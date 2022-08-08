ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercy Health - Toledo earns environmental excellence awards

Through efforts coordinated by a collaborative council of multi-disciplinary stakeholders across its ministry, Bon Secours Mercy Health (BSMH) and Mercy Health – Toledo implemented system-wide sustainable initiatives that earned environmental excellence awards from Practice Greenhealth, a leading sustainability member organization for hospital networks. Locally, Mercy Health – St. Vincent...
