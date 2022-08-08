Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Operation Quickfind: 12-year-old Maleah Madley
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old girl. Police say Maleah Madley was last seen near Peace Avenue Northwest at about 10 p.m. on August 9. She is described as a 12-year-old White, female, 5′2″ and 125 pounds. Police said she...
kwayradio.com
Nashua Woman Going to Trial for Crash
A Nashua woman accused of injuring her passenger in a crash she caused in July will go to trial on September 15th, according to KIMT. 46 year old Carey Agnitsch was working as a rural postal carrier on July 26th when she entered the intersection of Timber Avenue and 270th street in Floyd County where she struck a semi. Authorities say the semi had the right of way and Agnitsch never tried to slow down or break before the collision. She and her passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle and were taken to Mayo Clinic for treatment of serious injuries. The semi driver was not injured. Agnitsch tested positive for drugs at Mayo.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police investigating suspected road rage shooting incident
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police say they’re investigating a potential road rage incident involving gunshots on Monday. In a press release, officers said gunshots were reported near the corner of Underwood Avenue and Burdette Drive Southwest. Police said the incident involved the occupants of one vehicle shooting at...
Iowa man faces charges for hitting protestor with truck
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man faces two criminal charges accusing him of driving his vehicle through a group of abortion rights protestors in Cedar Rapids in June and striking a woman before driving away, court documents posted online Wednesday said. David Alan Huston, 53, of Swisher, is charged with assault with a […]
KIMT
Woman to stand trial for semi collision in Floyd County
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A trial is set over a collision with a semi that seriously injured two people. Carey Lynn Agnitsch, 46 of Nashua, has pleaded not guilty to serious injury by vehicle. Investigators say Agnitsch was doing her job as a rural postal carrier on July 26,...
Iowa Man Dies In Tragic Tractor Accident
It’s never easy to see a member of the community has passed away, especially when it is in a work-related accident. Unfortunately, this was the case over in Boone Iowa yesterday. At around 10 am Monday morning, a 911 call came in about a man who was trapped under...
KCJJ
Armed, wanted subject arrested during North Liberty traffic stop
An armed, wanted subject was arrested Monday night in North Liberty. 32-year-old Jacky Mabikulu of West Benton Street in Iowa City was taken into custody after a traffic stop on Kansas Avenue near Penn Street just before 10:15pm. Mabikulu was wanted on warrant out of Linn County. Police say a...
kwayradio.com
Lottery Fraud in Waterloo
Two Waterloo women have been arrested and charged with Lottery Fraud, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 48 year old Tammie Jo Kisner bought a Bonus Crossword scratch ticket at the Kwik Star on West Ninth Street on June 30th. The next day she scanned the ticket to confirm she had won $3,000. The issue for her was that she owed the state money, mostly fines and surcharges from prior charges, and these winnings would be used to offset that debt. She, then, allegedly offered a store employee, Tamera McClarin, $200 to cash the ticket. McClarin told police the ticket was a gift from Kisner.
cbs2iowa.com
Teen arrested for shooting handgun in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Waterloo Police have arrested a 17-year-old, suspected of shooting a handgun Saturday night. Officers were called to the 200 block of Reber Avenue around 7:30 pm for a reported gun shot. They found a .40 caliber shell casing but no damage. Officers...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police search for road rage suspects with shots fired
Law enforcement says the driver seen hitting several protestors in downtown Cedar Rapids during a protest is now facing charges. Iowa Republican lawmakers criticize FBI, DOJ after raid a Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Updated: 1 hour ago. Republican lawmakers from Iowa are criticizing the FBI and the Justice Department after a...
KIMT
Bremer County collision sends two to the hospital
BREMER COUNTY, Iowa – Two people are taken to the hospital after a collision in Bremer County. The Sheriff’s Office says it happened Monday around 10 am at the intersection of Highway 63 and County Road C-33. Deputies say Kyle Kilcoyne of Benton, Wisconsin, was driving a transport...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Manager stole thousands from trampoline park
A 39-year-old Cedar Rapids, Iowa, woman is behind bars after police say she stole money from a trampoline park last year. Tiffany Ferraraccio faces a felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say. The incident on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. At 5 p.m., Davenport Police were conducting follow-up in reference...
stormlakeradio.com
Cedar Rapids Man Charged in Clay County Accident
A single vehicle accident from back in late July in Clay County has led to charges against a Cedar Rapids man. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called at approximately 11:30am on July 30th after they received a report of a vehicle in the ditch at the intersection of 300th Street and 290th Avenue. 57-year-old Joel Bolar was driving a pickup, when he reportedly failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle entered a ditch, struck a fence, and came to rest in a slough.
KCCI.com
Man faces charges after police say he drove through crowd of protesters
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A man now faces charges after officers say he drove through a crowd of protesters in eastern Iowa this summer. Police say David Huston ran over a woman's foot while trying to get through the crowd in June in Cedar Rapids. Officials say he had...
KCCI.com
Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa
GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
Worst Rural Town In IA Is Only An Hour From Cedar Rapids
This all depends on your definition of "worst"... I'm going to shoot straight with you. Worst is a pretty harsh word. In this instance, worst might actually mean the best... I know, it's a bit confusing, but let me explain. A content creator who goes by the name "World According...
Popular Chicken Restaurant Revisiting Cedar Rapids Plans
For years, the residents of Cedar Rapids have been openly wondering what would become of the location that was once home to Ryan's Buffet and Steakhouse. Excitement mounted in 2019 when we discovered that the popular Raising Cane's chicken restaurant would take over the spot. After the anticipation of them coming to Cedar Rapids, and the pandemic putting their plans on hold, they seemingly bowed out at that location, noting they would be looking to set up shop elsewhere in Cedar Rapids, due to some changes. It then opened its first Corridor location, in Coralville last April.
KCRG.com
Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 6:07 p.m. on Friday the Joint Emergency Communication Center got a report of a possible drowning in the Iowa River at 6501 River Junction Road Southeast, which is located in rural Johnson County. At the scene, law enforcement learned that an adult male was missing after he rescued an 8-year-old child. Witnesses performed CPR on the child who was later taken to University of Iowa Hospitals. At 7:10 p.m. the adult male’s body was found dead following the recovery operation.
KCRG.com
Court documents reveal details on Palo murder
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Samantha Bevans is charged with first degree murder in the death of Jodi Bevans, her step mother. Bevan’s boyfriend, Tacoa Talley is also charged. Court documents show the couple talked about killing and robbing Bevans at her home. They wanted to make sure she...
KCRG.com
Shots fired damage at UnityPoint Work Well Clinic
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday evening at approximately 8:20 pm, the St. Luke’s Therapy Plus and Work Well Clinic at 830 1st Avenue SE sustained broken windows and doors as a result of gunshots fired at the building. No one inside the building was injured. Work Well and...
