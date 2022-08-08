A Nashua woman accused of injuring her passenger in a crash she caused in July will go to trial on September 15th, according to KIMT. 46 year old Carey Agnitsch was working as a rural postal carrier on July 26th when she entered the intersection of Timber Avenue and 270th street in Floyd County where she struck a semi. Authorities say the semi had the right of way and Agnitsch never tried to slow down or break before the collision. She and her passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle and were taken to Mayo Clinic for treatment of serious injuries. The semi driver was not injured. Agnitsch tested positive for drugs at Mayo.

NASHUA, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO