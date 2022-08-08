ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Elon Musk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla Stock, Leaving Investors to Wonder What’s Next

Elon Musk, the enigmatic, impenetrable CEO of Tesla is at it again. He sold billions worth of shares in his electric-vehicle company over the past three trading days. That will leave investors wondering why and, more importantly, what comes next. The sales were conducted over three days in more than 120 separate transactions.
srnnews.com

Dreaded ‘down rounds’ shave billions off startup valuations

(Reuters) – Several high-flying startups are being brought down to earth, as a recent carnage in global equity markets and lackluster demand for new listings force companies to raise funds at a substantial discount to their sky-high valuations. Easy money from venture capital dealmaking is fast evaporating in an...
blockworks.co

Funding Wrap: Gaming Startups Still a Hot Item for Venture Capitalists

Play-to-earn gaming companies and services remain popular among investors looking to inject money into the crypto space. Most recently, Andreesen Horowitz (a16z) funneled $6 million into Web3 startup Halliday, which allows its gaming clientele to buy and use digital assets in the metaverse. Hashed, a_capital, SV Angel and other investors also participated in the funding.
biztoc.com

Will Shiba Inu Reach $1? No, But New Cryptocurrency Meme Coin Tamadoge Might

Investors are wondering whether the most popular meme coins like Shiba Inu will reach $1. The ongoing crypto correction is enticing traders to look at multi-utility cryptocurrencies. Tamadoge is an upcoming play-to-earn (P2E) platform and one of the best new crypto to invest in. TAMA is the native cryptocurrency &...
u.today

Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Fortune

As the office goes extinct, the WeWork era rises again

Offices may be over for many workers, but coworking spaces are roaring back. Over 800 coworking spaces shuttered over the past two years, per flexible workspace tracker Upsuite. Even some of the once-ubiquitous brands, like WeWork and women-only club The Wing, were already struggling when the pandemic hit. No longer....
biztoc.com

Tesla (TSLA) secures deal for $5 billion worth of nickel in Indonesia, says official

Tesla reportedly agrees to a deal with the Indonesian government that will secure the automaker about $5 billion worth of nickel. In 2020, we reported on Tesla allegedly being in talks to build a new nickel venture in the country, which has a strong nickel reserve. nickel is one of the main materials used in the production of cathodes for battery cells used in electric vehicles.
teslarati.com

Elon Musk, other immigrants founded 55% of America’s unicorns

Immigrants such as Elon Musk have started 55% of America’s unicorn companies according to a new study from the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP). These startups are valued at $1 billion or more and nearly two-thirds or 64% of U.S. billion-dollar companies were founded or co-founded by immigrants or children of an immigrant.
biztoc.com

Fed considers full-percentage point rate hike and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know

CRUSHING INFLATION SOLUTION?: The scorching-hot July jobs report raises the risk of a full-percentage point interest rate increase when the Federal Reserve meets in September as policymakers try to crush inflation and cool the labor market, according to Citigroup economists. Citigroup strategists, led by Andrew Hollenhorst, wrote in a Monday...
