Hopkins County Jail
Hopkins County deputies responded to a disturbance in the Dike area and determined that 46-year-old Kenneth George Andrews had been in an argument and fired multiple shots at his son. The son ran to his grandfather’s home to seek safety and Andrews chased him there, continuing to fire. Deputies recovered 15 spend shell casings, a quantity of cocaine and drug paraphernalia, and Andrews was arrested on multiple charges. There were no injuries.
Arrest Warrant Issued for Juvenile in East Street Shooting
On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, around 3:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 500 block of East Street. According to Texarkana, Ark. Police, when officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim lying on the ground bleeding with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the left leg. Officers immediately rendered aid and called for an ambulance.
Jury selection underway in ETX fetal abduction, capital murder trial
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Jury selection is underway in the trial of an East Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and removing her baby from the womb, but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to find enough jurors to try the case without having to go outside the county.
Shooting in Texarkana leaves 1 wounded, teen suspect sought
Police in Texarkana are investigating a shooting that injured one person Tuesday night.
Harrison County man who was reported missing found in Longview
UPDATE: As of 5:02 p.m., Britton was found in Longview. MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 52-year-old man. Christopher Britton was last seen walking in the Marshall area from US 59 and SL 390. He is 5’11” and weighs 240 pounds. Britton has blonde hair and hazel […]
Paris Police investigate multiple fraud auto purchases
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police said they are investigating two fraudulent auto purchases that happened Tuesday. Paris Police said they spoke with the victim of a vehicle theft Tuesday around 11 a.m. The victim reported they had sold a 2022 Honda Accord on the internet on July 20, 2022 and delivered the vehicle to an address in Corsicana.
Lamar County booking report || Aug. 8, 2022
CHRISTIAN, JOSEPH LEE – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMB. FLIPPEN, KENNETH CHARLES – MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G; POSS MARIJ <2OZ. JEFFERSON, VIKKI LYNN – ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV. BIGGS, BRITTANY DIANE – CCC/MTAG-FALSE REPORT TO POLICE OFFICER. FLETCHER, MARTHA SUE –...
Paris Police Report 08.10
Paris Police spoke with the victim of a theft of a vehicle at 10:48 A.M. on August 9, 2022. The victim reported that they had sold a 2022 Honda Accord on the internet on July 20, 2022 and delivered the vehicle to an address in Corsicana, Texas. Since that sale, the victim has learned that the person that bought the vehicle had used stolen identity information to make the purchase. The vehicle was valued at over $41,000. The incident is under investigation.
Pounds Of Marijuana And Guns Land A Mt. Pleasant Teen In Jail
Thursday, August 4th wasn't a good day for a Mt. Pleasant, Texas teen after being arrested on drug and gun charges. Isaiah Cassio is learning a life lesson early and the hard way after tips lead the Titus County Sheriff's Office and Mt. Pleasant Police Department to his residence. Titus...
Woman who allegedly shared intimate material could face two years in prison
26-year-old Emily Basiliere, whose posts went viral on the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department’s Facebook page, allegedly went. through her boyfriend’s phone without his consent and found a private video of he and his ex-girlfriend. The video was initially recorded with consent, however Basiliere allegedly used a social media...
That Was One Scary Weekend – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
It was a scary week for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office and deputies as one of their own was seriously wounded Saturday night trying to apprehend a man who was wanted for murder. Lt Scott Lillis was shot through his left eye in that exchange and according to Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal, has lost the use of that eye but thank goodness he expected to make a full recovery and is in good spirits according to the Sheriff. The Lillis family is going to need help with those hospital bills that will start rolling in soon and we have the links below to various fundraisers if you would like to help out. Plus, your weekly rundown of other crimes in Bowie County as prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Paris daily crime report || Aug. 8, 2022
From Friday, August 5, 2022, through Sunday, August 7, 2022; the Paris Police Department responded to 204 calls for service and arrested 6 adult persons. Friday, August 5, 2022, at 4:13 am: Officers were dispatched to a burglary of a motor vehicle call in the 1200 block of SE 15th Street. A semi-automatic Taurus 9mm pistol had been stolen from the console of an unlocked vehicle. Surveillance footage captured a male wearing dark clothes with a hood and face mask entering the vehicle. The incident will be investigated.
Affidavit: East Texas woman confessed to faking pregnancy, cutting baby from New Boston mother’s body
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The East Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and removing her unborn child from her body confessed to the crime and admitted to pretending to be pregnant in order to claim the baby as her own, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KTAL. Texas Rangers are investigating […]
Teen dies following Longview shooting
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police report a teenager died after a shooting Saturday night. Police report responding to a shooting Saturday at about 9:25 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 600 block of West Avalon Ave. Before officers arrived police said a teenage male victim was taken to...
Pills, Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia, Meth Found During Search Of A Cumby Residence Saturday
3 Others Also Jailed Over Weekend On Unrelated Controlled Substance Charges. Officials reported finding multiple types of pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and fraudulently used or possession of ID and debit cards during a search of a Cumby residence Saturday night; four people were taken into custody on felony charges as a result. At least three others were also jailed on felony controlled substance charges over the weekend, according to arrest and jail reports.
Bowie County Lieutenant to lose one eye after being shot in face
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Bowie County lieutenant and veteran of the U.S. Marines is reported to “lose his left eye and possibly be blind in his right eye” after being shot in the face during a traffic stop. Lieutenant Scott Lillis, according to a GoFundMe benefitting his family, pulled over what he thought […]
Harrison County officials have found missing 52-year-old man
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Britton, 52, has been found safely in Longview.
Winnsboro Police Department Media Report — Aug. 1-7, 2022
Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week Aug. 1-7, 2022, included:. Bobby Hughes, 55 years of age, of Kilgore, was arrested on Aug. 4, 2022, for Possession of Less than 2 Ounces of Marijuana. Daniel Ramirez, 58 years...
‘You really just did that’: Tyler stabbing suspect recalled victim’s last words to him
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — An Alba man was charged with murder after police said that he stabbed a man in the chest who then died from his injuries. Police responded to a stabbing call in the 1900 block of south Sneed Avenue in Tyler on Sunday around 5:16 a.m. Officials said that during the 911 […]
Paris police arrest report || Aug. 9, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Williams,Jaylyn Damian – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic.
