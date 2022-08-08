Read full article on original website
The Guardian view on water companies: nationalise a flawed private system | Editorial
Editorial: Time to fix Britain’s broken private utility model, whereby natural monopolies are able to dupe weak regulators
US News and World Report
Deliveroo Loses Appetite to Compete in the Netherlands
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Deliveroo said it would quit the Netherlands after failing to gain a strong position in the home market of rival Just Eat Takeaway, as it reported a larger loss in "challenging market conditions" in the first half. Chief Executive Will Shu said he was disappointed to...
Labour blasts ‘absurd’ tax regime after report shows oil giant Shell received £100m from UK
Labour has accused the government of favouring oil and gas giants with a “uniquely generous” regime of tax and subsidies, after it emerged that Shell had received more than £100m from the UK taxpayer in 2021.The payment was revealed in a Shell report, which showed that the company had paid out a total of £17bn in taxes and royalties to governments around the world last year. State subsidies outweighed charges in only a handful of countries, and the UK was by far the biggest payer, followed by India at £15m and Germany at £3m.Labour said that poorly designed tax breaks...
Environment Agency pension fund criticised for owning stakes in UK water firms
The Environment Agency’s pension fund owns stakes in a string of British water firms – despite the watchdog calling for industry bosses to be jailed over shocking pollution levels, the Guardian can reveal. An analysis of the Environment Agency Pension Fund’s investments shows it holds shares or bonds...
Richemont shareholder Bluebell says company response strengthens its cases for board seat
ZURICH, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Bluebell Capital Partners still wants a seat on the board of Richemont (CFR.S) after the luxury group called on shareholders to reject its candidate and vote for a current board member to represent ordinary investors.
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
Netherlands detects 'Centaurus' Covid subvariant feared to be 'most contagious version yet' - which has also been found in UK, US and Germany
The Netherlands announced on Wednesday it has become the latest country to detect a case of the Covid Omicron subvariant BA.2.75, as experts expressed concern about the strain's rapid spread. The subvariant, nicknamed 'Centaurus', first emerged in India in May and has since spread to around 10 countries, including the...
Chile sinkhole grows large enough to swallow France's Arc de Triomphe
Aug 7 (Reuters) - (In Aug. 7 story, Lundin Mining corrects information to add Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd as a co-owner of the property in paragraph 6.) A sinkhole in Chile has doubled in size, growing large enough to engulf France's Arc de Triomphe and prompting officials to order work to stop at a nearby copper mine.
Why Nuclear Fuel Recycling Is Banned In America
Despite not being a popular option with Greenpeace, nuclear power is often praised as a solution to energy problems. It does come with a waste problem, though.
Whirlpool to buy InSinkErator for $3 billion to beef up kitchen presence
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Home appliance maker Whirlpool Corp said on Monday it would buy Emerson Electric Co's (EMR.N) InSinkErator unit, which makes waste disposal equipment and hot water dispensers, for $3 billion to beef up its kitchen equipment offerings.
One Green Planet
Mexico Experiences Dangerous Drought While Companies like Coca-Cola and Heineken Take Billions of Liters of Water From Public Reservoirs
Mexico is experiencing a dangerous drought as drink companies continue to use billions of liters of water. The drought in Northern Mexico is so bad that taps are dry in the city of Monterrey. Pipas, or water delivery trucks, are the only way for the community to get water. As many people can’t afford water bottles, the public is growing increasingly angry at companies like Coca-Cola and Heineken that are taking billions of liters of water from public reservoirs, according to a Guardian piece.
Commerzbank resolves brief online and mobile banking outage
FRANKFURT, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank (CBKG.DE)has resolved a brief network problem that resulted in a temporary shutdown of its online and mobile banking services, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.
US News and World Report
Indian Oil Corp Unit to Open 50 Fuel Stations in Sri Lanka to Help Alleviate Crisis
COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka has given approval for India's Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC) to open 50 new fuel stations, a company official said on Monday, as part of efforts to reduce severe shortages that have crippled the island nation. Sri Lanka is caught in its worst financial crisis...
Votorantim and Temasek launch $700 million fund to invest in Brazil
SAO PAULO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's Votorantim group and Singapore's Temasek Holdings teamed up to launch a $700 million fund to invest in Brazilian companies, they said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
Russia's Evraz looking to sell North American units
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Russian steel producer Evraz (EVRE.L) said on Wednesday it was launching a process to solicit proposals for the acquisition of its North American subsidiaries.
EDF sues French government for £7bn after being forced to sell energy at a loss
Company has to sell power at prices below market rates as ministers try to tackle cost of living crisis and support households
insideevs.com
Great Wall Taps Emil Frey To Distribute Ora, Wey EVs In Germany
Slowly but surely, Chinese automakers are setting foot in Europe with their electric vehicles, and their expansion goes beyond EV-friendly Norway. While European brands that have been acquired by Chinese automakers are already present in many markets in the region (we're talking SAIC-owned MG or Geely-owned Volvo and Polestar), Chinese brands, including BYD, NIO and Xpeng, are expanding beyond Norway.
biztoc.com
In $1.36B biobuck deal with GSK, Mersana touts 'biggest preclinical ADC deal ever'
Mersana touts 'biggest preclinical ADC deal ever' in $1.36B biobuck deal with GSK. AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo made waves with their nearly $7 billion collaboration back in spring 2019. The latest ADC tie-up to enter the biopharma fray centers around a preclinical asset, Mersana’s XMT-2056. Mersana has enough money...
biztoc.com
How the Inflation Reduction Act will supercharge climate tech startups
‘The bill is just a monumental accelerator for a whole host of technologies that serve to decarbonize one sector or another.’. Out of the more than 80 million single-family homes in the U.S., roughly 1,000 have geothermal heat pumps from Dandelion Energy, a startup that spun out of Google. (Another 1,200 have the heat pumps on order.) But it’s likely that number will grow quickly—and that the company will expand out of the Northeast, the only region where it operates so far—thanks to the support for climate tech in the Inflation Reduction Act.
srnnews.com
NZ’s a2 Milk says FDA deferred request to supply baby formula, shares slide
(Reuters) -A2 Milk Company Ltd said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had deferred the dairy producer’s request to import infant milk formula products into the United States, sending its shares down over 9%. Earlier this month, a2 dismissed a report suggesting that it was close to...
