Financial Reports

CECO: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

DALLAS (AP) _ CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $4.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 18 cents per share.

The maker of air pollution controls and industrial ventilation systems posted revenue of $105.4 million in the period.

CECO expects full-year revenue in the range of $375 million to $400 million.

CECO shares have increased 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 16% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CECE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CECE

