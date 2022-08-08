Read full article on original website
Crucial clue missing from home of family who vanished on camping trip following visit to Walmart
A MISSING item could be a crucial clue as cops investigate why a family vanished a month ago after leaving for a camping trip. Jill Sidebotham, 28, and her two-year-old daughter, Lydia, were last seen by family on June 27. Jill's father Ron told Seacoastonline that a money jar containing...
Two adults and a child fatally shot at Iowa state park campground; suspect also dead
Two adults and a child were fatally shot at an Iowa campground Friday, and the man suspected in their deaths was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa's Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) "were notified of a triple homicide at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground" at 6:23 a.m., according to a DCI statement.
