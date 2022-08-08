Read full article on original website
Australian airline Qantas has asked its senior executives to help out as airport baggage handlers as it struggles to manage a staff shortage.
Senior executives at Qantas are being asked to trade their high-profile positions to work as ground handlers as part of a plan to combat labour shortages. The embattled airline’s chief operating officer, Colin Hughes, told staff in an internal memo that Qantas is seeking expressions of interest for a contingency program over a three-month period.
Qantas asks 100 executives and managers to volunteer as full-time baggage handlers for 3 months to help ease airport chaos
Qantas — alongside the entire aviation industry — is struggling to cope with a strong rebound in travel demand as pandemic restrictions ease.
