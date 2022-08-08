Read full article on original website
kwayradio.com
Nashua Woman Going to Trial for Crash
A Nashua woman accused of injuring her passenger in a crash she caused in July will go to trial on September 15th, according to KIMT. 46 year old Carey Agnitsch was working as a rural postal carrier on July 26th when she entered the intersection of Timber Avenue and 270th street in Floyd County where she struck a semi. Authorities say the semi had the right of way and Agnitsch never tried to slow down or break before the collision. She and her passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle and were taken to Mayo Clinic for treatment of serious injuries. The semi driver was not injured. Agnitsch tested positive for drugs at Mayo.
KIMT
Woman pleads guilty to stealing from North Iowa chiropractor
MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over embezzlement from a North Iowa chiropractor. Sydney Lynn Keith, 26 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to second-degree theft. She was accused of stealing more than $10,000 from a chiropractic clinic where Keith was employed between April 2019 and October 2020.
KIMT
Woman to stand trial for semi collision in Floyd County
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A trial is set over a collision with a semi that seriously injured two people. Carey Lynn Agnitsch, 46 of Nashua, has pleaded not guilty to serious injury by vehicle. Investigators say Agnitsch was doing her job as a rural postal carrier on July 26,...
KCJJ
Armed, wanted subject arrested during North Liberty traffic stop
An armed, wanted subject was arrested Monday night in North Liberty. 32-year-old Jacky Mabikulu of West Benton Street in Iowa City was taken into custody after a traffic stop on Kansas Avenue near Penn Street just before 10:15pm. Mabikulu was wanted on warrant out of Linn County. Police say a...
KIMT
Bremer County collision sends two to the hospital
BREMER COUNTY, Iowa – Two people are taken to the hospital after a collision in Bremer County. The Sheriff’s Office says it happened Monday around 10 am at the intersection of Highway 63 and County Road C-33. Deputies say Kyle Kilcoyne of Benton, Wisconsin, was driving a transport...
kwayradio.com
Club Legacy Shooting Arrest
A man connected to the shooting at Club Legacy in May has been arrested in Waterloo, according to KWWL. 23 year old Jaylon Holmes was arrested on Thursday and charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Reckless Use of a Firearm. The shooting happened on May 30th at 120 Sumner Street. Damage was found to a nearby church and multiple vehicles. One victim was taken to Allen Hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.
KCRG.com
Driver suffering from serious injuries after Buchanan County crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 6:05 a.m. Sunday morning Buchanan County Deputies went to the scene of an accident near Quasqueton Diagonal Boulevard and Nelson Avenue. During their investigation, deputies learned that Renne Recker from Independence had been traveling south Quasqueton Diagonal Boulevard when she lost control of...
kwayradio.com
Lottery Fraud in Waterloo
Two Waterloo women have been arrested and charged with Lottery Fraud, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 48 year old Tammie Jo Kisner bought a Bonus Crossword scratch ticket at the Kwik Star on West Ninth Street on June 30th. The next day she scanned the ticket to confirm she had won $3,000. The issue for her was that she owed the state money, mostly fines and surcharges from prior charges, and these winnings would be used to offset that debt. She, then, allegedly offered a store employee, Tamera McClarin, $200 to cash the ticket. McClarin told police the ticket was a gift from Kisner.
KCRG.com
Two injured in Linn County motorcycle crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 9:19 p.m. Friday night, Lisbon Mount Vernon Ambulance, Linn County Deputies, Mount Vernon Lisbon Fire, Linn County Rescue, and the Mount Vernon Lisbon Police Department went to Sutliff Road and Day Road. due to a personal injury accident. At the scene, crews found a...
KIMT
Stepdaughter and accomplice charged with murder of Iowa woman found dead in July
PALO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two people, including the stepdaughter of a Palo woman found dead in July, have been charged in her murder. The Benton County Sheriff's Office was conducting a welfare check on 58-year-old Jodie Bevans on July 15 when they found her dead in her home. Samantha Bevans,...
KCRG.com
Five people and 3 dogs rescued from the Wapsipinicon River in Buchanan County Sunday Morning
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 7:45 a.m. Sunday morning, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from a caller who had been camping with his family on a sandbar in the Wapsipinicon River north of Quasqueton, closest to the 2700 block of Coots Boulevard. After rainfall, the campers’ tents collapsed, and some of their tubes and kayaks floated down the river leaving the campers stranded on the sandbar.
KIMT
Women sentenced for dealing heroin/fentanyl mix in North Iowa
MASON CITY, Iowa – Two women have been sentenced for selling a heroin/fentanyl mix to a confidential informant. Kiesha Spring Dunigan, 32 of Des Moines, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Alyssa Chere Hudson, 34 of Mason City, entered a guilty plea to one count of the same crime.
Five People and Pets Rescued on the Wapsipinicon River
It was a weekend where a little bit of rain could do a whole lot of damage. Several people and their pets had to be rescued from the Wapsipinicon River after water swept all their supplies away. KCRG reports that the incident happened at around 7:45 on Sunday morning. The...
Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests in Iowa
Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans.
Eastern Iowa Man Misses Winning Powerball Jackpot Millions by ONE Number
Ohh to win the lottery. To win a big lottery. To become an overnight millionaire, or billionaire if it's the recent Mega Millions jackpot. That's the dream, right?. No doubt it would be nice to be able to call up work, quit, and kick back on a beach somewhere thanks to matching a few numbers. Well, a Waterloo man just missed living that dream. And yes, he missed it by one number.
KCRG.com
Guttenburg school to close, students left to find new school
Kernels to play River Bandits at Field of Dreams Tuesday night. The Cedar Rapids Kernels will play in the first ever Minor League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams, in a matchup against the Quad Cities River Bandits on Tuesday night in Dyersville. Off-Road utility vehicles allowed on Marion...
Restaurant Founder Will Split Jackpot With 50,000 Employees
The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight's drawing is nearing a ridiculous total. Would $810 million provide you with enough financial security? Many of us are buying a ticket or tickets. Many workplaces are pooling their funds to better their odds. But the owner of a popular fast food chain is taking that strategy to a whole new level!
kwayradio.com
Local Boys Make IHSBCA All-State Teams
The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association has named its All-State Teams. In Class 4A Ben Phillips of Cedar Falls made 2nd team. In Class 3A Chance Key of Waverly-Shell Rock made the 3rd team. In Class 2A Carter Gallagher of Columbus was on 1st team. In Class 1A Jared Hoodjer of Janesville made 2nd team while on 3rd team is Landon Frost of Don Bosco and Jacob Schoer of Wapsie Valley.
guttenbergpress.com
Collection reflects farming history
Rowland Jones, of rural Monona, has the area’s largest collection of model tractors, farm machinery and other agricultural toys. He has been officially collecting since 1978. “Everybody wants to know how many I have,” Rowland said. “I do not know. I’ve never counted them.”
