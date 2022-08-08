Elk are big, tough animals and any elk hunting rifle you select needs to be chosen with that fact in mind. When it comes to the best cartridges for elk, the .30-calibers still rule the roost, but there are plenty of good elk rifles chambered in smaller offerings. The magnum guys talk up the ability of the big boomers to handle less-than-ideal shot angles, while the smaller-caliber camp points to the better precision and recoil management that lighter cartridges offer. Both sides have merit.

