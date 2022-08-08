Read full article on original website
Related
Angry Moose Charges After Grizzly Who Ate One Of Her Calves At Glacier National Park
Grizzly bears require a lot of food to survive, eating up to 30 pounds per day. The sad truth to this is that they need to use the least amount of energy they can getting it and that often results in them targeting the youngest and weakest of all other wildlife, and in some cases even their own kind.
Man Shares Eerie Video Showing 'Abandoned' Campsite in Grizzly Country
"Tent, sleeping bags. Abandoned for weeks? Where are the people?" text over TikToker Ron Ulrich's video said.
Incredible Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park
Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
Famous Teton grizzly bear killed
One of famed grizzly bear 399’s four offspring was euthanized Tuesday as the result of behavior problems. According to US Fish and Wildlife Service Spokesman Joe Szuszwalak, the action follows more than thirteen documented conflicts involving bear #1057 since May. He says this increasingly dangerous behavior included an interaction where a resident attempted to haze the bear from their front porch with warning shots, but the bear remained on the porch and showed no reaction.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Some Bozo At Glacier National Park Tries His Hardest To Get Railroaded By A Bighorn Sheep
The straight up stupidity of some people is truly unbelievable. You would think that the three bison attacks in one week at Yellowstone National Park would be enough for people to finally think to themselves:. “Hmm, I probably should keep my distance from these creatures like the park says to.”
Creepy Video Taken in the Mountains of Idaho Remains Unexplained
One of the best things about living in Idaho is that there never seems to be a shortage of mysteries. In a recent search on YouTube, I came across a video taken in the Idaho mountains back in 2019. The YouTube channel “Muskrat Outdoors” posted the video on June 10, 2019, and shows us an eerie scene in the middle of nowhere. What makes it odd is that the man in the video finds a milk canister tied to a tree that is completely stuffed with furs and other animal parts including coyotes.
10 Of The Dumbest People To Ever Step Foot Inside Yellowstone National Park
Just the word stirs up a buzz. Whether it be one of the most popular shows on television in recent memory, or the second most visited National Park in the nation, something about Yellowstone just gets the people going. Almost 4-million people visit Yellowstone each year. Most of them behave...
Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’
Jason Van Tatenhove’s involvement with the far-right paramilitary group the Oath Keepers started and ended in Montana. He first met up with the group in Montana to participate in the 2014 standoff between Cliven Bundy and the Bureau of Land Management over grazing fees. He then left the group in 2018 after overhearing a conversation […] The post Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wyoming shootouts leave man dead
A pair of shootouts on Wyoming highways over the weekend left one man dead near Sundance. On Friday, around 10:00 pm, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man who was walking along Interstate 90 around milepost in Crook County. After determining that the man had an outstanding...
California woman victim of rare predatory grizzly attack
A California woman who was fatally mauled by a grizzly bear in western Montana last summer was the victim of a rare predatory attack by a food-conditioned bear that was likely attracted to food in and near her tent and scents left behind from recent Independence Day picnics, wildlife officials said.
Black Bear Chases Montana Mountain Biker Down The Side Of A Mountain In Wild Video
You may have seen a post earlier this week with footage of a curious black bear casually following a jogger in Teton National Park. The man’s poise and ability to remain calm and move slow likely prevented the bear’s predatory instincts from being sparked. Had he panicked and ran away, it could have very well caused the bear to chase him down.
Once-In-A-Lifetime Video Captures Grizzly Bear Chasing Mountain Goats Past Terrified Hikers At Glacier National Park
Everyone hopes to see some nice views, maybe an animal encounter of sorts from afar, but a big ol’ grizzly barreling down the trail right at you? Not what you signed up for…. What if it decides you’re gonna be its dinner instead? I mean, honestly, the mountain goats...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: Moronic Tourist Scales Fallen Log Instead of Bridge Above Roaring Waterfall in Glacier National Park
With the last few days of summer approaching, many are hitting the trails to soak up the remaining sunshine. However, many hikers, like this one in Glacier National Park, are on the hunt to get the perfect pic, despite putting their lives at risk. Sadly, some tourists devote too much...
WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Shares Insane New Footage of Devastating 2022 Flooding
Yellowstone National Park has released “compiled footage from the day of the flood and the resulting damage,” and it is intense, to say the least. Courtesy of their Minute Out In It: Flood Event June 13, 2022 feature, the public is seeing incredible in-park footage from the Yellowstone Flood Event for the first time. First up is a never-before-seen view from the Lamar River Canyon as the Lamar River churns with unimaginable force.
Montana: Six dead after dust storm causes 21-vehicle pile-up
At least six people have been killed after a dust storm caused a pile-up of 21 vehicles in Montana. Strong winds whipped up the dust and left drivers with “zero visibility” before the “mass casualty crash” on Friday afternoon. Gusts of 60mph were recorded around the...
dlnewstoday.com
Wyoming Ranch Previously Owned by Walt Disney Family is on the Market for $71 Million
Diamond G Ranch, which is about 17 miles west of Dubois and 23 minutes from Yellowstone National Park, is now available on the real estate market. The ranch’s previous owners were Walt Disney and family, and current owner is Stephen M. Gordon, who purchased from Disney in the 1980s.
Feds Close Dall Sheep Hunting in Alaska’s Central Brooks Range
Earlier this week, the Federal Subsistence Board voted unanimously to close more federal public lands in Alaska—this time for Dall sheep hunters. The decision, called WSA22-02, took many hunters by surprise. It was submitted for consideration in early 2022 by the Western Interior Alaska Subsistence Regional Advisory Council—it was written and championed by its chairman Jack Reakoff. The now-approved request states the following:
Woman Miraculously Survives Being Gored Through Major Artery By Bison At Custer State Park
The number of bison attacks we’ve seen happen in 2022 in the United States is insane. We saw three people get gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park in only one week, and several other close calls that could’ve ended quite badly. With that being said, we can...
Two Massive Bull Elk Battle In The Middle Of River In Yellowstone National Park
It doesn’t get any better than this. Two absolutely massive animals going head-to-head in a river, hoping they are the dominant one to get the girl they’re chasing. Elk tend to duke it out during the rut every year for breeding rights. Going horn to horn to gather your harem of women… talk about a scary way to go about it. I mean, bulls can weigh up to 1,000-pounds and they larger they are, the larger their antlers get. A […] The post Two Massive Bull Elk Battle In The Middle Of River In Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
WATCH: Unattended Kids Pick Grass To Feed Wild Elk With Nearby Calf at Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone National Park tourists are at it again, and by “it” I mean breaking the rules when it comes to wildlife. In a recent video from the Instagram page Tourons of Yellowstone, a couple of kids were left unattended around a group of grazing elk and a calf. First of all, the kids were digging up the grass, which is a bad look just from landscaping and environmental standards. Second of all, far be it from me to comment on anyone’s parenting, but, seriously, where are their parents? Who leaves their kids alone with wild elk? Do they think the elk are going to babysit?
My Country 95.5
Casper, WY
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0