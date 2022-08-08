ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens OC Greg Roman weighs in on RB competition

By Steve Rudden
 2 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens saw their running back position be decimated by injuries during the 2021 season. They lost J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill to season-ending injuries, causing the team to have to rely on multiple veteran options that were brought in right before the year began.

With the uncertainty of when Dobbins and Edwards will be back in 2022, the Ravens revamped the running backs room. They drafted Tyler Badie while also signing Mike Davis and Corey Clement for depth at that position. Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman was asked about the running back competition during training camp, saying that it’s wide open.

“I see it as wide open; I see everybody as capable; everybody is flashing. We signed a new guy, Corey Clement. I thought he did some really good things out there today – really flashed. So, I think that’s wide open. I mean, I can envision … The big thing for us as coaches now is we’re seeing these guys, but we’re trying to push them all to the No. 1 spot – we’re trying to push them all there – and then see who grabs the brass ring and how it shakes out. But we want to make sure we’re prepared, because any of these guys could play.”

Hopefully Dobbins and Edwards will be able to make it back to the team by the time the regular season begins, but ACL injuries can sometimes be tricky to gauge a timeline for. Having a plethora of depth in the running backs room will help Baltimore as the 2022 season approaches, as they’ll have all of training camp and the preseason to get comfortable with Roman’s system.

