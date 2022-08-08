ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kandi Tech: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

JINHUA, China (AP) _ Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $1.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Jinhua, China-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The electric and all-terrain vehicle maker posted revenue of $20.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KNDI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KNDI

