The Independent

Horse collapses while pulling tourists in Mallorca in 40C heat

A horse has collapsed while pulling a carriage in 40C heat on the Balearic island of Mallorca.On Sunday (24 July), the working horse fainted from exhaustion amid the Europe-wide heatwave, and lay on a road in Palma while horrified tourists looked on.Video captured at the scene shows the horse’s driver pulling at its reins to bring the animal back to its feet, after it passed out in Plaza Juan Carlos I at about 5pm.Meanwhile, some bystanders brought the horse water and told passengers still sitting in the carriage to “get off”.On Friday (29 July), Palma city council pledged to...
People

2 American Tourists Attacked by Crocodile During Night Swim in Mexico

Two tourists from the United States were attacked by a crocodile in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Monday. The Jalisco State Civil Protection and Fire Department Unit said in a series of social media statements Tuesday that it worked in collaboration with the Municipal Coordination of Civil Protection and Firefighters in the Mexican locale to provide aid to the two individuals.
cruisefever.net

5 Caribbean Ports Carnival Cruise Ships Visit the Most

Carnival Cruise Line recently celebrated their 3 millionth guest to board one of their cruise ships since the cruise line resumed cruises last year. Over the past year, Carnival Cruise Line has made over 3,000 port visits at 92 ports in 32 countries. Here are the five cruise ports in the Caribbean and Bahamas that Carnival cruise ships visited the most since the restart.
CNBC

From Bali to Bermuda: 6 tropical destinations that make it easy to live and work remotely

The concept of working remotely isn't new. But it really took the world by storm at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. There was no other choice. And it looks like this new normal isn't going anywhere. In fact, many "digital nomads" can do their jobs from anywhere — and they take advantage. These workers have no set business location and earn their livings by working remotely from anywhere in the world.
thezoereport.com

Curaçao Is The Underrated Caribbean Island That's A Cultural & Wellness Treasure

Many sun-seeking travelers are familiar with tourist-friendly Aruba. But those looking for a more relaxed, lifestyle-focused island where they can experience cultural heritage, wellness, and outdoor adventure without being overwhelmed by cruise ships and crowds are sure to love its underrated (and stunning) neighbor, Curaçao — the “C” in the so-called ABC Islands just off the coast of Venezuela. (The “A” stands for Aruba and the “B” for Bonaire.) While the entire trifecta remains part of the kingdom of the Netherlands, it’s Curaçao that packs the biggest cultural punch. And it’s apparent everywhere you look.
lonelyplanet.com

Rent this new private coral island located off the coast of Belize

If the idea of staying at an exclusive private island appeals to you, you might be interested in hiring Kanu Island, a newly-opened hideaway located off the coast of Placencia in Belize. The beautiful 2.5-acre coral island has five 1000-square-foot villas, and it accommodates up to to 14 adults and...
brides.com

A Modern Indian Wedding With 5 Unique Events in Los Cabos, Mexico

When most people book a ride on the Megabus, they put their headphones in and zone out. Not Jasmine Multani and Aadit Parikh. On a fateful ride from Boston to New York City in April 2014, the two passengers got to talking—and their conversation just kept going. Five years later, Aadit got down on one knee.
Robb Report

This Luxe 6-Day Train Trip Will Take You Through the Mountains of Northern Spain

Click here to read the full article. Europe may be known for its speedy and efficient railways, but a new train tour through Northern Spain is here to give riders a decidedly slower and more luxurious experience.   Costa Verde Express, a self-proclaimed “heir” to the former El Transcantábrico, is now accepting 2023 bookings for two exciting routes through what’s known as Green Spain (h/t The Times). During each of the six-day expeditions, riders will get up close to Spain’s diverse landscapes, including the mountains of Picos de Europa National Park and the rugged, untamed coastline. The train will be making stops...
TravelNoire

This All-Inclusive Cancun Resort Serves Traditional Cuisine And Culture To Guests

This Cancun resort is serving traditional cuisine and culture to guests. Indeed, all-inclusive resort dining isn’t just buffets and Tiki bars quickly scheduled between excursions and pool time. Authentic Mexican cuisine with dishes like flautas, enchiladas, tostadas, and ceviche grace the menu. While nachos and burritos come to mind when thinking about Mexican food, they are well…more American. The Royalton Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino in Cancun is capturing the culture of Mexico through their traditional cuisine. This Cancun resort takes vacationers on a journey for their taste buds.
Food & Wine

The Best Resort in Mexico Is Worth the Trip for the Mezcal Alone

One of the best artisanal mezcal collections in Mexico boasts spectacular ocean views that may include whales, depending on the day. Perched on the southernmost tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula, the luxe Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal recently debuted its picturesque, open-air mezcal-drinking experience: the Agave Study at Peacock Alley. The property was just named the Best Resort in Mexico by Travel & Leisure, and I'd venture to say the mezcal alone (okay, and maybe the whales) makes it worth the trip.
The Independent

Chile’s Easter Island reopens to tourists after more than two years

The remote island of Rapa Nui, also known as Easter Island, has reopened to international travellers after being closed to tourists for more than two years.On 4 August, the Pacific island welcomed 230 tourists after 868 days of border closures due to the Covid-19 pandemic.One of the world’s most isolated travel destinations, Rapa Nui is most famous for its ‘Moai’ guardian statues, ancestral figures carved from volcanic rock between 1250 and 1500 AD.Tourists who want to visit one of the last places in the world to ease Covid travel restrictions, must present a negative PCR, taken no later than 24...
Travel + Leisure

The 3 Best Islands in Canada

If you harbor preconceived notions that you need to have a pair of broken-in hiking boots or a penchant for the cold to fall in love with our neighbor to the north, let this be the year you cast that notion aside and head to what Travel + Leisure readers have deemed the best islands in Canada. While the country has tens of thousands of isles, our readers consistently choose three that offer exquisite dining experiences, breathtaking vistas, and a plethora of year-round activities — both on land and on the water.
Sara B

Jericó, Colombia, A City In The Mountains Of Colombia

We live in the department of Antioquia. With the capital being the most popular city, Medellin. The hub of digital nomads as well as local entrepreneurs revitalizing the city. Colombia has been a hotspot of tourism for quite some years, and with the hit series Narco’s has brought some excellent tourism and some not-so-good tourism.
FodorsTravel

The Unspoiled Caribbean Island You’ve Never Heard Of

Haven’t heard of Statia? Neither have most. fficially known as Sint Eustatius, this quiet island has remained the shimmering secret of savvy divers who’ve been exploring its bounty of unspoiled dive sites for years. Other than that, it’s largely been known only to the Dutch for the past couple of centuries. One of the Dutch Caribbean’s six islands, Statia sits with Saba and Sint Maarten among the Leeward Islands of the West Indies, while the better-known ABC islands (Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao) round out the family further south, just off the Venezuelan coast.
