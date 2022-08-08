Read full article on original website
Iowa Man Dies In Tragic Tractor Accident
It’s never easy to see a member of the community has passed away, especially when it is in a work-related accident. Unfortunately, this was the case over in Boone Iowa yesterday. At around 10 am Monday morning, a 911 call came in about a man who was trapped under...
Buchanan County first responders save stranded campers along Wapsipinicon River
QUASQUETON — Deputies and firefighters rescued five people Sunday morning who were camping and later stranded on a sandbar along the Wapsipinicon River. The people, as well as three dogs, avoided injury. The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office received a call at 7:45 a.m. from a man who said his...
Bremer County collision sends two to the hospital
BREMER COUNTY, Iowa – Two people are taken to the hospital after a collision in Bremer County. The Sheriff’s Office says it happened Monday around 10 am at the intersection of Highway 63 and County Road C-33. Deputies say Kyle Kilcoyne of Benton, Wisconsin, was driving a transport...
Club Legacy Shooting Arrest
A man connected to the shooting at Club Legacy in May has been arrested in Waterloo, according to KWWL. 23 year old Jaylon Holmes was arrested on Thursday and charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Reckless Use of a Firearm. The shooting happened on May 30th at 120 Sumner Street. Damage was found to a nearby church and multiple vehicles. One victim was taken to Allen Hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.
Five people and 3 dogs rescued from the Wapsipinicon River in Buchanan County Sunday Morning
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 7:45 a.m. Sunday morning, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from a caller who had been camping with his family on a sandbar in the Wapsipinicon River north of Quasqueton, closest to the 2700 block of Coots Boulevard. After rainfall, the campers’ tents collapsed, and some of their tubes and kayaks floated down the river leaving the campers stranded on the sandbar.
Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests in Iowa
Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans.
Waterloo Man Misses Winning Powerball Jackpot Millions by ONE Number
Ohh to win the lottery. To win a big lottery. To become an overnight millionaire, or billionaire if it's the recent Mega Millions jackpot. That's the dream, right?. No doubt it would be nice to be able to call up work, quit, and kick back on a beach somewhere thanks to matching a few numbers. Well, a Waterloo man just missed living that dream. And yes, he missed it by one number.
Driver suffering from serious injuries after Buchanan County crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 6:05 a.m. Sunday morning Buchanan County Deputies went to the scene of an accident near Quasqueton Diagonal Boulevard and Nelson Avenue. During their investigation, deputies learned that Renne Recker from Independence had been traveling south Quasqueton Diagonal Boulevard when she lost control of...
Lottery Fraud in Waterloo
Two Waterloo women have been arrested and charged with Lottery Fraud, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 48 year old Tammie Jo Kisner bought a Bonus Crossword scratch ticket at the Kwik Star on West Ninth Street on June 30th. The next day she scanned the ticket to confirm she had won $3,000. The issue for her was that she owed the state money, mostly fines and surcharges from prior charges, and these winnings would be used to offset that debt. She, then, allegedly offered a store employee, Tamera McClarin, $200 to cash the ticket. McClarin told police the ticket was a gift from Kisner.
Waterloo Police searching for missing person ends, found safe
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person from Abilene, Kansas. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office has learned that Makayla Robertson is possibly in the Waterloo area. Robertson was last seen on July 17th, 2022. She told her mother...
SE Minnesota man arrested after string of odd behaviors at Clear Lake car wash
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A man whose vehicle fell into a wash bay pit at a Clear Lake car wash is facing felony criminal mischief charges after a string of odd behavior. Jerod Boynton, 42, of Rochester, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,500 bond. Authorities...
Woman to stand trial for semi collision in Floyd County
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A trial is set over a collision with a semi that seriously injured two people. Carey Lynn Agnitsch, 46 of Nashua, has pleaded not guilty to serious injury by vehicle. Investigators say Agnitsch was doing her job as a rural postal carrier on July 26,...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jasper, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 19:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-07 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jasper; Marshall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MARSHALL AND NORTHEASTERN JASPER COUNTIES At 746 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Baxter, or 11 miles south of Marshalltown, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rock Creek Lake, Laurel, Haverhill, Ferguson and Rock Creek State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Nashua Woman Going to Trial for Crash
A Nashua woman accused of injuring her passenger in a crash she caused in July will go to trial on September 15th, according to KIMT. 46 year old Carey Agnitsch was working as a rural postal carrier on July 26th when she entered the intersection of Timber Avenue and 270th street in Floyd County where she struck a semi. Authorities say the semi had the right of way and Agnitsch never tried to slow down or break before the collision. She and her passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle and were taken to Mayo Clinic for treatment of serious injuries. The semi driver was not injured. Agnitsch tested positive for drugs at Mayo.
Crop-dusting helicopter crashes in Fayette County
FAYETTE, Iowa (KCRG) - A helicopter crashed in northeast Iowa on Friday morning, according to law enforcement officials. At around 11:10 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of the crash near the intersection of M Avenue and 130th Street, located southwest of Fayette. Deputies believe that the helicopter clipped a power line, leading to the pilot to make a landing in the nearby corn field.
Sumner Woman Charged with Child Endangerment
A Sumner woman has been arrested and charged with Child Endangerment, however her name has been withheld at this point. Sumner Police were called to a home on a report of possible child abuse on June 10th. An investigation including DHS was performed that resulted in the a warrant being issued on Friday. The woman was arrested at her residence. She is being held in the Bremer County jail at this time. No other details were released.
District pays former employee more than $525K to settle lawsuit
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Center Point-Urbana Community School District will pay a former employee more than $525,000, according to a settlement agreement our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Team received through an open records request. In return, according to the document, a former employee will dismiss her complaints with the Iowa...
Restaurant Founder Will Split Jackpot With 50,000 Employees
The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight's drawing is nearing a ridiculous total. Would $810 million provide you with enough financial security? Many of us are buying a ticket or tickets. Many workplaces are pooling their funds to better their odds. But the owner of a popular fast food chain is taking that strategy to a whole new level!
Why did Nebraska man target Iowa family in campground killings?
The question at the center of an investigation into the killings of three family members — including a 6-year-old girl — at an eastern Iowa state park campground is: Why? It’s a question that, so far, investigators haven’t been able to answer as they look for any connection between the family and the suspected shooter. They have […]
