Daily Mail

Qantas is now asking senior executives to work as baggage handlers as the airline battles delays, cancellations and worker shortages under Alan Joyce

Qantas has asked senior executives to leave their cushy jobs and work full-time as baggage handlers for up to three months in the latest astonishing move from the 'Spirit of Australia'. Colin Hughes, the airline's chief operating officer, wrote to high-level staff last week saying it was looking for at...
airlive.net

Qantas asks the airline’s managers to volunteer to fill in as baggage handlers

Senior executives at Qantas are being asked to trade their high-profile positions to work as ground handlers as part of a plan to combat labour shortages. The embattled airline’s chief operating officer, Colin Hughes, told staff in an internal memo that Qantas is seeking expressions of interest for a contingency program over a three-month period.
The Independent

Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas

A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
Business Insider

More than 150 passengers were forced to sleep on chairs and boxes in a cold airport terminal because their flights were diverted and the crew timed out

Qantas diverted flights due to fog, leaving passengers stranded overnight in an airport, per reports. The airline said the crew had timed out and it couldn't find accommodation for the passengers. Passengers told the media they were left to sleep in cold, uncomfortable conditions in the airport. More than 150...
TheStreet

A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight

At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
Travel + Leisure

Delta Just Opened Its Only International Sky Club Lounge — Here's Where

Delta Air Lines opened its only international Sky Club lounge in Tokyo on Friday, July 29, welcoming guests with sake, a made-to-order noodle bar, and more. The lounge, which was initially expected to open in the summer of 2020 before building was stymied by the pandemic, is located in Terminal 3 of Tokyo's Haneda Airport, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. The new lounge is the only one at the airport operated by an American airline and marks Delta's lounge expansion beyond the United States.
