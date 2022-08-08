ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Deliveroo Loses Appetite to Compete in the Netherlands

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Deliveroo said it would quit the Netherlands after failing to gain a strong position in the home market of rival Just Eat Takeaway, as it reported a larger loss in "challenging market conditions" in the first half. Chief Executive Will Shu said he was disappointed to...
The Independent

Labour blasts ‘absurd’ tax regime after report shows oil giant Shell received £100m from UK

Labour has accused the government of favouring oil and gas giants with a “uniquely generous” regime of tax and subsidies, after it emerged that Shell had received more than £100m from the UK taxpayer in 2021.The payment was revealed in a Shell report, which showed that the company had paid out a total of £17bn in taxes and royalties to governments around the world last year. State subsidies outweighed charges in only a handful of countries, and the UK was by far the biggest payer, followed by India at £15m and Germany at £3m.Labour said that poorly designed tax breaks...
Daily Mail

Netherlands detects 'Centaurus' Covid subvariant feared to be 'most contagious version yet' - which has also been found in UK, US and Germany

The Netherlands announced on Wednesday it has become the latest country to detect a case of the Covid Omicron subvariant BA.2.75, as experts expressed concern about the strain's rapid spread. The subvariant, nicknamed 'Centaurus', first emerged in India in May and has since spread to around 10 countries, including the...
One Green Planet

Mexico Experiences Dangerous Drought While Companies like Coca-Cola and Heineken Take Billions of Liters of Water From Public Reservoirs

Mexico is experiencing a dangerous drought as drink companies continue to use billions of liters of water. The drought in Northern Mexico is so bad that taps are dry in the city of Monterrey. Pipas, or water delivery trucks, are the only way for the community to get water. As many people can’t afford water bottles, the public is growing increasingly angry at companies like Coca-Cola and Heineken that are taking billions of liters of water from public reservoirs, according to a Guardian piece.
insideevs.com

Great Wall Taps Emil Frey To Distribute Ora, Wey EVs In Germany

Slowly but surely, Chinese automakers are setting foot in Europe with their electric vehicles, and their expansion goes beyond EV-friendly Norway. While European brands that have been acquired by Chinese automakers are already present in many markets in the region (we're talking SAIC-owned MG or Geely-owned Volvo and Polestar), Chinese brands, including BYD, NIO and Xpeng, are expanding beyond Norway.
biztoc.com

How the Inflation Reduction Act will supercharge climate tech startups

‘The bill is just a monumental accelerator for a whole host of technologies that serve to decarbonize one sector or another.’. Out of the more than 80 million single-family homes in the U.S., roughly 1,000 have geothermal heat pumps from Dandelion Energy, a startup that spun out of Google. (Another 1,200 have the heat pumps on order.) But it’s likely that number will grow quickly—and that the company will expand out of the Northeast, the only region where it operates so far—thanks to the support for climate tech in the Inflation Reduction Act.
srnnews.com

NZ’s a2 Milk says FDA deferred request to supply baby formula, shares slide

(Reuters) -A2 Milk Company Ltd said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had deferred the dairy producer’s request to import infant milk formula products into the United States, sending its shares down over 9%. Earlier this month, a2 dismissed a report suggesting that it was close to...
