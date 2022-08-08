Read full article on original website
Wells Fargo says US inflation could drop to 5% by October, given the plunge in gasoline prices
US inflation could well drop to 5% over the coming months after a sharp fall in energy prices, Wells Fargo said. Gasoline prices in the US have tumbled from above $5 a gallon in June to roughly $4 as of Tuesday. Yet Wells Fargo said inflation is unlikely to keep...
Don't expect the stock market to rally even as gas prices fall and inflation cools, Goldman Sachs says
Falling gas prices mean inflation is set to cool considerably over the coming months, according to Goldman Sachs. Analysts expect lower gas prices to shave at least one percentage point off of headline CPI. But the stock market has limited upside as the Fed is unlikely to tolerate easing financial...
CNBC
Gold gains as dollar, yields slip; focus on U.S. inflation data
Gold prices rose on Monday following a pullback in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, while investor focus shifted to U.S. inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve's rate hike plan. Spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,788.39 per ounce. U.S. gold futures also settled up 0.8% at %1,804.8. The...
U.S. consumer spending beats expectations in June; inflation accelerates
WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending increased more than expected in June as Americans paid more for goods and services, with monthly inflation surging by the most since 2005.
NY Fed survey: Inflation expectations are plunging
Americans' expectations for future inflation plunged in July, at least according to one closely watched survey out this morning. That's great news for anyone who doesn't want current prices to become the new normal. Driving the news: The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Survey of Consumer Expectations showed steep...
biztoc.com
Where you keep your savings is going to be very important.’ Pros predict when interest rates on savings accounts will rise, and where to find the best rates now
The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates on savings accounts and certificates of deposit. The move is good news for savers who want to keep their money in the U.S. But it's also bad news for those who don't want to pay as much as they do. When the Fed...
Dollar edges higher as traders await U.S. inflation report
NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar edged higher on Tuesday, erasing earlier losses as risk appetite dwindled ahead of key inflation figures that could offer clues on how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in its expected interest rate hike in September.
biztoc.com
Fed considers full-percentage point rate hike and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
CRUSHING INFLATION SOLUTION?: The scorching-hot July jobs report raises the risk of a full-percentage point interest rate increase when the Federal Reserve meets in September as policymakers try to crush inflation and cool the labor market, according to Citigroup economists. Citigroup strategists, led by Andrew Hollenhorst, wrote in a Monday...
A hot inflation report this week could upset the stock market's relief rally, even after a strong jobs reported quelled recession fears, Barclays says
The rally in US stocks could lose its footing if the July inflation report unexpectedly shows prices accelerating, Barclays said. The July jobs blowout delivered last week underlined persistent inflation pressures, suggesting the Fed will remain aggressive with rate hikes. The consumer price index report is due Wednesday, and Barclays...
Dollar Gains Ahead Of Inflation Data: Analyst Says Euro Parity Could Be Tested Again
The U.S. dollar traded marginally higher during the Asia session on Wednesday as traders prepared for U.S. consumer inflation data due later in the day, which will determine the course of prospective rate hikes. Earlier, a strong July jobs report had stoked fears of aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
Investors are betting there's a 60% chance of a smaller Fed rate hike in September after July inflation cooled
Pricing suggests the Fed won't hike interest rates by 75 basis points for the third straight time. The FOMC will meet in September.
Stocks stumble as caution reigns ahead of U.S. inflation data
LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Shares slipped and the dollar hung off recent highs on Tuesday as investors eyed U.S. inflation data due a day later that will likely yield clues to any further aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes.
Either the Fed or the market is going to 'melt like an ice-cream cone' as investors ponder the outlook for rates, one strategist says
The Federal Reserve and the stock market are now dangerously misaligned, according to Rabobank. Strategist Michael Every warned the US central bank looks likely to stay hawkish and continue hiking interest rates aggressively. "Someone, either the Fed or Mr Market, is going to melt like an ice-cream cone, and soon,"...
Fed seen delivering half-point rate hike in Sept as inflation eases
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Slowing U.S. inflation may allow Federal Reserve policymakers to downshift their most aggressive round of monetary policy tightening in decades when they meet next month, though data on tap in coming weeks could still change the picture.
US Dollar Index (DXY) Plunges Below 105.00 on 8.5% CPI in July
The US dollar collapsed against its major currency rivals in the middle of the trading week, driven by odds that the Federal Reserve will pivot following a lower-than-expected consumer price index (CPI) in July. The greenback had been strengthening heading into the inflation report, but investors’ expectations impacted the buck.
Investor Optimism Down Slightly Ahead Of U.S. Inflation Data
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index remained in the "neutral" zone on Wednesday following a decline in the U.S. stock markets. Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday as tech stocks dropped sharply following warning from Micron Technology, Inc. MU. The company said its Q4 revenue may come in at or below the low end of its guidance range provided in its June earnings call.
biztoc.com
In China, Higher Consumer Inflation Masks Weak Demand
China's headline consumer inflation rate surged to its fastest pace in two years in July. But a drop in core inflation points to a different problem: weak domestic demand. Headline consumer prices rose by 2.7% in July from a year earlier, accelerating from June’s 2.5% gain.
CNBC
Dollar extends gains against yen as big Fed hike bets ramp up
The dollar firmed slightly against the yen on Monday, building on the strong gains made at the end of last week after surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data. Traders currently see a 70.5% probability the Fed continues the pace of 75 basis-point interest-rate increases for its next policy decision on Sept. 21, from about 41% before the strong payrolls data on Friday raised worries that wage growth would fuel inflationary pressures.
FOXBusiness
Americans' inflation expectations declined sharply in July, New York Fed says
Consumer expectations for where inflation will be one year from now fell sharply in July, according to a key Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey published Monday, a potentially reassuring sign for the U.S. central bank as it tries to cool surging prices. The median expectation is that the...
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Likely To See Initial Jump Following Tamer Than Expected Inflation Data
(RTTNews) - With investors reacting positively to a highly anticipated reading on U.S. inflation, stocks are likely to move to the upside in early trading on Wednesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a sharply higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures jumping by 415 points.
