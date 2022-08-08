Read full article on original website
studyfinds.org
Aging and smoking named the 2 biggest risk factors for all types of cancer
ATLANTA — Cancer can be the unfortunate end result of numerous dietary and lifestyle choices, but a new study has identified the two most influential factors. Researchers at the American Cancer Society say aging and smoking are the two most important risk factors when determining a person’s relative and five-year risk of developing any type of cancer.
Medical News Today
'A banana a day': Starch supplement may reduce the risk of some hereditary cancers
An international trial has found that resistant starches could help protect people with an elevated risk of hereditary cancers. The decades-long study also reported that resistant starch supplementation reduced cancers in this group by over 60%. The protective effect of these starches lasted at least 10 years after stopping the...
Why People at High Risk for Pancreatic Cancer Need Regular Screenings
It’s worth it for people at high risk for pancreatic cancer to get screened regularly. A new study from Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center found that the screenings helped detect precancerous conditions and cancers earlier, allowing individuals to begin treatment when the disease was in its early stages. Early...
New Risk Factor Identified Increases Women’s Stroke Risk By 34%
A new study published today in Stroke indicated that women with endometriosis may have a greater risk of stroke compared to women without chronic inflammatory disorder. Authors of the study estimate that about 10% of reproductive-aged women in the United States have endometriosis, which is characterized by abnormal growth of endometrial-like tissue outside the uterus. Endometriosis has been linked to an increased risk of heart attack, stroke, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol in women.
MedicalXpress
Study shows older age and smoking most important risk factors for developing any cancer
A new large study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS) shows older age and smoking are the two most important risk factors associated with a relative and absolute five-year risk of developing any cancer. The findings also demonstrate that in addition to age and smoking history, clinicians should consider excess body fat, family history of any cancer, and several other factors that may help patients determine if they may benefit from enhanced cancer screening or prevention interventions. The data was published today in the journal Cancer.
People With Gout Are At Higher Risk Of Stroke And Heart Disease, According To New Study
Experts from the University of Nottingham and Keele University have found that in the four months after a gout flare, the risk of heart attacks and strokes temporarily goes up. Those who had a heart attack or stroke were found to be more than twice as likely to have flared...
Digital Collegian
Lung Cancer Risk Increased for Smokers Not Offered Annual Screening
TUESDAY, Aug. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Smokers for whom annual screening with low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) is not recommended may have a high risk for lung cancer, according to a study published online July 28 in JAMA Oncology. Charles Faselis, M.D., from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Washington,...
MedicalXpress
Dementia risk may be higher if an upper heart chamber is abnormal
Structural or functional abnormalities within the heart's left atrium, with or without symptoms, may increase a person's risk of developing dementia later in life by 35%, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Dementia risk increased even among those who did not experience atrial fibrillation or stroke, two conditions known to be associated with dementia.
MedicalXpress
Premature menopause is associated with increased risk of heart problems
Menopause before 40 years of age is associated with elevated risks of heart failure and atrial fibrillation, according to a study published today in European Heart Journal, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). The study in more than 1.4 million women found that the younger the age at menopause, the higher the risk of new-onset heart failure and atrial fibrillation.
MedicalXpress
Study finds second primary lung cancer is 4 percent and as high as 8 percent among surgery patients
Using data from the National Lung Screening Trial, researchers found that the incidence of second primary lung cancer was approximately 4% among the entire cohort of lung cancer patients and was as high as 8% among patients undergoing surgery for stage IA disease. The research was presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna.
Gout flareups may precede heart attack, stroke, study says
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The risk of heart attacks and strokes temporarily increases in the four months after a gout flareup, a British study released Tuesday suggests. Gout is a common, painful form of inflammatory arthritis that often affects the big toe joint. According to the research, gout patients who...
Healthline
When Colorectal Cancer Spreads to the Liver
Colorectal cancer is cancer that develops in your large intestine (colon) or rectum. It’s the. type of cancer in women and the third most common in men. Colorectal cancer can spread to other parts of your body through your bloodstream or lymphatic system. The liver is the. place for...
Maintaining Bone Health: Risk Factors and Supplements
Healthy bones support mobility, protect our internal organs, and store minerals that can be useful for health overall. Dr. Taryn Smith of Mayo Clinic provides suggestions for maintaining bone health, including lifestyle factors, foods, and supplements for adequate calcium and vitamin D. DEAR MAYO CLINIC:. My mother had osteoporosis and...
Medical News Today
How a new AI system may help identify potentially cancerous lesions in people with IBD
Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) has no cure and affects 6 to 8 million people globally. People with IBD have a higher risk of developing colorectal cancer. Researchers from Okayama University developed an artificial intelligence (AI) system to help doctors better identify potentially cancerous lesions in the large intestine. Inflammatory bowel...
boldsky.com
Men At Higher Risks Of Most Cancer Types Than Women: Insights From New Study
According to a peer-reviewed study published in the American Cancer Society Journal, cancer affects men and women in different ways, and the cause can be differences in the biological sexes rather than differences in behaviours like smoking, high fat diet or alcohol use. [1]. The study was published on 8...
labroots.com
A Protein Detectable in Blood Linked to Diabetes Onset and Cancer Mortality
Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a well-established risk factor associated with some types of cancer, including liver, pancreas, endometrium, colorectal, breast, and bladder. In fact, cancer and T2D have many common risk factors, including age and obesity. Both cancer and diabetes comprise highly complex diseases with various subtypes and distinct pathologies and involve multiple organ systems. These challenges make it difficult to fully understand the links between cancer and T2D.
technologynetworks.com
Protein May Predict Risk of Diabetes and Death From Cancer
New research, published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]), suggests that people with elevated levels of the protein prostasin (mainly found in epithelial cells which line the surfaces and organs of the body) may be at higher risk of developing diabetes. Importantly,...
MedicalXpress
Smoking cessation program reports that 30 percent of support in a lung cancer screening program
Patients with lung cancer who attended a lung cancer screening event and who then participated in a personalized smoking cessation study achieved smoking abstinence rates of more than 30 percent, according to research presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna. Many participants who undergo...
Nursing Times
Gout flare-ups ‘linked’ to transient rise in heart attack and stroke risk
The risk of heart attacks and strokes temporarily increases during the four months following a gout flare-up, according to UK researchers. They found that gout patients who experienced a heart attack or stroke were twice as likely to have had a flare-up in the 60 days prior to the event.
MedicalXpress
NELSON trial protocol more sensitive than NLST and may increase the benefits of lung cancer screening
The protocol used to screen and detect lung cancer in the NELSON Trial is more sensitive than the protocol used in the National Lung Cancer Screening Trial, particularly for early-stage cancers, according to research reported today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna. The Dutch-Belgian lung...
