FOX Carolina

Motorcyclist dies in hospital after crash in Westminster, coroner says

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a man died following a crash in Westminster on Aug. 4. The coroner said 38-year-old was taken to the Greenville Memorial Hospital with injuries that he received from a motorcycle crash along Ramsey Creek Road. Mauldin sadly passed...
WESTMINSTER, SC
WSPA 7News

Man dies following crash in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. – A man died Thursday following a motorcycle crash in Westminister. The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened last Thursday around 10 p.m. on Ramsey Creek Road. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to a head injury according to the coroner. The coroner’s office identified […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find autistic teen in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing teen with autism and he is safe. Deputies say 15-year-old Palmer Dale Vanderslice was last seen leaving his home on Bayswater Lane in Greer at around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday. According to deputies, Vanderslice ran...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Motorcyclist identified after crashing into tree in Laurens Co.

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist who crashed into a tree in Laurens County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers, the crash happened at 5:45 p.m. on Hwy. 39 on Sunday. Troopers say a Honda motorcycle was traveling south on Hwy....
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate man wanted for murder arrested in West Virginia, police say

WHEELING, W.Va. — A Gaffney man wanted for murder was arrested in West Virginia, according to the Wheeling Police Department. Leonard Herbert Finch, 31, was taken into custody Tuesday. Wheeling police said they got a call from a detective in South Carolina who said Finch may be in the...
WHEELING, WV
WSPA 7News

Downtown break in leads to arrest

Officers were unable to contact any Lululemon employees at the time of the event, reporting that they left a note for staff and taped the location off with police tape until further contact could be made.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner releases name of man shot, killed during argument in Anderson

The coroner released the name of a man who was shot and killed following an argument early Tuesday morning. Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said Channing Chester, 32, of Lexington, South Carolina, died at 6:40 a.m. at AnMed Health Medical Center from his injuries. Shore said his office responded about...
LEXINGTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Two injured following shooting near business in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that injured two people on Monday. Officers said they responded to the woods near the Nutty Sweet Shop at around 11:50 a.m. When they arrived, they found one of the victims who’d been shot at least once in the leg. The second victim was found further along the trail and suffering from a gunshot to the leg.
ANDERSON, SC

