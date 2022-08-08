CECO: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $4.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 18 cents per share.

The maker of air pollution controls and industrial ventilation systems posted revenue of $105.4 million in the period.

CECO expects full-year revenue in the range of $375 million to $400 million.

CECO shares have increased 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 16% in the last 12 months.

