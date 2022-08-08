Read full article on original website
A Twilio exec explains what metric should always accompany customer lifetime value
Over the past few weeks, I’ve been speaking with academic experts and CFOs about emerging KPIs (key performance indicators). As I previously wrote, customer lifetime value (CLV) is in; and 30-year-old KPIs are out. I thought it would be particularly interesting to talk to a company expert who is in the business of customer engagement to dig deeper into what measures matter and why.
InvestorPlace
March Forward with Security Superstar Palantir Technologies
Today we’re pitting analyst against analyst, as one Wall Street expert seems to like Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) while another is decidedly cautious. At the same time, PLTR stock could get a nice boost as it secures a deal with the U.S. military that’s worth many millions of dollars.
crowdfundinsider.com
Scott Purcell’s New Web3 Startup Fortress Blockchain Raises $22.5 Million Seed Round
Fortress Blockchain Technology has raised a $22.5 million seed round to pursue its vision for B2B infrastructure for Web3. Fortress Blockchain was founded by Scott Purcell, the individual who founded the successful custody and infrastructure Fintech – Prime Trust. The funding was led by Ayon Capital. In a company...
EMEA Daily: AstroPay Launches Affiliate Program; Shopic Bags $35M for Smart Cart Grocery Tech
In today’s top news from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), U.K.-based online payments firm AstroPay launched a new affiliate program, Israeli smart grocery cart startup Shopic raised $35 million in a Series B round and more. Capify, a specialist small- to medium-sized business (SMB) lender based in...
Visa Direct Takes Preferred Partner Program Live Worldwide
The Visa Direct Preferred Partner Program is now available to FinTechs, acquirers, treasury banks and payment processors worldwide as a way to help providers have access to the right tools to develop successful global money movement solutions. Offering technical training, sales, and go-to-market resources, the global Visa Direct Preferred Partner...
biztoc.com
Will Shiba Inu Reach $1? No, But New Cryptocurrency Meme Coin Tamadoge Might
Investors are wondering whether the most popular meme coins like Shiba Inu will reach $1. The ongoing crypto correction is enticing traders to look at multi-utility cryptocurrencies. Tamadoge is an upcoming play-to-earn (P2E) platform and one of the best new crypto to invest in. TAMA is the native cryptocurrency &...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Laid-off Oracle worker says workers were blindsided. Will uncertainty in tech make some leave the industry entirely?
As Haley Daigle neared graduation from St. Edward’s University and continued interning at Oracle, the company grew to be her top choice for a job post-grad. She succeeded and became a full-time employee in an Austin-based marketing position where she had the flexibility to work remotely. Then, on Monday, she got a phone call that she was part of the layoffs at the Austin-based software giant. “I think a lot of people were blindsided. I don't think that the VPs even knew what was going on, necessarily,” Daigle said. “I think it was just kind of a crazy shift that...
Lowe's Owns and Sells Kobalt Tools, Products Are Made in China
Home Depot and Lowe's have been reliable retailers for home construction needs for decades now. The vast options of tools and equipment they offer can help people take care of small tasks around the home and also help keep industrial companies operating. When it comes to Lowe’s, Kobalt is one of the most popular brands for power and hand tools. The brand is very reliable and more affordable than a high-end brand such as Dewalt. Who makes Kobalt tools for Lowe’s?
TechCrunch
5 reasons why Ukraine’s fintech sector is growing despite war
Despite the hurdles of war, the Ukrainian fintech community is working to create better infrastructure and regulation for the country, which can attract valuable companies and institutional investors from different backgrounds. It’s a valuable market. I’m sure many investors think the country’s IT sector is a risky investment right...
The Guardian view on water companies: nationalise a flawed private system | Editorial
Editorial: Time to fix Britain’s broken private utility model, whereby natural monopolies are able to dupe weak regulators
bloomberglaw.com
Sidley Austin Adds Jones Day Partner to Growing M&A and PE Group
Sidley Austin continues to build out its M&A and private equity prowess with the addition of Justin Macke in New York. Macke comes over from Jones Day where he became partner in 2020. He works with private equity firms and public companies in a wide array of transactions, including M&A, corporate governance, shareholder activism and SEC matters.
B2B Commerce Platform Intershop Partners With Luminos Labs
B2B commerce platform Intershop, which serves manufacturing and distributing companies, will partner with Luminos Labs, digital commerce systems integrator, to help companies offer more digital commerce options, a press release said Tuesday (Aug. 9). Business-to-business companies are looking into ways to enhance their commerce experiences in the modern digital landscape....
thefastmode.com
Samsung, Kajeet Partner to Deliver Smart Private 5G Network Solutions
Samsung and Kajeet announced a collaboration to deploy Kajeet’s Smart Private 5GTM Platform with Samsung’s CBRS solutions, bringing next-generation RAN and private network solutions to a range of enterprises and public service organizations. With this agreement, Kajeet becomes an authorized distributor of Samsung’s private RAN solutions in the...
Figure Teams With Visa to Improve Banking in a Box Platform
Blockchain lending startup Figure Technologies has teamed with Visa to offer issuing processor services using Figure’s Banking in a Box online banking platform. According to a Wednesday (Aug. 10) news release, Visa DPS will be a central part of Banking in a Box, which lets Figure Pay customers add eligible deposit accounts, payments and cards to online retail, FinTech or banking offerings.
Mobile app tech firm AppLovin makes $20 billion offer to acquire Unity
TL;DR: Mobile app technology company AppLovin has submitted an unsolicited offer to purchase Unity Software. The all-stock deal would value Unity shares at $58.85 each, representing a premium of 18 percent compare to what Unity closed at on Monday afternoon and a 48 premium over share prices as of July 12.
pymnts.com
Canadian Release of Sage Payroll Provides Solution for SMBs
Working to help Canadian small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) handle their administrative responsibilities, Sage has launched a new solution that integrates with Sage Accounting and simplifies accounting, payroll and human resources (HR) processes. The Canadian release of Sage Payroll is a cloud-first solution that enables teams to manage payroll and...
IGN
Mobile Software Company Offers to Buy Unity for Over $17 Billion
Mobile software company AppLovin has offered to buy Unity for $17.5 billion. According to Reuters, the mobile software developer from Palo Alto, California has put in an all-stock bid for Unity – the company behind the popular Unity Engine, which has been used to make games as diverse as Call of Duty: Mobile and Pokemon Go. Unity previously planned to acquire AppLovin competitor, ironSource.
TechCrunch
TikTok parent ByteDance just bought a hospital group in China
The buyout cost ByteDance $1.5 billion, according to Bloomberg. A spokesperson for Xiaohe Health, ByteDance’s healthcare business, confirmed the acquisition but declined to comment on the deal size. The transaction is turning some heads in the tech industry. For one, China has over the past few years ramped up...
biztoc.com
The Trade Desk, Inc. 2023 Q2 - Results
Seeking Alpha's transcripts team is responsible for the development of all of our transcript-related projects. We currently publish thousands of quarterly earnings calls per quarter on our site and are continuing to grow and expand our coverage. The purpose of this profile is to allow us to share with our readers new transcript-related developments. Thanks, SA Transcripts Team.
