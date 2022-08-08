Two-part establishment on Playa del Carmen’s Fifth Avenue shut down after allegations of drug stashing

Read full article on original website
Related
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash
A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
‘World’s first drug lord billionaire who lived like king in jail’ with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats is recaptured
THE world's 'first billionaire drug lord' who lived like a king in jail with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats has been captured by Mexican troops after going on the run. A dishevelled-looking Rafael Caro Quintero was seen being dragged out in handcuffs after a sniffer dog found him hiding a bus in footage shared by Mexican forces.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alabama boy, 12, who fabricated story about an intruder killing his mother admits to cops that he accidentally shot her dead in their home
A 12-year-old boy confessed to accidentally shooting his mother, a 29-year-old registered nurse, after he originally claimed she was killed by an intruder in the family's Forestdale, Alabama home. Ayobiyi Cook, who friends called 'Yo-Yo', was found dead in the suburban home on the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue after...
Mexican Juarez cartel ordered to pay over $4B for 2019 deaths of 9 American women, kids as young as infants
A North Dakota federal court judge has ordered a Mexican cartel to pay more than $4.6 billion in connection with accusations that members killed nine women and children from an offshoot Mormon community in 2019. The Juarez cartel was ordered to pay $1.5 billion toward the victims’ families, who filed...
Judge orders Mexican cartel to pay billions of dollars for 2019 killings of nine American women and children
A Mexican drug cartel accused in the gruesome killings of nine women and children from an offshoot Mormon community must pay $1.5 billion to the families, a federal judge from North Dakota ruled. The family members of the victims filed a lawsuit accusing the Juarez cartel of carrying out the...
$1.5M settlement granted to correctional officers barred from guarding Derek Chauvin
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A Minnesota board of county commissioners on Tuesday approved a nearly $1.5 million settlement for correctional officers who were told they were not to have contact with former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin. The officers at Ramsey County Adult Detention Center alleged that Superintendent Steve Lydon...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Foreign Office issues Mexico travel warning after recent resort shooting
The British government is warning tourists in Mexico to be alert to the risk of being caught up in gang-related violence after a recent shooting at a beach resort.On Monday, three people sustained gunshot wounds in Playa del Carmen, which is located between Cancun and Tulum, in an incident suspected to be linked to drug cartels.In its updated travel advice, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) warned of increased violence between criminal gangs in and around tourist hotspots on Mexico’s popular Caribbean coast.It said: “Two foreign tourists were killed in Tulum, more tourists were injured during a shootout in Puerto...
Mexico court temporarily blocks drug lord's extradition
A Mexican court on Monday temporarily blocked the extradition of a drug lord wanted for the murder of a US undercover agent, dimming Washington's hopes of a quick handover. Rafael Caro Quintero, 69, is on the FBI's list of 10 most-wanted fugitives for the kidnap, torture and murder of Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) special agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985.
Mexico Tried to Arrest a Cartel YouTuber and All Hell Broke Loose
The Mexican city of Guadalajara was under siege for at least 10 hours Tuesday night as a shootout between alleged members of the ruthless Jalisco New Generation Cartel and official forces took over the streets. The gunfights started Tuesday night simultaneously in several parts of the city, including the posh...
Infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero captured in Mexico
Infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, who was behind the killing of a U.S. DEA agent in 1985, has been captured by Mexican forces nearly a decade after walking out of a Mexican prison and returning to drug trafficking, an official with Mexico's navy confirmed Friday.
American Tourists Attacked By Crocodile At Mexican Resort
Two American tourists were attacked and injured by a crocodile while staying at a Mexican resort. The civil defense office in the western state of Jalisco confirmed the attack on the two American tourists on Wednesday. The two men from Colorado were staying at the resort in Puerto Vallarta when...
AOL Corp
Arrests in western Mexico set off destruction in 2 states
Members of the State Prosecutor's Office and Municipal Police guard the area where gang members set a bus on fire blocking a highway to prevent authorities from chasing them while they were clashing with another gang, in Zapopan, Jalisco State, Mexico, on August 9, 2022. - According to the authorities, no one was injured. (Photo by ULISES RUIZ / AFP) (Photo by ULISES RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images)
Drug Lord Mass-Killer ‘El Chueco’ Strikes Fear in Mexico’s Sierra Madre Mountains
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico — After the killing of two priests and a tour guide in June, Mexico’s government has been searching for a ghost: a man who is said to be everywhere, but at the same time can’t be found. Inside the Sierra Madre mountains, José Noriel...
Swoop on drug cartels sparks chaos in two Mexican states
Suspected drug cartel members went on the rampage in Mexico, setting fire to vehicles after a military operation targeted an apparent meeting of gang bosses, authorities said Wednesday. It is not the first time drug cartel members have sown chaos in retaliation for military operations against them.
Vehicles and businesses destroyed after authorities arrest drug cartel "bosses" in western Mexico
Authorities made a series of arrests of drug cartel figures in western Mexico that set off the destruction of vehicles and businesses in two states in apparent reaction. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador did not identify those arrested Tuesday in Jalisco state, but said soldiers had confronted criminals, including "bosses," at a "meeting of two gangs." There was a shootout, arrests and then "this provoked protests of burned vehicles, not only in Jalisco, but also in Guanajuato," he said.
Comments / 0