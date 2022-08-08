Yellowstone National Park tourists are at it again, and by “it” I mean breaking the rules when it comes to wildlife. In a recent video from the Instagram page Tourons of Yellowstone, a couple of kids were left unattended around a group of grazing elk and a calf. First of all, the kids were digging up the grass, which is a bad look just from landscaping and environmental standards. Second of all, far be it from me to comment on anyone’s parenting, but, seriously, where are their parents? Who leaves their kids alone with wild elk? Do they think the elk are going to babysit?

ANIMALS ・ 4 DAYS AGO