Health Services

US News and World Report

2022-2023 Best Hospitals Rankings in Adult Specialties

See the top hospitals in 15 specialties of complex adult care in the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings. Top Hospitals in Each Specialty in the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals Rankings. For over 30 years, U.S. News has evaluated hospital performance in both complex and routine care to support...
scitechdaily.com

What Is the Best Way To Treat Back Pain? A New Study Provides a Helpful Medication Guide

Medication should be used in conjunction with physical therapy, exercise regimens, and the treatment of the underlying degenerative disease process and medical illness. Growing numbers of elderly persons have spinal pain. Although medications are crucial for pain management, geriatric patients cannot utilize them too much due to decreased liver and kidney function, comorbid diseases, and polypharmacy (the simultaneous use of multiple drugs to treat medical conditions).
healio.com

Meta-analysis: Rhythm control with catheter ablation ‘preferred treatment’ in AF, HFrEF

In patients with atrial fibrillation and concurrent HF with reduced ejection fraction, catheter ablation significantly reduced all-cause mortality compared with medical therapy, according to a new meta-analysis. Catheter ablation also improved left ventricular EF and atrial arrhythmia recurrence in that population compared with medical therapy, researchers reported. “The best strategy...
MedicalXpress

Premature menopause is associated with increased risk of heart problems

Menopause before 40 years of age is associated with elevated risks of heart failure and atrial fibrillation, according to a study published today in European Heart Journal, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). The study in more than 1.4 million women found that the younger the age at menopause, the higher the risk of new-onset heart failure and atrial fibrillation.
Medical News Today

Hypoplastic left heart syndrome: Signs and treatment

Hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS) is a rare congenital heart defect in which the left side of the heart does not fully develop. This restricts the pumping of oxygenated blood around the body. babies born each year in the United States has this condition. It. affects males. Symptoms may include...
2minutemedicine.com

Association between early left ventricular ejection fraction improvement after transcatheter aortic valve replacement and 5-Year clinical outcomes

1. In this retrospective cohort study, left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) improvement at 30 days and 1 year was linked with lower 5-year all cause death in patients with severe aortic stenosis (AS) and known left ventricular (LV) dysfunction treated with transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). Evidence Rating Level: 2...
MedicalXpress

Global ICU study identifies drug risk factor for patients on life support

New research involving patients in intensive care has highlighted that propofol, an anesthetic drug commonly used to facilitate invasive mechanical ventilation, increases cardiovascular complications risk in the critically ill. This collaborative international study, led by Professor John Laffey at NUI Galway and researchers at the University of Milan-Bicocca, sought to...
MedicalXpress

Study gives better understanding of endometriosis and how it grows

The tissue that lines the uterus, known as the endometrium, serves as the location of embryo implantation and the source of the arteries that lead into the placenta to support a fetus during pregnancy. But in humans, when there is no fertilized egg, the endometrium is shed through menstruation. The endometrium is thus unusual in that it is regularly lost, then proliferates again, throughout a woman's reproductive age. In about 10 percent of women, however, endometrium-like tissues (known as lesions) also grow outside of the uterus, leading to endometriosis.
Medical News Today

Third degree heart block symptoms and treatment

People with third degree heart block have an irregular heartbeat due to a total blockage of the electrical impulses that control the heart’s activity. This is a medical emergency. The possible symptoms of third degree heart block. include:. fatigue or tiredness. chest pain or pressure. shortness of breath. lightheadedness...
tctmd.com

RESCUE BT: IV Tirofiban No Help During Stroke Thrombectomy

Administering IV tirofiban before endovascular thrombectomy does not improve functional outcomes in patients with acute ischemic strokes caused by a large-vessel occlusions (LVOs), the randomized RESCUE BT trial shows. At 90 days, the median modified Rankin Scale score (mRS) was 3 in both the tirofiban and placebo groups, with significant...
physiciansweekly.com

Nurse-Provided Lung and IVC Assessment in Heart Failure Patients

After being sent to the hospital for acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF), residual congestion seen with portable ultrasonography may be linked to a higher risk of readmission and mortality. However, consistent usage by non-experts providing clinical care was required for effective implementation. For a study, researchers sought to find out whether heart failure (HF) nurses could perform a pre-discharge lung and inferior vena cava (IVC) assessment (LUICA) that might forecast 90-day outcomes.
NIH Director's Blog

Effect of Stenting Plus Medical Therapy vs Medical Therapy Alone on Risk of Stroke and Death in Patients With Symptomatic Intracranial Stenosis: The CASSISS Randomized Clinical Trial

Importance: Prior randomized trials have generally shown harm or no benefit of stenting added to medical therapy for patients with symptomatic severe intracranial atherosclerotic stenosis, but it remains uncertain as to whether refined patient selection and more experienced surgeons might result in improved outcomes. Objective: To compare stenting plus medical...
healio.com

Selexipag improves pulmonary vascular resistance, other hemodynamics in CTEPH

Selexipag improved pulmonary vascular resistance and other hemodynamic variables among patients with chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension, according to results published in European Respiratory Journal. However, there was no change in exercise capacity after treatment. “The results of this study suggest that selexipag is well tolerated and safe, and that it...
hcplive.com

Acute Myocardial Infarction Peaks Late Night, Early Morning in Patients with OSA

Patients with obstructive sleep apnea who sleep between 22:00 PM and 5:59 AM had higher incidences of acute myocardial infarction and chest pains, a new study observes. A new study observes a higher incidence of acute myocardial infarction (AMI) in patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) during the late night time/early morning hours – as compared with morning or daytime hours.
tctmd.com

Lp(a) Levels Linked to Aortic Valve Calcification, Not Progression

Lipoprotein(a) is associated with the development of aortic valve calcification (AVC), but the atherogenic lipoprotein does not appear to be linked to the progression of calcification over long-term follow-up, according to a new analysis. The new findings, say investigators, suggest there are two distinct disease stages in the pathophysiology of...
ahajournals.org

The State of Coronary Thrombus Aspiration

Thrombus aspiration in patients with high thrombus burden can decrease thrombus burden, lower rates of distal embolization, improve thrombolysis in myocardial infarction‐3 flow, reduce the incidence of no reflow, improve microvascular perfusion, and consequently improve clinical outcomes. However, >2 dozen randomized trials have compared the outcomes of routine thrombus aspiration with primary percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) alone in patients with ST‐segment–elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) and have not shown a consistent reduction in cardiovascular outcomes. As such, routine thrombus aspiration during primary PCI is not recommended by guideline committees (class III, 2021 American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association guidelines or 2017 European Society of Cardiology guidelines),1, 2 and selective or bailout use is given a class IIb recommendation only by the Japanese Cardiological Society Figure).3 The 2015 American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association focused update on primary PCI in STEMI states that the usefulness of selective and bailout aspiration thrombectomy in patients undergoing primary PCI is not well established.4.
