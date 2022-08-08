Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
2022-2023 Best Hospitals Rankings in Adult Specialties
See the top hospitals in 15 specialties of complex adult care in the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings. Top Hospitals in Each Specialty in the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals Rankings. For over 30 years, U.S. News has evaluated hospital performance in both complex and routine care to support...
MedicalXpress
Women are more likely to die or require repeat surgery five years after abdominal aortic aneurysm repair
Women are more likely to die within five years of having elective surgery to repair a weakening in the wall of the aorta or need repeat surgery, according to a recent Rutgers study. Writing in the Journal of Vascular Surgery, Rutgers researchers said the disparity between men and women who...
scitechdaily.com
What Is the Best Way To Treat Back Pain? A New Study Provides a Helpful Medication Guide
Medication should be used in conjunction with physical therapy, exercise regimens, and the treatment of the underlying degenerative disease process and medical illness. Growing numbers of elderly persons have spinal pain. Although medications are crucial for pain management, geriatric patients cannot utilize them too much due to decreased liver and kidney function, comorbid diseases, and polypharmacy (the simultaneous use of multiple drugs to treat medical conditions).
AboutLawsuits.com
Surgical Complications More Likely When Anesthesiologist Manage Overlapping Procedures
Anesthesiologists who handle overlapping procedures may be putting patients at an increased risk of experiencing surgical complications or death, according to the findings of a new study. Every surgical treatment requires an anesthesiologist, and the same anesthesia care team often treats or oversees multiple patients at the same time, resulting...
healio.com
Meta-analysis: Rhythm control with catheter ablation ‘preferred treatment’ in AF, HFrEF
In patients with atrial fibrillation and concurrent HF with reduced ejection fraction, catheter ablation significantly reduced all-cause mortality compared with medical therapy, according to a new meta-analysis. Catheter ablation also improved left ventricular EF and atrial arrhythmia recurrence in that population compared with medical therapy, researchers reported. “The best strategy...
A simple heart scan in old age may predict if you're at risk of dementia in the next 10 years, study finds
Simple heart scans may be able to predict your risk of being diagnosed dementia within a decade, a study suggests. Researchers found elderly people with abnormalities in their left atrium were a third more likely to develop the disease — even if they showed no sign of heart problems.
MedicalXpress
Premature menopause is associated with increased risk of heart problems
Menopause before 40 years of age is associated with elevated risks of heart failure and atrial fibrillation, according to a study published today in European Heart Journal, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). The study in more than 1.4 million women found that the younger the age at menopause, the higher the risk of new-onset heart failure and atrial fibrillation.
Medical News Today
Hypoplastic left heart syndrome: Signs and treatment
Hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS) is a rare congenital heart defect in which the left side of the heart does not fully develop. This restricts the pumping of oxygenated blood around the body. babies born each year in the United States has this condition. It. affects males. Symptoms may include...
2minutemedicine.com
Association between early left ventricular ejection fraction improvement after transcatheter aortic valve replacement and 5-Year clinical outcomes
1. In this retrospective cohort study, left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) improvement at 30 days and 1 year was linked with lower 5-year all cause death in patients with severe aortic stenosis (AS) and known left ventricular (LV) dysfunction treated with transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). Evidence Rating Level: 2...
MedicalXpress
Global ICU study identifies drug risk factor for patients on life support
New research involving patients in intensive care has highlighted that propofol, an anesthetic drug commonly used to facilitate invasive mechanical ventilation, increases cardiovascular complications risk in the critically ill. This collaborative international study, led by Professor John Laffey at NUI Galway and researchers at the University of Milan-Bicocca, sought to...
Affected By AFib: Understanding Atrial Fibrillation
Also known as AFib, this most common adult cardiac rhythm disorder is triggered by abnormal electrical activity within the heart’s upper chambers or “atria.” The misfires cause them to quiver, or “fibrillate.”
