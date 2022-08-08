ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Daily Mail

Leader of ISIS in Syria is killed by US drone strike while riding a motorcycle and one of his key lieutenants is seriously injured

A top ISIS official was assassinated by the United States Tuesday - when he and his deputy were hit by an American drone strike in northwest Syria. The strike killed senior ISIS leader Maher al-Agal, US officials said Tuesday morning, taking credit for the daytime attack in the northern village of Khaltan in the Syrian countryside.
International Business Times

Israel Lasers In On Iranian Drone Threat As Biden Visits

Moments after US President Joe Biden touched down in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, the Israeli military showed him new hardware it says is essential to confronting Iran: anti-drone lasers. While Israel has long been known for its efforts to thwart Tehran's nuclear ambitions, Israeli officials have increasingly been sounding the...
TheDailyBeast

Russia Launches Iranian Satellite That Will Definitely Not Be Used for Military Reasons

Just three weeks after Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an unholy alliance against the West, a Russian rocket has successfully launched a satellite for Tehran into orbit. After being launched on Tuesday from southern Kazakhstan, the satellite has already begun sending telemetry data to Iran’s space agency, local media reports. Iranian officials have denied that the space tech will be used to support Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, insisting that Iran will have complete control of the satellite “from day one.” They say it will instead be used for scientific research tasks, including monitoring radiation and the environment, as well as being used for agricultural purposes. U.S. officials fear the satellite will not only be a boon to Russia’s war on Ukraine, but will also offer “unprecedented capabilities” for Iran to surveil military targets in Israel and elsewhere.
US News and World Report

Hezbollah Warns Israel Against Targeting Palestinian Militants in Lebanon

(Reuters) - The head of Lebanon's powerful armed movement Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, warned on Tuesday against any Israeli attempts to expand their targeting of Palestinian militants to Lebanon. "Any attack on any human being will not go unpunished or unanswered," Nasrallah said in a televised address marking Ashura, a...
NewsBreak
Middle East
Washington Examiner

Islamic Jihad vows ‘no truce’ in new conflict with Israel

An Iran-backed terrorist organization has fired scores of rockets against Israeli targets in retaliation for the assassination of one of their top commanders in Gaza, according to reports. “We are heading to battle, and there is no truce after this airstrike,” the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s Ziad al Nakhalah said Friday....
US News and World Report

Israel, Palestinians Set for Truce From Sunday Night

GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel and Palestinian militants agreed to a Cairo-mediated truce to take effect late on Sunday, sources said, raising hopes of an end to the most serious flare-up on the Gaza frontier in more than a year. Israeli forces pounded Palestinian targets through the weekend, triggering longer-range rocket...
The Independent

Cease-fire between Israel and Gaza militants holds overnight

A fragile cease-fire deal to end nearly three days of fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza held throughout the night and into Monday morning — a sign that the latest round of violence appears to have abated.The flare-up was the worst fighting between Israel and Gaza militant groups since Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers fought an 11-day war last year, adding to the destruction and misery that have plagued blockaded Gaza for years.Since Friday, Israeli aircraft had pummeled targets in Gaza while the Iran-backed Palestinian Jihad militant group fired hundreds of rockets at Israel. Over three days...
