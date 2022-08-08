Read full article on original website
A COVID vaccine maker received $1.6 billion in Operation Warp Speed funding. It’s administered just 7,300 shots in the U.S
Novavax announced sales of just $186 million for the quarter, far below analyst expectations of $1.02 billion. The company also halved its revenue forecast and now expects sales for 2022 to fall between $2 billion and $2.3 billion, instead of the $4 billion to $5 billion it predicted earlier this year.
Visualizing 10 Years Of Global EV Sales By Country
Visualizing 10 Years Of Global EV Sales By Country. In 2011, around 55,000 electric vehicles (EVs) were sold around the world. 10 years later in 2021, that figure had grown close to 7 million vehicles. With many countries getting plugged into electrification, the global EV market has seen exponential growth...
Are Older Workers Propping Up The US Economy?
Are 55 and older workers propping up the U.S. economy? The data is rather persuasive that the answer is yes. The chart of U.S. employment ages 25 to 54 years of age and 55 and older reveals a startling change. There are now 20 million more 55+ employed than there...
US REITs taxation for non-US residents
US REITs taxation for non-US residents - is REIT ETF a workaround? Hi there. I am a non-resident in the US and I would like to invest in US REIT's. The issue for me is that as non- resident my REIT dividends would be subject to 30% withholding tax. Can anyone knowledgeable clarify if I can sidestep that withholding tax if instead of buying specific REITS directly I invest in them via REITETFs? I will be very grateful for informed insights into that issue.
Polio unlikely to spread widely in U.S
The detection of poliovirus in wastewater samples in London and New York state is providing another stark reminder of the importance of vaccination and new forms of surveillance, public health experts say. Why it matters: A pandemic-weary public already facing the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 and monkeypox is feeling jittery...
Can I Invest in AAPL & MSFT individually via Vanguard?
Can I Invest in AAPL & MSFT individually via Vanguard? I am wondering whether its possible to invest into dividend stocks. Is this possible via Vanguard UK, as I cant find the option? I can find the page on the US website but not the UK version.https://personal.vanguard.com/us/funds/stocks/snapshot?Ticker=AAPL andamp;MSFT.
Market Surge After US Inflation Data Has Skeptics Warning It’s Overdone
The cooler-than-expected US inflation reading for July is a positive sign that has buoyed risk assets. The rally that sent the S&P 500 to a three-month high was fueled by bets that the Federal Reserve may turn less hawkish on interest rate hikes. Market observers cautioned that policy makers will want to see months more of evidence that price gains are slowing.
Stock futures nudge higher as investors brace for July inflation report
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 68 points, or 0.21%. S&P 500 futures added 0.28% and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.4%. The moves come after the S&P 500 and NasDAQ fell for a third straight day on Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite led the declines, falling 1.19%. Economists expect the report...
