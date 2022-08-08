Read full article on original website
Exclusive: Russia starts stripping jetliners for parts as sanctions bite
MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russian airlines, including state-controlled Aeroflot (AFLT.MM), are stripping jetliners to secure spare parts they can no longer buy abroad because of Western sanctions, four industry sources told Reuters.
Iran's Khamenei tells Erdogan military strike on Syria will destabilise region
DUBAI, July 19 (Reuters) - A military strike on Syria would destabilise the region, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan who is in Tehran for a summit on the Syrian conflict, state TV reported.
Leader of ISIS in Syria is killed by US drone strike while riding a motorcycle and one of his key lieutenants is seriously injured
A top ISIS official was assassinated by the United States Tuesday - when he and his deputy were hit by an American drone strike in northwest Syria. The strike killed senior ISIS leader Maher al-Agal, US officials said Tuesday morning, taking credit for the daytime attack in the northern village of Khaltan in the Syrian countryside.
Israel Lasers In On Iranian Drone Threat As Biden Visits
Moments after US President Joe Biden touched down in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, the Israeli military showed him new hardware it says is essential to confronting Iran: anti-drone lasers. While Israel has long been known for its efforts to thwart Tehran's nuclear ambitions, Israeli officials have increasingly been sounding the...
Netanyahu warns against Iran, says jihadists' actual target in Gaza fighting is US: 'They're not aiming at us'
Russia Launches Iranian Satellite That Will Definitely Not Be Used for Military Reasons
Just three weeks after Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an unholy alliance against the West, a Russian rocket has successfully launched a satellite for Tehran into orbit. After being launched on Tuesday from southern Kazakhstan, the satellite has already begun sending telemetry data to Iran’s space agency, local media reports. Iranian officials have denied that the space tech will be used to support Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, insisting that Iran will have complete control of the satellite “from day one.” They say it will instead be used for scientific research tasks, including monitoring radiation and the environment, as well as being used for agricultural purposes. U.S. officials fear the satellite will not only be a boon to Russia’s war on Ukraine, but will also offer “unprecedented capabilities” for Iran to surveil military targets in Israel and elsewhere.
Venezuela seeks to reestablish military relations with Colombia, says minister
CARACAS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Venezuela will seek to reestablish its military ties with neighbor Colombia, the country's defense minister said on Tuesday, after years of conflictive relations between the two nations.
Hezbollah Warns Israel Against Targeting Palestinian Militants in Lebanon
(Reuters) - The head of Lebanon's powerful armed movement Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, warned on Tuesday against any Israeli attempts to expand their targeting of Palestinian militants to Lebanon. "Any attack on any human being will not go unpunished or unanswered," Nasrallah said in a televised address marking Ashura, a...
Ukraine Strikes Key Bridge, Evading Russia HIMARS Defenses
The use of HIMARS is proving to be instrumental in the fight against Russian forces in Ukraine, according to the mayor of Melitopol.
A Trump-approved golf event, a Paris handshake and a mooted mega-city boost Saudi image rehab
Former President Donald Trump’s comments casting doubt on Saudi Arabia’s involvement in the 9/11 terror attacks mark the latest in a string of recent public relations victories for the desert kingdom and its ruling Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Four years after he was accused of ordering the...
U.S. Sending Ukraine HIMARS Missiles 'Equivalent of an Airstrike': Pentagon
"They've been very effective in hitting things that previously the Ukrainians had difficulty hitting reliably," said a U.S. official.
Why Hamas stayed out of the latest Gaza conflict
One of the most important aspects of last weekend's short but violent conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad was what didn't happen: Hamas' involvement.
Islamic Jihad vows ‘no truce’ in new conflict with Israel
An Iran-backed terrorist organization has fired scores of rockets against Israeli targets in retaliation for the assassination of one of their top commanders in Gaza, according to reports. “We are heading to battle, and there is no truce after this airstrike,” the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s Ziad al Nakhalah said Friday....
Israel, Palestinians Set for Truce From Sunday Night
GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel and Palestinian militants agreed to a Cairo-mediated truce to take effect late on Sunday, sources said, raising hopes of an end to the most serious flare-up on the Gaza frontier in more than a year. Israeli forces pounded Palestinian targets through the weekend, triggering longer-range rocket...
Iran is ready to export military equipment and weapons -YJC
DUBAI, July 19 (Reuters) - Tehran is ready to export military equipment and weapons, Iran's army ground forces commander Kiumars Heydari said on Tuesday according to the student-led news agency Young Journalists Club (YJC).
Cease-fire between Israel and Gaza militants holds overnight
A fragile cease-fire deal to end nearly three days of fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza held throughout the night and into Monday morning — a sign that the latest round of violence appears to have abated.The flare-up was the worst fighting between Israel and Gaza militant groups since Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers fought an 11-day war last year, adding to the destruction and misery that have plagued blockaded Gaza for years.Since Friday, Israeli aircraft had pummeled targets in Gaza while the Iran-backed Palestinian Jihad militant group fired hundreds of rockets at Israel. Over three days...
Pakistani militant leader with $3 million U.S. bounty killed in Afghanistan, sources say
PESHAWAR, Pakistan — A top Pakistani militant who had a $3 million U.S. bounty on his head has been killed along with three others in Afghanistan, three senior leaders of his group told NBC News. Abdul Wali, also known as Omar Khalid Khurasani, was killed in an explosion Sunday...
Palestinians sift through rubble at Gaza camp hit in Israeli strike
GAZA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - When Israeli rockets slammed into her neighbourhood in a crowded refugee camp in the Gaza strip on Saturday night, 9-year-old Leen Matar said she was so scared that she began to recite Islam's final prayers.
Israel kills top Islamic Jihad terrorist in Gaza, announces formal military operation
JERUSALEM, Israel – A top Islamic Jihad terrorist in the Gaza Strip was killed Friday in a coordinated, pre-emptive strike by the Israeli military, a spokesman for the Israeli army told foreign media in a briefing. Israeli army spokesman Lt. Col. Richard Hecht said that "anti-tank squads had been...
Biden says US government knows 'with certainty' that Austin Tice has been held by Syrian government
President Joe Biden on Wednesday declared that the US government knows "with certainty" that American journalist Austin Tice has been held by the Syrian government and called on Damascus to cooperate on efforts to release him after 10 years of captivity.
