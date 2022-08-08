ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
One of famed grizzly bear 399’s four offspring was euthanized Tuesday as the result of behavior problems. According to US Fish and Wildlife Service Spokesman Joe Szuszwalak, the action follows more than thirteen documented conflicts involving bear #1057 since May. He says this increasingly dangerous behavior included an interaction where a resident attempted to haze the bear from their front porch with warning shots, but the bear remained on the porch and showed no reaction.
One of the best things about living in Idaho is that there never seems to be a shortage of mysteries. In a recent search on YouTube, I came across a video taken in the Idaho mountains back in 2019. The YouTube channel “Muskrat Outdoors” posted the video on June 10, 2019, and shows us an eerie scene in the middle of nowhere. What makes it odd is that the man in the video finds a milk canister tied to a tree that is completely stuffed with furs and other animal parts including coyotes.
Jason Van Tatenhove’s involvement with the far-right paramilitary group the Oath Keepers started and ended in Montana. He first met up with the group in Montana to participate in the 2014 standoff between Cliven Bundy and the Bureau of Land Management over grazing fees. He then left the group in 2018 after overhearing a conversation […] The post Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
A pair of shootouts on Wyoming highways over the weekend left one man dead near Sundance. On Friday, around 10:00 pm, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man who was walking along Interstate 90 around milepost in Crook County. After determining that the man had an outstanding...
Yellowstone National Park has released “compiled footage from the day of the flood and the resulting damage,” and it is intense, to say the least. Courtesy of their Minute Out In It: Flood Event June 13, 2022 feature, the public is seeing incredible in-park footage from the Yellowstone Flood Event for the first time. First up is a never-before-seen view from the Lamar River Canyon as the Lamar River churns with unimaginable force.
Earlier this week, the Federal Subsistence Board voted unanimously to close more federal public lands in Alaska—this time for Dall sheep hunters. The decision, called WSA22-02, took many hunters by surprise. It was submitted for consideration in early 2022 by the Western Interior Alaska Subsistence Regional Advisory Council—it was written and championed by its chairman Jack Reakoff. The now-approved request states the following:
It doesn’t get any better than this. Two absolutely massive animals going head-to-head in a river, hoping they are the dominant one to get the girl they’re chasing. Elk tend to duke it out during the rut every year for breeding rights. Going horn to horn to gather your harem of women… talk about a scary way to go about it. I mean, bulls can weigh up to 1,000-pounds and they larger they are, the larger their antlers get. A […] The post Two Massive Bull Elk Battle In The Middle Of River In Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Yellowstone National Park tourists are at it again, and by “it” I mean breaking the rules when it comes to wildlife. In a recent video from the Instagram page Tourons of Yellowstone, a couple of kids were left unattended around a group of grazing elk and a calf. First of all, the kids were digging up the grass, which is a bad look just from landscaping and environmental standards. Second of all, far be it from me to comment on anyone’s parenting, but, seriously, where are their parents? Who leaves their kids alone with wild elk? Do they think the elk are going to babysit?
My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

