StreetInsider.com
Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) PT Raised to $8 at Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney
StreetInsider.com
Admiral Group Plc. (ADM:LN) (AMIGY) PT Raised to GBP17.80 at JPMorgan
JPMorgan analyst Kamran Hossain raised
StreetInsider.com
Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA) PT Lowered to $4 at Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs analyst Andrea Tan
StreetInsider.com
Strix Group PLC (KETL:LN) PT Lowered to GBP2.45 at Berenberg
Berenberg analyst Lydia Kenny lowered
StreetInsider.com
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (SHF:GR) PT Lowered to EUR34 at Berenberg
Berenberg analyst Wolfgang Specht lowered
StreetInsider.com
Cue Health Inc (HLTH) PT Lowered to $8 at Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley analyst Tejas Savant
StreetInsider.com
Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH) PT Lowered to $16 at Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Harbour lowered
StreetInsider.com
UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Starts Tempur Sealy (TPX) at Buy
Goldman Sachs analyst Susan Maklari initiates coverage on Tempur Sealy (NYSE
StreetInsider.com
UOB Kay Hian Starts XPeng (H-Shares) (9868:HK) (XPEV) at Buy
UOB Kay Hian analyst Jessie
StreetInsider.com
GrainCorp Ltd. (GNC:AU) (GRCLF) PT Lowered to AUD8.50 at UBS
UBS analyst Apoorv Sehgal lowered
StreetInsider.com
BOCOM Int'l Starts Bili (9626:HK) (BILI) at Buy
BOCOM Int'l initiates coverage
StreetInsider.com
Ascendis Pharma (ASND) PT Lowered to $148 at Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley analyst Vikram Purohit
StreetInsider.com
Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) PT Lowered to $110 at Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski lowered
Dogecoin Daily: Price Jumps As Inflation Concerns Ease, But Co-Founder Asks If It's Just 'Delusional Optimism'
Dogecoin DOGE/USD rose nearly 6% to $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to early Thursday morning. DOGE rose alongside major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap shot up 7.15% to $1.2 trillion. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour 5.9%. 24-hour against Bitcoin -1.1%. 24-hour against Ethereum -6.2%
StreetInsider.com
Six-month interim report (Q2) 2022
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ALK reports Q2 revenue up 17%, EBITDA up 123%, and full-year outlook upgraded (unaudited) Performance in Q2 was better than expected with double-digit growth in all regions and ALK...
StreetInsider.com
Evotec SE Reports Results for the First Half-year 2022 and Provides Corporate Updates
JUST - EVOTEC BIOLOGICS IN BUILD-UP PHASE - INVESTMENT ON TRACK. ACQUISITION EXPANDS CAPABILITIES AND EXPERTISE IN CELL THERAPY. HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2022 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced its financial results for the first half-year of 2022. HIGHLIGHTS. EVOTEC...
StreetInsider.com
No. 12 2022 In Q2, Solar delivered strong performance in all markets
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Solar increased its guidance for 2022 EBITDA to DKK 1.1bn from DKK 975m. Moreover, we increased revenue guidance to DKK 13.45bn compared to our previous guidance of DKK 13.25bn. See announcement no. 11 2022. CEO Jens Andersen...
StreetInsider.com
Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Raises Quarterly Dividend 100% to $0.12; 2.8% Yield
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: HST) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, or $0.48 annualized. This is a 100% increase from the prior dividend of $0.06. The dividend will be payable on October 17, 2022,...