MedicalXpress
Study gives better understanding of endometriosis and how it grows
The tissue that lines the uterus, known as the endometrium, serves as the location of embryo implantation and the source of the arteries that lead into the placenta to support a fetus during pregnancy. But in humans, when there is no fertilized egg, the endometrium is shed through menstruation. The endometrium is thus unusual in that it is regularly lost, then proliferates again, throughout a woman's reproductive age. In about 10 percent of women, however, endometrium-like tissues (known as lesions) also grow outside of the uterus, leading to endometriosis.
Medical News Today
Third degree heart block symptoms and treatment
People with third degree heart block have an irregular heartbeat due to a total blockage of the electrical impulses that control the heart’s activity. This is a medical emergency. The possible symptoms of third degree heart block. include:. fatigue or tiredness. chest pain or pressure. shortness of breath. lightheadedness...
tctmd.com
RESCUE BT: IV Tirofiban No Help During Stroke Thrombectomy
Administering IV tirofiban before endovascular thrombectomy does not improve functional outcomes in patients with acute ischemic strokes caused by a large-vessel occlusions (LVOs), the randomized RESCUE BT trial shows. At 90 days, the median modified Rankin Scale score (mRS) was 3 in both the tirofiban and placebo groups, with significant...
physiciansweekly.com
Nurse-Provided Lung and IVC Assessment in Heart Failure Patients
After being sent to the hospital for acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF), residual congestion seen with portable ultrasonography may be linked to a higher risk of readmission and mortality. However, consistent usage by non-experts providing clinical care was required for effective implementation. For a study, researchers sought to find out whether heart failure (HF) nurses could perform a pre-discharge lung and inferior vena cava (IVC) assessment (LUICA) that might forecast 90-day outcomes.
NIH Director's Blog
Effect of Stenting Plus Medical Therapy vs Medical Therapy Alone on Risk of Stroke and Death in Patients With Symptomatic Intracranial Stenosis: The CASSISS Randomized Clinical Trial
Importance: Prior randomized trials have generally shown harm or no benefit of stenting added to medical therapy for patients with symptomatic severe intracranial atherosclerotic stenosis, but it remains uncertain as to whether refined patient selection and more experienced surgeons might result in improved outcomes. Objective: To compare stenting plus medical...
healio.com
Selexipag improves pulmonary vascular resistance, other hemodynamics in CTEPH
Selexipag improved pulmonary vascular resistance and other hemodynamic variables among patients with chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension, according to results published in European Respiratory Journal. However, there was no change in exercise capacity after treatment. “The results of this study suggest that selexipag is well tolerated and safe, and that it...
hcplive.com
Acute Myocardial Infarction Peaks Late Night, Early Morning in Patients with OSA
Patients with obstructive sleep apnea who sleep between 22:00 PM and 5:59 AM had higher incidences of acute myocardial infarction and chest pains, a new study observes. A new study observes a higher incidence of acute myocardial infarction (AMI) in patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) during the late night time/early morning hours – as compared with morning or daytime hours.
tctmd.com
Lp(a) Levels Linked to Aortic Valve Calcification, Not Progression
Lipoprotein(a) is associated with the development of aortic valve calcification (AVC), but the atherogenic lipoprotein does not appear to be linked to the progression of calcification over long-term follow-up, according to a new analysis. The new findings, say investigators, suggest there are two distinct disease stages in the pathophysiology of...
ahajournals.org
The State of Coronary Thrombus Aspiration
Thrombus aspiration in patients with high thrombus burden can decrease thrombus burden, lower rates of distal embolization, improve thrombolysis in myocardial infarction‐3 flow, reduce the incidence of no reflow, improve microvascular perfusion, and consequently improve clinical outcomes. However, >2 dozen randomized trials have compared the outcomes of routine thrombus aspiration with primary percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) alone in patients with ST‐segment–elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) and have not shown a consistent reduction in cardiovascular outcomes. As such, routine thrombus aspiration during primary PCI is not recommended by guideline committees (class III, 2021 American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association guidelines or 2017 European Society of Cardiology guidelines),1, 2 and selective or bailout use is given a class IIb recommendation only by the Japanese Cardiological Society Figure).3 The 2015 American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association focused update on primary PCI in STEMI states that the usefulness of selective and bailout aspiration thrombectomy in patients undergoing primary PCI is not well established.4.
