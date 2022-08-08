ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Comments / 0

Related
studyfinds.org

Aging and smoking named the 2 biggest risk factors for all types of cancer

ATLANTA — Cancer can be the unfortunate end result of numerous dietary and lifestyle choices, but a new study has identified the two most influential factors. Researchers at the American Cancer Society say aging and smoking are the two most important risk factors when determining a person’s relative and five-year risk of developing any type of cancer.
CANCER
Medical News Today

'A banana a day': Starch supplement may reduce the risk of some hereditary cancers

An international trial has found that resistant starches could help protect people with an elevated risk of hereditary cancers. The decades-long study also reported that resistant starch supplementation reduced cancers in this group by over 60%. The protective effect of these starches lasted at least 10 years after stopping the...
CANCER
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

New Risk Factor Identified Increases Women’s Stroke Risk By 34%

A new study published today in Stroke indicated that women with endometriosis may have a greater risk of stroke compared to women without chronic inflammatory disorder. Authors of the study estimate that about 10% of reproductive-aged women in the United States have endometriosis, which is characterized by abnormal growth of endometrial-like tissue outside the uterus. Endometriosis has been linked to an increased risk of heart attack, stroke, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol in women.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Prevention#Cancer Risk#National Cancer Institute#Diseases#General Health#Overweight And Obesity#Healthday
MedicalXpress

Study shows older age and smoking most important risk factors for developing any cancer

A new large study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS) shows older age and smoking are the two most important risk factors associated with a relative and absolute five-year risk of developing any cancer. The findings also demonstrate that in addition to age and smoking history, clinicians should consider excess body fat, family history of any cancer, and several other factors that may help patients determine if they may benefit from enhanced cancer screening or prevention interventions. The data was published today in the journal Cancer.
CANCER
Digital Collegian

Lung Cancer Risk Increased for Smokers Not Offered Annual Screening

TUESDAY, Aug. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Smokers for whom annual screening with low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) is not recommended may have a high risk for lung cancer, according to a study published online July 28 in JAMA Oncology. Charles Faselis, M.D., from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Washington,...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Dementia risk may be higher if an upper heart chamber is abnormal

Structural or functional abnormalities within the heart's left atrium, with or without symptoms, may increase a person's risk of developing dementia later in life by 35%, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Dementia risk increased even among those who did not experience atrial fibrillation or stroke, two conditions known to be associated with dementia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedicalXpress

Premature menopause is associated with increased risk of heart problems

Menopause before 40 years of age is associated with elevated risks of heart failure and atrial fibrillation, according to a study published today in European Heart Journal, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). The study in more than 1.4 million women found that the younger the age at menopause, the higher the risk of new-onset heart failure and atrial fibrillation.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Healthline

When Colorectal Cancer Spreads to the Liver

Colorectal cancer is cancer that develops in your large intestine (colon) or rectum. It’s the. type of cancer in women and the third most common in men. Colorectal cancer can spread to other parts of your body through your bloodstream or lymphatic system. The liver is the. place for...
CANCER
Seniors Guide

Maintaining Bone Health: Risk Factors and Supplements

Healthy bones support mobility, protect our internal organs, and store minerals that can be useful for health overall. Dr. Taryn Smith of Mayo Clinic provides suggestions for maintaining bone health, including lifestyle factors, foods, and supplements for adequate calcium and vitamin D. DEAR MAYO CLINIC:. My mother had osteoporosis and...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

How a new AI system may help identify potentially cancerous lesions in people with IBD

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) has no cure and affects 6 to 8 million people globally. People with IBD have a higher risk of developing colorectal cancer. Researchers from Okayama University developed an artificial intelligence (AI) system to help doctors better identify potentially cancerous lesions in the large intestine. Inflammatory bowel...
CANCER
boldsky.com

Men At Higher Risks Of Most Cancer Types Than Women: Insights From New Study

According to a peer-reviewed study published in the American Cancer Society Journal, cancer affects men and women in different ways, and the cause can be differences in the biological sexes rather than differences in behaviours like smoking, high fat diet or alcohol use. [1]. The study was published on 8...
CANCER
labroots.com

A Protein Detectable in Blood Linked to Diabetes Onset and Cancer Mortality

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a well-established risk factor associated with some types of cancer, including liver, pancreas, endometrium, colorectal, breast, and bladder. In fact, cancer and T2D have many common risk factors, including age and obesity. Both cancer and diabetes comprise highly complex diseases with various subtypes and distinct pathologies and involve multiple organ systems. These challenges make it difficult to fully understand the links between cancer and T2D.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Protein May Predict Risk of Diabetes and Death From Cancer

New research, published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]), suggests that people with elevated levels of the protein prostasin (mainly found in epithelial cells which line the surfaces and organs of the body) may be at higher risk of developing diabetes. Importantly,...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy