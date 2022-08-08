Read full article on original website
AMD Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 Specs, Release Date, Benchmarks, and More
Here's the Ryzen 7000 release date, benchmarks, specifications, pricing, and all we know about AMD's Zen 4 architecture.
notebookcheck.net
Nvidia allegedly directly helping AIBs get rid of Ampere stock in exchange for "big pre-purchases" of RTX 40 series boards
We reported last week that, according to Tom of Moore’s Law is Dead YouTube channel, Nvidia did some “BIG things” to resolve the RTX 30 oversupply issues. The leaker now sheds some more light on the steps Nvidia is taking to help its AIB partners out. Per...
Digital Trends
RTX 4090: everything we know about Nvidia’s next flagship GPU
If you’ve been following the GPU market these past couple of years, it’s been a wild ride. But now that we’re at the tail end of a massive spike in GPU prices, Nvidia is set to release its next big flagship GPU, the RTX 4090. Contents. Details...
Ars Technica
Parallels Desktop 18 for Mac adds ProMotion support
Mac-based virtualization software Parallels launched a new version today. As with most updates to the suite, Parallels Desktop 18 adds support for new Apple hardware features, improves Windows virtualization, and expands compatibility. The two headlining features of Parallels Desktop 18 are ProMotion support and several new features and optimizations for...
CNBC
Samsung just announced two new phones that fold in half
Samsung announced two new phones with folding screens and a similar design to its predecessors. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a small pocketable square that opens up to reveal a 6.7-inch screen inside with a starting price of $999.99. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a skinny phone with...
pocketnow.com
Best deals today: LG Gram 2-in-1 16-inch laptop, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Sony’s A80K BRAVIA XR, and more
Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find tons of products on sale, starting with the LG Gram 16T90P 2-in-1 Lightweight Touch Display Laptop, which is currently receiving a 20 percent discount. This model usually sells for $2,000, but the latest $403 savings will let you take one home for $1,597. This convertible version of the LG Gram 16 comes with a 16-inch WQXGA touch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 2TB SSD storage space, and up to 21 hours of battery life, so you can get all your work done without worrying too much about looking power a power outlet.
Micron's warning of weak demand rattles chip stocks
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Micron Technology (MU.O) cut its current-quarter revenue forecast on Tuesday and warned of a negative free cash flow in the coming three months as customer inventories pile up amid waning demand for chips used in PCs and smartphones.
New Samsung Galaxy devices just dropped—pre-order the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more
Want to get your hands on the latest Samsung tech? Here's everything you need to know to pre-order the new Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4: New folding smartphones launching Aug. 26
On Wednesday, Samsung introduce its latest foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4, which launch on Aug. 26.
Micron's investing $40B so your next SSD, RAM, or GPU memory chips might be made in the USA
Micron says thank you very much to the CHIPS and Science Act.
Faster GDDR6X memory likely headed to Nvidia RTX 40-series is now in production
With Lovelace on the horizon, Micron is bringing us "GDDR6X Memory Reimagined" and the potential for a Titan in the lineup.
Intel Arc was doomed from the start, and MSI’s new GPU won’t change that
MSI has revealed its first Intel Arc GPU, a low-profile graphics card containing the budget-friendly Arc A380 board - the same somewhat-underwhelming GPU that has already been launched in China by manufacturers Gunnir and ASRock. The MSI A380 is currently only available in pre-built PCs, showing up in a sensibly-priced MSI gaming desktop on Chinese online retailer Tmall.
Best keyboards for Chromebooks and Chromeboxes 2022
Whether you need it for a Chromebook tablet, or just want a full-size keyboard at your desk, you can get an excellent keyboard for Chrome OS devices of every style and connection type.
AMD's Zen 4 CPUs should perform well with DDR5-6000 memory
As we draw close to the launch of Ryzen 7000 series CPUs and accompanying AM5 motherboards (opens in new tab), enthusiasts start to turn their attention towards some of Zen 4's as-yet-unrevealed characteristics. Questions on overclocking capabilities, cooling requirements, memory support, BIOS functionality, and general platform quirks are things that overclockers and hardware reviewers will be seeking answers to.
Digital Trends
Save $300 on this Asus gaming PC at Walmart today – now $599
You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars to get a decent gaming PC because of affordable options like the Asus ROG Strix GL10 gaming desktop, which is even cheaper under Walmart’s gaming PC deals. The machine is yours for just $599, after a $300 discount to its original price of $899. There’s no telling how much time is left for this offer though, so don’t think twice — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra to launch in eye-catching white variant with a 144 Hz and 1,250-nit display
Motorola has confirmed that it will be offering its next flagship candybar smartphone in more than just the 'Ink Rhyme Black' colourway it has shown to date. Additionally, the Edge 30 Ultra will be available in 'Clear Frost White', a slick-looking colour option that has a colour-contrasting camera housing. Motorola has confirmed more display specifications for the Edge 30 Ultra too, which will launch in China as the Moto X30 Pro.
notebookcheck.net
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4070 could consume lesser power than initially anticipated
So far, prolific leakers have all agreed that Nvidia's upcoming Ada Lovelace-based RTX 4000 series of graphics cards will be quite power-hungry. The top-of-the-line RTX Titan (tentative) is rumoured to draw up to 800 Watts at peak loads. Its younger siblings, the GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4070 could guzzle up to 420 Watts and 300 Watts, respectively. However, those figures could be a lot lower at launch.
Ars Technica
The next desktop-sized OLED monitor will cost $3,500
OLED screens are slowly but surely making their way to desktops. The contrast-rich panel display tech is scattered across premium laptops, but when it comes to PC monitors, most options in the US are too big to fit on a typical desk. There are some, primarily from LG, but we need more options. The latest OLED looks to be the 31.5-inch ProArt PA32DC, which Asus announced Tuesday, and it will be available in October for $3.500.
Ars Technica
LG’s 97-inch vibrating OLED TV claims to offer 5.1 audio without speakers
LG Display has shown off some interesting ideas as it looks to change the way OLED panels work, from positing bizarre form factors to addressing dimmer brightness levels compared to LED alternatives. Now, the panel maker is exploring a new approach to OLED TV audio. Today, LG Display announced its...
Samsung Unveils 128TB PCIe SSD to Tackle Petabyte-Scale Storage
The 128TB SSD uses QLC NAND and a PCIe interface.
