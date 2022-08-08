Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Motorcyclist dies in hospital after crash in Westminster, coroner says
WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a man died following a crash in Westminster on Aug. 4. The coroner said 38-year-old was taken to the Greenville Memorial Hospital with injuries that he received from a motorcycle crash along Ramsey Creek Road. Mauldin sadly passed...
Man dies following crash in Oconee Co.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. – A man died Thursday following a motorcycle crash in Westminister. The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened last Thursday around 10 p.m. on Ramsey Creek Road. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to a head injury according to the coroner. The coroner’s office identified […]
WYFF4.com
Upstate hospice nurse speaks out after she offered aid to head-on crash victims
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Traci Phillips said she witnessed thefiery head-on crash involving two tractor-trailers that blocked an Upstate highway for hours Wednesday. The crash was also caught on camera. Phillips said that particular intersection is a part of a route she takes daily, so she knows just how...
WYFF4.com
Crash involving 2 tractor-trailers blocks part of Highway 8 in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A head-on crash involving two tractor-trailers blocked an Upstate highway for hours Wednesday and was caught on camera. The crash happened just after noon on Easley Highway in front of Rogers Feed, in Anderson County. West Pelzer Police Chief Scott Stoller said minor injuries were...
Columbia man dies after Laurens Co. crash
A Columbia man died after a crash in Laurens County last week.
WRDW-TV
‘I will not be silenced’: Saluda County crash victim’s family seeks justice
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Memorial Day changed the lives of Kailey Blumel’s family forever. Her family says the last time they spoke to her, she said she was going over to her ex-boyfriend’s house. What they learned later is that Blumel died in a car accident on a...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find autistic teen in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing teen with autism and he is safe. Deputies say 15-year-old Palmer Dale Vanderslice was last seen leaving his home on Bayswater Lane in Greer at around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday. According to deputies, Vanderslice ran...
Man sentenced to 18 years for deadly DUI crash in Spartanburg Co.
A Woodruff man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for a DUI crash that killed a teenager.
FOX Carolina
Roads closed after car crashes into power pole in Greenville Co., police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy is working to restore power after a crash in Greenville County overnight, according to the Greenville Police Department. Police said a car crashed into a power pole along Wade Hampton Boulevard and Batesview Drive. Roads are closed in both directions while crews are...
Motorcyclist dead following weekend crash in the Upstate
A motorcyclist is dead following a weekend crash in the Upstate. The collision happened on Highway 39 in Laurens County, around 5:45 yesterday (Sunday) evening.
Man dies following shooting in Anderson
A man died following a shooting early Tuesday morning in Anderson
Road closed following crash in Greenville
A road in Greenville is closed following a crash Tuesday morning.
FOX Carolina
Motorcyclist identified after crashing into tree in Laurens Co.
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist who crashed into a tree in Laurens County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers, the crash happened at 5:45 p.m. on Hwy. 39 on Sunday. Troopers say a Honda motorcycle was traveling south on Hwy....
Man sentenced to 18 years for violent assaults in Spartanburg Co.
A man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the violent assaults on two people.
WYFF4.com
Upstate man wanted for murder arrested in West Virginia, police say
WHEELING, W.Va. — A Gaffney man wanted for murder was arrested in West Virginia, according to the Wheeling Police Department. Leonard Herbert Finch, 31, was taken into custody Tuesday. Wheeling police said they got a call from a detective in South Carolina who said Finch may be in the...
SLED announces charges against brother in Upstate girl's death
The brother of an Upstate teenager who died earlier this year, has now been charged in her death. As we previously reported, a 14 year old disabled girl died in Cherokee County April 11th.
Downtown break in leads to arrest
Officers were unable to contact any Lululemon employees at the time of the event, reporting that they left a note for staff and taped the location off with police tape until further contact could be made.
FOX Carolina
Third family member charged with murder in 'depraved' Upstate neglect case
A group is asking for help getting a van for a local Air Force veteran living with multiple sclerosis. Police are investigating after they say a man was shot and killed while in Anderson for a visit. Parents of 7-year-old charged after accidental shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The...
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases name of man shot, killed during argument in Anderson
The coroner released the name of a man who was shot and killed following an argument early Tuesday morning. Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said Channing Chester, 32, of Lexington, South Carolina, died at 6:40 a.m. at AnMed Health Medical Center from his injuries. Shore said his office responded about...
FOX Carolina
Two injured following shooting near business in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that injured two people on Monday. Officers said they responded to the woods near the Nutty Sweet Shop at around 11:50 a.m. When they arrived, they found one of the victims who’d been shot at least once in the leg. The second victim was found further along the trail and suffering from a gunshot to the leg.
