shooting was reported around 11:12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, in the...
LANCASTER, CA
NBC San Diego

Mom Riding E-Bike with Toddler Killed in Collision with SUV in Carlsbad

A mother riding an e-bike with her daughter in Carlsbad was transported to the hospital Sunday with serious injuries after a colliding with an SUV, according to the Carlsbad Police Department. The woman died Monday from her injuries at the hospital, police said. The 35-year-old woman was riding on an...
CARLSBAD, CA

